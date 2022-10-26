Obituaries for October 27, 2022

Christopher Lee Hancock

Christopher Lee Hancock, 38, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

He was born on June 21, 1984, in Hudson, N.Y. He loved and served his country proudly in the Army as a heavy equipment transport operator. He loved to fish, being outdoors, classic cars, and his Army battle buddies. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Krystal Hancock and his nephew, Haiden Russell.

He is survived by his parents, Mike Hancock (Beverly) of Franklin and Donna Hancock; his fiancée, Alta Benfield of Linville, N.C.; brother, Charles Hancock of Iowa; sister, Grace Hancock of Franklin; and one niece and nephew.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

A private burial will be at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

Barbara Talley Barnes

Barbara Talley Barnes, 83, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was born Oct. 23, 1938, in Macon County, North Carolina, to the late Lester Talley and Amanda Miller Talley. She gave meaning to the word “love,” serving her community by helping start the Highlands Emergency Council and cooking senior dinners in Highlands. She was well known for her love of cooking and can be remembered by her breads and cakes at Mountain Fresh. She loved her family and welcomed anyone into her home as if they were family and enjoyed time working with her flowers. She was a member of the Blue Valley Baptist Church and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her sons, Lonnie Barnes (Sue) and Doug Barnes; two daughters, Cathy Speed (Marianne) and Sandy Barnes; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Everette Barnes (Big E); brothers, Harry Talley, Herbert Talley, and Mark Talley; sisters, Mary Bryson, Nellie Bryson, Ann Chastain, Bessie Barnes, and Jean Guthrie.

Funeral services were held Saturday Oct. 22, at Buck Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Oliver Rice officiating. Burial followed at Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Steven Mace, Danny Chastain, Jamie Barnes, Jordan Speed, Keith Barnes, and Tommy Houston.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to the Highlands Emergency Council, 71 Poplar Street, Highlands, NC 28741.

MSgt. Mark Davis Matheson

Mark Davis Matheson “MnM” MSgt, United States Air Force Pararescueman retired, 59, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in his residence in Franklin, N.C. He was born in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 22, 1963, to Betty Davis Wood and the late Donald Lee Matheson.

He is survived by his wife, Cherryl Anne Matheson; daughter, Steinunn Mist Matheson; grandchildren, Olivia Mist and Lincoln; and sisters, Cynthia Leigh and Jennifer Ann.

He was an experienced combat veteran who embodied the motto, “that others may live.” He dedicated his life to saving and helping others and was widely known as someone who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He touched many lives wherever he served all over the world. He was a true American hero that will be sorely missed, now resting from his labors in the Lord he trusted.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Bryant-Grant funeral Home, with a reception to follow at Jaycee Building/Franklin Memorial Park, 448 W. Main Street Franklin. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be Friday, Nov. 4, at 12 p.m., at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 926 Old US Hwy 70, Black Mountain, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-in-loving-memory-of-mark-matheson; or https://www.pararescuefoundation.org/how-you-can-help-1.

Jean Kriska Chodl

Jean Kriska Chodl, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 20, 2022. She was born May 3, 1932, in Oak Park, Ill., to the late Jacob Kriska and Caroline McKensnoble. She worked in Real Estate Investment and Development. She was a devoted Christian.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jean McDougall (Ross) of Franklin, N.C., and Patricia Serre (Jeffrey) of Fort Myers, Fla.; grandchildren, Jeffrey McDougall (Kristin) of Franklin, and Jenna Copple (Dane) of Knoxville, Tenn.; and five great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Renee Chodl; and her brother, Charles Kiska.

A private service is planned.

Jeffrey Gischel

Jeffrey Gischel, 47, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. He was born April 2, 1975, in Baltimore, Md., to August Glenward Gischel and Ruth Elizabeth Harris Thornton.

He moved to Franklin in 2016. He received his Bachelor’s Degree at William Carey University and worked as an EMT, teacher, and a musician in the entertainment industry, mostly as a guitarist for the band Sypher. He was big hearted and loved his family very much. He was also adventurous, and loved traveling, woodworking and music.

