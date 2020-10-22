Obituaries for October 22, 2020

Russell William Wood Jr.

Russell William Wood Jr., 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Born in Oakland City, Ind., he was the son of the late Russell William Wood Sr. and Pauline Barrett Wood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Smalley Wood and siblings, Nancy Dixon and John Wood.

He proudly served his country in the Army. He moved to the area in 2005 and shortly after joined Holly Springs Baptist Church. He was a retired teacher, writer and coach. He was an avid sports fan, a great golfer and loved swimming and diving, in his spare time, he enjoyed painting and writing.

He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Lowell Truax (Scott) and Mike Wood (Dana) both of Franklin and Benjamin Wood of West Palm Beach, Fla.; five grandchildren, Taylor, Jordan, Lyman, Blake and Marleigh; and three great grandchildren, Emma, Harlow and Everett.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CareNet, 130 Bidwell Street, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Wiley Alexander Cabe

Wiley Alexander Cabe, 86, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was born in Macon County, North Carolina, May 14, 1934, to the late Harley and Ida Mae Elliott Cabe. He was married to Barbara Gail Tallent Cabe who died Nov. 30, 2008. He had worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator and attended Faith Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict, and he loved fishing.

He is survived by a daughter, Kathy Gail Cabe of Franklin; a son, Keith Wiley Cabe (Pam) of Franklin; two grandchildren, Nicole Oberley (Daryl) and Justin Cabe (Carol); three greatgrandchildren, Jaxon Oberley, Addalee Oberley and MaKynli Cabe. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margie Lee Hooper and Dora Garrett, and five brothers, Roy Cabe, Robert Cabe, Albert Cabe, Luther Cabe and Carl Cabe.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 15, in the chapel of BryantGrant Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Lowe officiating. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers were Justin Cabe, Daryl Oberley, Jaxon Oberley, Melvin Spradlin, Danny Hooper and Kenneth Vinson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Macon County Senior Citizens Center, 108 Wayah Street, Franklin, NC 28734.

BryantGrant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cabe family. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Jane Ledbetter Brookshire

Jane Ledbetter Brookshire, 88, of Fairfax, Va., formally of Franklin, N.C., passed away Oct. 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Pearl Frazier Ledbetter of Franklin, N.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Brookshire; a son, Doug Brookshire; brother, Max Ledbetter; and sister, Geneva Stanfield.

She is survived by two sons, Dale (Eileen) Brookshire, and David Brookshire; four grandchildren; a number of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; two brothers, Larry and Charles (Buck) (Margaret) Ledbetter; and one sister, Kathy (Andy) Hurst.

Funeral services and interment will be held in Manassas, Va.

James ‘Jim’ Russell Clemmer

James “Jim” Russell Clemmer, 84, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

He was born in Gaston County, North Carolina, the son of the late Adrian Brevard and Anna Mae Brown Clemmer. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Mack (Helen) and Lewis (Nollie) Clemmer and one sister, Faye Ray (Sonny) all of Gaston County.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ernesteen “Ernie” Hopkins Clemmer of the home; one brother, Roy (Pam) Clemmer; four sisters, JoAnn Logan (Tommy), Sue Comer (Ernest), Gail Cabe (Ronnie), and Bobbie Quinn (Ethan) all of Gaston County; many nieces, nephews and special brother-in-laws.

He served in the U.S. Army. He was very versatile and had many interests, including traveling, camping, reading, Nascar (where he worked for several years), teaching, cooking hunting, fishing, the beach and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was a professional machinist and computer programmer for different kinds of machinery and owned his own business at one time. He also drove a truck and worked for Duke Power at one time.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Steve Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. A private burial will be at a later date at Maidens Chapel Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cartoogechaye Baptist Church, 465 W. Old Murphy Rd., Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

John R. Moore

John R. Moore, 85, of Topton, N.C., passed away on Oct. 16, 2020.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the Moore family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.

Joanne B. Baro

Joanne B. Baro, 74, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Oct. 19, 2020.

No local services are planned.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve Mrs. Baro’s family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com

Dorothy Lee Sheets Cherwak (Ditty)

Dorothy Lee Sheets Cherwak, (Ditty) 95, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Oct. 11, 2020 in Gainesville, Ga.

She was born in the home at Shively, Ky., of Robert A Sheets Jr and Dorothy McConnell Sheets. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Richard Cherwak; her brothers, Samuel and Richard Sheets; and both her parents. She was the last of her generation in the family and lived a long and interesting life.

She is survived by her nieces and nephew, Janet (Jim) Sheets Harrison with whom she lived the last five years of her life and Kathleen Carleton (Jim), and Richard Sheets (Mary).

She worked almost 30 years for Alcoa Aluminum, a job which she loved and from which she retired and then she spent her years traveling and singing. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines International for close to 50 years in the Louisville, Ky., area.

Her loves were her church, and her sweet dog, Sheba.

There will be no service at this time.

She requested donations in lieu of flowers to be made to Bethany UMC, 6100 Moorman Rd, Louisville, KY 40272

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Cherwak family.

Jayden Anthony May-Gohn

Jayden Anthony May-Gohn, 16, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Born in Macon County, North Carolina, he was the son of Brittany Powell and the late Brad L. May. He attended Grace Baptist Church. He was a sophomore at Franklin High School. He enjoyed listening to music and was a talented athlete who enjoyed basketball most of all.

