Obituaries for October 28, 2021

Ellen Elizabeth Smith

Ellen Elizabeth Smith, 70, was summoned to be with her Lord on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, after losing her final battle with cancer.

Born in Guilford County, North Carolina, she was the only daughter of Garnett Lee Puckett Jr. and Margaret Beatrice Saunders Puckett who both preceded her in death.

She was a devoted wife, the mother of an extensive melded family, a grandmother, and a great grandmother. Throughout her life she worked as a police dispatcher, a news reporter, a movie talent scout, a computer teacher, a CNA, and for the past 16 years, was a paralegal for a local law firm. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, and the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA). She was very active in The American Legion Auxiliary and served as the president of Franklin’s Unit 108 and the 15th District. She always looked for and found the good in people.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Smith; sons, Ronan MacGregor (Michele), and Scott Greeson (Chea); a daughter, Mindy Owen; stepsons, Gary Smith, Craig Smith (Kayla), Brian Crawford-Smith (Liz), Eric Crawford-Smith (Katherine); grandson, Cory Valdes; granddaughter, Madison Owen; 16 other grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A private memorial was held on Friday, Oct 22, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 108, P.O. Box 1841, Franklin, NC, 28744.

Virginia Irene Wooten Sanders

Virginia Irene Wooten Sanders, 82, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. A native of Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Roy B. Wooten and Myrtle Sorrells Wooten. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Wooten Saunders and Louse W. LeQuire, and one brother Rev. William Wooten.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1957. After marrying Jack in 1960, she spent the next 16 years travelling with him, and their children, Donna and Greg. During the years in Florida, she was an accountant with petroleum corp. She also spent 22 years in the Virginia and North Carolina school systems.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, YNCS John J. Sanders, USN, Ret.; one daughter, Donna J. Sanders; one son J. Gregory Sanders and wife Rebecca; one granddaughter, Hope Sanders Hawkins and husband Russell; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Griffin and Lailah Hawkins; one sister, Margie LeQuire and husband Franklin; one sister-in-law, Ruth Wooten; one aunt, Irene Hampton; and eight nieces and three nephews.

Honoring her wishes, no services are planned. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Velma Ann Stiles Buchanan

Velma Ann Stiles Buchanan, 92, loving wife, mother and grandmother went to her heavenly home Oct. 11, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elias Buchanan Jr.; daughter, Patricia Ann Stiles Queen; two sisters, Edith Sumney and Kate King; three brothers, Harold Stiles, Edwin Stiles and Vernon Stiles.

She was a dedicated and loyal worker for Macon County Social Services where she retired in 1994. She also worked and volunteered for Maco Crafts. She loved to sew and make baby quilts for friends and family with new babies. She also made aprons for the ladies. She has a quilt square in the World’s Largest Quilt, which was on display in Washington DC where she and the other quilters got to visit and have their picture taken with the quilt. She loved everyone and was always glad to see you. You never left her home hungry or unloved.

She is survived by one sister, Betty Buchanan; her son, Calvin Buchanan and his wife, Janice of Hickory, N.C.; two grandsons, Mitch Queen and Mike Queen; one adopted granddaughter, Ingra Moss; two great-grandchildren, Preston Queen and Amelia Queen and mother Lisa Queen; also, several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 21, at Longview Baptist Church with Rev. Johnny Lee, Rev. Cadon Fouts and Rev. Tom Nahlen officiating. Burial followed at the Ebenezer Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Longview Baptist Church, 93, Jones Ridge Road, Franklin, NC 28734 or to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

We would like to thank all the people who helped to take care of Mom and helped us keep her at home as long as possible from all church members to caregivers at Grandview Manor and Hospice, bless you all. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends and camping friends from Davenport Campground who were like her family. May God Bless all of you. The family of Velma Buchanan.

Thelma Allmon Petrone

Thelma Allmon Petrone, 95, of Highlands, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Born in New York on Jan. 30, 1926, she was the daughter of the late George D. Allmon and Anna Handlir Allmon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Michael Petrone.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, James Petrone, daughters Lee Ann Pearse of Chattanooga, Tenn; Susanna Murray, Anna Wilson (Roger Lee), and Lisbeth Petrone Leschen of Highlands; eight grandchildren, Jimmy Petrone (Jessica), Vince Petrone (Jackie), Leslie Pearse Lyons (Mat), Lindsey Pearse Greiner (Jamie), Ryan Bryson (Kayla), Matthew Wilson (Ashley), Alana Wilson Fisher (Chris) and Jacob Leschen; and her pride and joys – 18 great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and a special caregiver, Delores Jones.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and “Great Great.”

The family will gather for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m., at Wilson Barn, Wilson Gap Road, Highlands, and invites everyone to attend.

Clell Howard Morton

Clell Howard Morton, 90, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

Born in Gatlinburg, Tenn., he was the son of the late Verless James and Cora Alice Owenby Morton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Helen Lenora Vaughan Morton; son, Jeff Morton; and siblings, Verliss Morton Jr., Billy R. Morton, Jane Nolen, Betty Townsend, Rosella Owenby, Hoyt G. Morton, Henry A. Morton, James F. Morton, and Tommy S. Morton.