He is survived by his son, Gage Gischel; mother, Ruth Elizabeth Harris Thorton; and step-father, Rick Thorton; a brother, Greg Gischel; and a niece, Sophie Gischel.

No services are planned at this time.

Rita Anne Bader

Rita Anne Bader, 85, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Oct. 18, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late John Theodore and Elizabeth Katherine Leuken DeWitte. She grew up in Middleburg Hgts, Ohio, graduated from Berea High School, she met the love of her life, Fred, in 8th grade. They later reunited when she was a senior in high school and he was returning home from Korean War. They were married in 1957. After several years of marriage they moved to St. Petersburg, Fla. They lived there while raising their family, until Fred retired in 1995, then moved to their vacation cottage in Franklin.

She volunteered throughout her life with several organizations including Girl Scouts, Special Olympics, Senior Center, class mom, arts and crafts groups, and Bible studies. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, St. Mary Church in Berea, St. Judes in St. Pete, and St. Francis in Franklin. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She provided stability, tradition, and unwavering love. Her love, guidance, and friendship will be greatly missed and will hold a special place in our hearts. Lastly, her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and the family are very grateful for the influence and memories that they will forever hold of her.

She is survived by her daughters, Maribeth Allie Bader (Dan Tiller) of Franklin, and Annette Bader Grundon (John) of St Petersburg; her wonderful grandchildren, Carson Tiller (Aliyah), Chase Tiller, Camryn Tiller, Anthony Ogrosky, Madison Grundon, Jeremiah Bader; step-grandchildren, Johnathan Grundon and Thomas Grundon; one great grandchild, Silas Grundon; and her lifelong family and best friends, Georgian Baesel and Marlene Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Louis Bader, and a son, Daniel Bader.

A funeral mass was held Friday, Oct. 21, at St Francis Catholic Church with Father Tien Duong officiating.

Ray Thomas Potts

Ray Thomas Potts, 91, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Paul Thomas and Allie Ray Potts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Billie Bert Pruett Potts.

He was a United States Army veteran. He was the owner of Potts Funeral Home and worked at the Belden Corp. He later owned-operated a long-haul trucking business. He enjoyed woodworking and doing mechanic work on just about anything.

He is survived by his son, Tommy Potts; daughter-in-law, Fay Fox Potts; two grandsons, Nathan Huscusson and Nick Potts; great granddaughter, Mallory Huscusson; and special caregiver and friend, Debbie Coffey.

Funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 22, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Reeves officiated. Burial was in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Lyman Holland, Jack Dillard, Robert Jenkins, Stan Southard, Keith Vinson, and Mike Coates.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 81, Franklin, NC, 28744.

Donald Jean Hardy

Donald Jean Hardy, 89, of Franklin, N.C., and a Michigan native, passed peacefully at his home on Oct. 22, 2022, with his loving wife, Evelyn, of 62 years, by his side.

Born on Feb. 7, 1933, in Malden, Mo., he was the son of the late Henry Paul Hardy and Sarah (Preston) Hardy. He was the youngest of nine siblings who all preceded him in death.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was a proud patriot throughout his entire life. After his honorable discharge, June 9, 1956, from the U.S. Air Force, he moved to Michigan where he began his career with Marathon Oil Company. In 1999, the couple retired to Franklin.

During retirement, he enjoyed life with his family, golf, playing pinochle with his family and friends, word puzzles, solitaire, game shows, and news programs. He loved dogs, the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Red Wings.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; daughters, Kim Divian (Jeff), Tammy Rehm (Roger) and Christie (Roy) Hardy; four grandchildren, Jared Goemaere, Jordan (Alexia) Hawkins, Madison and Morgan Campbell; two great grandchildren, Blake and Oliver Hawkins.

He loved his girls and his grandchildren very much. He had a special bond with each one.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, at Victory Baptist Church, 278 Victory Church Road, Sylva. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the Christian military service. A luncheon will follow the service with location to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Victory Christian School.

Richard ‘Cowboy Rick’ Phillip Miller

Richard “Cowboy Rick” Phillip Miller, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away at his residence, Oct. 17, 2022.