He is survived by his mother, Brittany Powell (Bobby Ensley) of the home; grandparents, LeRoy Gilmer of Michigan, Tina Powell and Mike Brooks of Hickory, N.C., and Lana Ensley; special aunt and uncle, Colleen and Daryl Gohn of Florida; brother, Bobby Ensley II, of the home; sisters, Jordan Gohn and Ashley Gohn, both of Florida; uncles, Brian May and Brandon Powell; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Oct. 18, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with the Rev Frank Rodriguez officiating. Burial followed in the Zion Hill Cemetery.

The family served as pallbearers.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Bennett Jefferson ‘Ben’ Utley

Bennett Jefferson “Ben” Utley, 84, of Waynesville, N.C., passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 12, 2020.

He was born on July 20, 1936, to Eugene Monroe “Gene” Utley and Addie “Lal” (Winstead) Utley Jeffress in Goldsboro, N.C. After graduating from Grainger High School (Kinston, N.C.) in 1954, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In 1956, he returned to study Religion at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

After graduation in 1960, he started a career in education as a teacher and coach in Goldsboro, N.C. In 1962, he met Judith “Judi” (Holloman) Utley, and they wed in 1964. They had two children, and his family meant the world to him. He often said his children were his heart.

He was a leader and passionate about education, politics, and history. In 1968, he received an MA degree in Guidance and Counseling from East Carolina University. He continued his early career in the university setting where he served in admissions at Mt. Olive College and N.C. State University. In the mid-70s, he embarked on a career in politics serving as executive director of the Democratic Party and on the Ed O’Herron campaign for governor of North Carolina. He returned to education in the late 1970s, serving as vice president of development at Wesleyan College. From there, he went on to serve in admissions at Chowan College and at East Carolina University. He then served as high school principal in Ocracoke, N.C., and later returned to admissions at Elon College. Afterward, he spent several years as a consultant presenting workforce preparedness and training seminars at many high schools across N.C. and the southeastern U.S. offering guidance for students navigating post-high school opportunities in education and career.

He eventually settled in the N.C. mountains and opened N.C. Mountain Made in Franklin, N.C., a store promoting crafts made by artisans from across the Western North Carolina region. While in Franklin, he became involved in the local community, participating in both the civic and political arena. He loved the mountains, and he was deeply grateful for the friends he made in the area.

After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his family, including his two grandchildren, Sam and Ben. He also enjoyed adventure, traveling around the region and overseas. From 2009 to 2019, he traveled to Germany, where he adopted Rothenburg as a second home and explored various regions across the country and Europe. He thoroughly loved the German culture and the German people, and he would spend up to six months out of a year there. He deeply cherished the many close friendships he developed across the country.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gene; his mother, Lal; and his sister, Lois Jean Utley. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth “Beth” Utley Bateman and Bennett Jefferson “Jeff” Utley III (Laura); and his grandchildren, Samuel Wyatt “Sam” Utley and Benjamin Asher “Ben” Utley.

The family has honored Ben’s final wishes for no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to your favorite charity.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Utley family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Brendon Whitham

Brendon Whitham led a wonderful, adventurous life. Born in Manchester, England, to William and Vivian Mary Charnley Whitham on Sept. 14, 1949, he grew up in Sydney, Australia. He was a born traveler who hitchhiked all through Europe and took an especially memorable bus ride across Afghanistan on the way to Karachi, India. From there he journeyed on, eventually ending up back in Sydney.

During the Vietnam War, he was a member of the Australian Defense Force and was part of the military that supported and offered assistance in firing missions executed by the United States.

He always cheered for the Manchester United professional soccer team. His love for the game led him to become a part-time youth soccer coach during the time he lived in Austin, Texas. Sports, however, were not his only interest. He enjoyed reading poetry and history. A Bob Dylan fan, he played both classical and electric guitar for more than 45 years.

He will always be remembered as being generous and kind. If asked, he would have said his greatest achievement was his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

He passed from this life on Oct. 13, 2020. Surviving is his wife, Carole Ann Bonnell Whitham; his son, Gareth William Whitham (Julie) of Dallas, Texas, and stepson Thomas Dahl Petersen (Monica) of Seattle, Wash.; his grandchildren, Sophie, Cole, and Halden Petersen; and his sisters, Vivian Smith and Karen Whitham both of Sydney, Australia. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the Brendon Whitham family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.

Mildred M. Tallent Morgan

Mildred M. Tallent Morgan was born to Cecil and Effie Sarah Mashburn Tallent on Aug. 24, 1943. When she was only four years old, she became an overcomer. Stricken with polio and having to learn how to walk and talk all over again, she developed perseverance and a positive attitude that lasted throughout her lifetime.

She was an ardent Atlanta Braves fan and stood by them in good times and bad times. She loved country music and solving puzzles. Her favorite ride had to include a five-speed manual transmission or it wasn’t worth her time. She worked at the place she called “Wally World” where her co-workers became her close friends.

The most important part of Mildred’s life, however, was her dedication to her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was gifted with the ability to make each family member feel important and loved. She did her best to provide for her family, and it was always a treat to sit at her table and enjoy the delicious meals she prepared.

She went on to Glory on Oct. 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Larry E. Morgan Jr.; and her brother, James Tallent.

Left with many wonderful memories are her children, Denise Morgan-Napier (Tom), Teresa Morgan DeHart (Kelvin), Larry E. Morgan III, (Erin), and James R. Morgan (Stevie); her grandchildren, Tara, Felicia, Andrew, and Dylan; and her great grandchildren, Grayson, Destiny, Christopher, and Ivy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve Mildred’s family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.