He was a Navy veteran, who served during the Korean War. He retired from U.S. Forest Service as a heavy engineer tech. After moving to Franklin in August 1970, he became a member of Franklin First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Curtis (Steve) of Bluffton, S.C.; three grandchildren, Melissa Morton of Nashville, Tenn., Capt. Cortney Curtis, and Ethan Curtis, both of Bluffton, S.C.; one sister, Augusta Whaley of Gatlinburg, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Brown officiating. Burial will be in the Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Watauga Baptist Church cemetery fund.

Mary Ruth Cruse Medlin

Mary Ruth Cruse Medlin, 89, of Otto, N.C., passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2021 in Lawrenceville, Ga.

She was born at Lakeview, Ga., on Aug. 15, 1932, to Fred and Jewel Cruse. She was married to James Medlin Sr. on Nov. 12, 1951, in Wahalla, S.C. She was a homemaker and loving mother to her three children. Her family was the greatest joy in her life of 89 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James B. Medlin Sr.; her parents, Fred and Jewel Cruse; brother,s Jack Cruse, Floyd Cruse and Walker Cruse; and sister, Joanne Cruse Kameh.

She is survived by sons, James (Jimmie) Medlin, Christopher Medlin of Smyrna, Ga.; and daughter, Judy (Jewel) and husband Gerry McManus of Lawrenceville; brother, Max Duane Cruse; and sisters, Shirley Cole of Marietta, Ga., and Doris Hunter of Franklin.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Maidens Chapel Church Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to share the service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Maidens Chapel Cemetery fund. Special thanks to Karen Duran for her dedicated care of our Mom

Marie Lorraine Palmatier Stone

Marie Lorraine Palmatier Stone, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, surrounded by her family.

James ‘Jim’ Shipman Munger

James “Jim” Shipman Munger, 83, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

He was born in Macon County to the late William and Lona Crane Munger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Gene Munger, Martha Owens, Anne Holley, Fred Munger; and son-in-law, Steven Nylund.

He was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church and enjoyed bowling and golfing.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Smith Munger; children, Cindy Nylund of Highlands, N.C., Barbara Ann Hedden (Gene) of Lafayette, Ala., William Jess Munger (Michelle) of Highlands, Lila Shearl (John) of Franklin, and Matthew Sheffield of Franklin; siblings, Andy Munger of Seneca, S.C., and John Munger of Sataloch, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service was held Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Blue Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Cannon officiating.

Pallbearers were Joshua Nylund, Jason Wilbanks, Adam Hedden, Alex Heddin, Tyler Munger, Allen Shearl, Michael Shearl and Jared Shearl.

Honorary pallbearers were Gene Hedden, John Shearl, Dennis Perkins, Thomas Cummings, and Tim Dietrich.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to WNC Hospice House Foundation Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744

Robert David Ledford

Robert David Ledford, 60, of Franklin, N.C., passed away at home on Sunday, Oct. 17. He was a Franklin native who loved hunting and fishing, but nothing made him happier than helping people. He spent his life building houses, farming, and taking care of his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marie Ledford; their two children, Randy (Amanda) of Franklin and Becki (Kevin) of Asheville; grandchildren, Haylee, Lane, Kyndall, and a fourth grandchild on the way; brothers, Wayne, Jim (Pauline), Ben, and Joey (Melissa); and sisters, Jean, Sylvia “Tootsie” (Bill), Liz, Bonnie, and Debi (Eddie); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lake Randolph Ledford and Ruth Anderson Ledford; brother, Johnny; and sisters, Linda and Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at Prentiss Baptist Church on Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. Rev. Nathan Moss, Rev. David Hastings and Rev. Cale Stancil will officiate. The family will greet guests after the service.

The family requests that all attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Robert Gordon Yates

Robert Gordon Yates, 81, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

He was born in Louisville, Ky., the son of the late Robert Lee and Emma Buchs Yates. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Martin Yates in 2009, and a sister, Bertha Riley.

While serving in the United States Marine Corp, he was a security guard in Tehran, Iran. He retired from Bristol Myers in medical sales. He was a very active member of Franklin Truth Church and the Republican party. He was also a member of Sons of the American Revolution, Silas McDowell Chapter of Franklin.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Hays Yates; daughter, Laura Foster of Mineral Bluff, Ga.; and two sons, Chris Yates of Springhill, Tenn., and Billy Yates of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; and three sisters, Barbara L. Johnson of Brewster, N.Y.; Patricia Yates of Inman, S.C., and Suzanne Yates of Watauga, Texas; 10 grandchildren; one great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at the Franklin Truth Church. Rev. Burtt Johnson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Center, or Franklin Truth Church.

Theodore Davis Hitzler

Theodore Davis Hitzler, 88, passed away Oct. 18, 2021. Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve Mr. Hitzler’s family. Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.

Julie Annette McCall Reed

Julie Annette McCall Reed, 56, of Franklin, N.C., died on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Born in Rabun County, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Halley Talley McCall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky McCall.

She had previously worked as a cashier at Dollar Tree in Helen, Ga., and was of the Baptist faith. She loved tending to her flowers and picking wildflowers.

She is survived by her daughter, Christian Jarrard of Clayton, Ga.; and two sisters, Jane McCall of Franklin, and Laura McCall of Clayton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m., at the Miller cemetery in Highlands, N.C. Rev. Tim McCall will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Macon Funeral Home, 261 Iotla St, Franklin, NC 28734 to help with expenses.