He was born in San Jose, Calif., and moved to Franklin 44 years ago to call the mountains his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lois Miller, and a brother Donald Miller.

He was voted Republican of the year, was a GOP executive member, and co-owner of Divas on Main, where he enjoyed going daily. He will be remembered for living a very active life. He loved his wife and dogs, Rascal, Lulu, Dolly, and Diva, very much.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sarah Miller; son, Erik Miller and wife Tracy and their children, Ryan Patrick Miller, Russell Parker Miller, and Randall Peyton Miller; and sister, Cheri Smith of Paso Robles, Calif.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, 1 to 4 p.m., at the clock tower on the Square in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Go Fund Me account, “Cowboy Rick.”

Carl Richard Isaacson Jr.

Carl Richard Isaacson Jr., 80, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. He was born Sept. 1, 1942, in Connecticut. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, he loved all his family especially his grandchildren. He was funny and liked jokes, and he was well liked and respected. He had worked as a machine operator in construction and was very passionate about his work. He loved Nascar racing, dancing, and cats. He was a Son of the Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Lucille Shields Isaacson; son, Phillip Isaacson; daughter, Debbie Crawford; twin sisters, Diane and Donna; two grandchildren, Amberly and Kelsey Crawford; and two great-grandchildren, Kyeran and Gage. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Richard Sr. and Myrtle Brooks Isaacson, and by a brother, Donald Isaacson.

A Celebration of life was held at Bryant Grant Funeral Home Chapel Oct. 26.

Lillian Anna Haselden

Lillian Anna Haselden, 94, passed away peacefully June 23, 2021, at her home in Mountain City, Ga.

She is survived by her son, Randy Haselden; and nieces and nephews residing in Illinois, Kentucky and Florida. Her husband, Rev. William Haselden, preceded her in 2006.

She retired at age 78, after working in various capacities including secretary, bookkeeper, bank teller, payroll clerk and social services clerk.

A drop-in memorial visitation will be held on Oct. 29, her birthday, at Patton Methodist Church Fellowship Hall from 2 to 5 p.m.

David Larry Rogers

David Larry Rogers, 85, went home to be with the Lord at his residence in Highlands on Oct. 20, 2022. He was born in Jackson County, North Carolina, on April 15, 1937, to the late Claude Rogers and Edith Calhoun Rogers of Highlands.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a pipefitter and a plumber while stationed in Greenland. Anyone that knew him had an “L.R.” story. He loved people and enjoyed getting a good joke on you. He was a successful businessman. Larry Rogers Construction was a household name. He served as a commissioner for the Town of Highlands as well as serving on numerous boards. He was a service-minded man and loved his community and the people he served.

Papaw will leave a void in all of our lives. God blessed our family by allowing him to remain with us after a debilitating stroke in 2011. We are grateful for our time with him.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Genevieve Rogers; four children, Michael Rogers (Tina), Penny Houston (Max), Kimberly Downs (Jeff) and Mark Rogers (Lori); 13 grandchildren, Magie Barden (Chris), Courtney Welch (Josh), Alexandra Lewis (Austin), Carrington Houston (Kristen), Clayton Partain, Brooke Wooten (Josh), David Rogers, Sarah Rogers, LeAnne Downs, Nicole Holbrooks, Brett Gibson, Adrienne Watts, and Colton Gibson; 10 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a sister, Linda Williams (Ray).

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Claudia James Nelson.

A graveside service was held Monday, Oct. 24, at the Highlands Memorial Park in Highlands. Pallbearers were Clayton Partain, Carrington Houston, Chris Barden, Josh Welch, Austin Lewis, Roberto Torres, Colton Gibson, and Pali Torres. Honorary pallbearers were the employees of Mark Rogers Grading.

Sarah Olivia Sanders Reece

Sarah Olivia Sanders Reece, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Anderson, S.C.

She was born in Franklin N.C., to the late Jesse L. Sanders and Ida Florence Shope Sanders.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years George Howard Reece; and her siblings, Willa Styles, Edith Conley, Margaret Harrison, Jesse (Sonny) Sanders, John (Jay) Sanders, Betty Owens, Charles Sanders and Jimmy Sanders.

She is survived by her three children, Joseph Howard Reece (Renea) of Anderson, S.C., Karen Reece Bannister (Guy) of Gainesville, Ga., and Phillip Scott Reece (Beth) of Anderson, S.C.; four grandchildren, Noah Bannister, Linda Gee, Phillip Reece, Eli Reece; two great-grandchildren and half-sister Amelia Trull; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Prentiss Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Reeves officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Prentiss Baptist Church, 1438 Belle Dowdle Rd., Franklin, NC 28734.

Christopher Nathan Alley

Christopher Nathan Alley, 81, peacefully ended his long battle with Alzheimer’s at his home in Highlands on Oct. 18, 2022, with his wife, daughters, and cherished kitties by his side.

He was born in Lowell, Mass., on Sept. 2, 1941. His educator parents relocated often, creating fond memories in Florida, South Carolina, Illinois, and Georgia. After attending Grady High School in Atlanta, he joined the Navy, cultivating his lifelong love of the sea. He was stationed in Puerto Rico where he was blessed with his first child, Brian. He served on the USS Oglethorpe during the Cuban Missile Crisis before taking a tour of duty throughout the Mediterranean.

Following his four years in the Navy, he settled in Atlanta where he proudly welcomed his first daughter, Heather. He worked as a bartender in Underground Atlanta and The Henry Grady Hotel. He was instrumental in opening The Lark and the Dove, as well as The Regency Hotel, where he had fond memories of serving Mickey Mantle. His charismatic networking ability led him to become a buyer for Sonesta Hotels, and later the owner of Interior Service Group, a commercial systems installation company. While carrying out a job for AT&T, he met his wife Donna, a commercial interior designer. They shared a dream of escaping the city, and four years later moved to Highlands after purchasing Colonial Pines Inn, which they owned and operated for 36 years while raising their daughter, Meghan.

During his time in Highlands, he worked as a Realtor for The Chambers Agency. He also served on the board of the Chamber of Commerce, on the vestry at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, and selflessly donated his time on mission trips to Mexico, South Dakota, and Haiti.

A lover of animals and nature, he had a deep appreciation for the special flora and fauna of Highlands, which he imparted to his children, inspiring his eldest daughter’s career as a conservation biologist. A lifelong traveler, he was endlessly curious and fascinated by the diverse culture and history of the world, inspiring his youngest daughter’s career in the travel industry.

He will be most remembered by his friends and loved ones for his sharp wit, quirky sense of humor, appreciation for all things beautiful, love of laughter, and the ever-present twinkle in his eye. He inspired many with his tireless zest for life.

He was preceded in death by his beloved British mother, Enid Mary Noel MacDonald; his father, Samuel Brown Alley; his stepfather, Franklin Henry Kaler; and his brother, Peter Brian Alley.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna Alley; son, Brian Alley, of Fajardo, Puerto Rico (Arlene Alley); daughter, Heather Alley of Athens, Ga. (John Donnelly); daughter, Meghan Alley of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands (Jeremy Schachner); sister, Susan Porter of Gainesville, Ga. (Janet Scott); sister-in-law, Heidi Benz of St. Mary’s, Ga.; sister-in-law, Pam Ammar of Naples, Fla. (Nick Ammar); brother-in-law, Tom Hill of Tucker, Ga. (Annette Shakespeare); grandchildren, Nicole, Kevin, Owen, and Lucas; and many dear nieces and nephews, to whom he was a favorite uncle.

The family would like to thank his caregivers, Vicki Palmer, Juliani Arteaga, Delores Jones, and especially Robert Doe, Melissa Stiwinter, and Jenny King, who made it possible to be able to live out his final months at home, surrounded by those who will cherish him in their hearts always.

Memorial donations may be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, Highlands Biological Station, Highlands-Cashiers Land Trust, Highlands-Cashiers Humane Society, or Four Seasons Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

