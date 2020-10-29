Obituaries for October 29, 2020

David Walter Smith

David Walter Smith, 83, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

He was born in Binghampton, N.Y., to the late Minard and Effie Yocum Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Andrea Marie Smith; brothers, Kenneth, Marty, Leo and Donald and sister, Joan Smith. He worked for IBM for 28 years as a Computer and Robotics Programmer and 14 additional years as a Contractor. His most proud accomplishment at IBM was the honor of working with NASA on the Apollo Moon Landing. He enjoyed fishing, bowling on leagues, playing cards and going to Cherokee. He also enjoyed renovating homes, while living in Raleigh, he was very proud of the 1895 home he remodeled. He was a past Master Mason at Masonic Lodge 742 in Mint Hill, N.C. He proudly served his country in the Army from 1955-1958.

He is survived by his children, Gail Smith, David Smith (Crystal), Tricia Sims (Tom English), Cara Smith (Shane Burrell), Kim (David) O’Conner, Christopher Glekas (Louie Palombi), Jeremy Glekas, and David Glekas; 13 grandchildren, Jennifer Burnette, Michelle Burnette, Heather Smith, Haley Smith, Hayden Smith, Meredith Blankenship, Chandler Sims, Riley Sims, Josie English, Bryant Burrell, Stephanie Spring, Tanner DeWolf and Jonah Glekas; sisters, Helen Meddleton and Molly Lightner; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In keeping with Mr. Smith’s wishes, the funeral will be a private service held at a later date.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Clydie Oldham Slagle

On Oct. 21, 2020, the Lord called home one of his angels to her well deserved place in Heaven. Clydie Oldham Slagle, 92, was born in Chatham County to the late Clyde Oldham and Martha Jones Oldham White. Surrounded by her family, her passing came after a valiant battle with several medical issues. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Siler Slagle; her stepfather, Phil White, her sister, Myrna Womble, her brother J.R. White, her son-in-law Al Slagle, and her first husband Carl Meacham.

She attended school in Pittsboro, N.C., and spent the first 50 years of her life in Chatham County raising her four children and working at the UNC Dental School. She later met and married Siler and moved to Western North Carolina where she spent the last 42 years of her life surrounded by the beauty of the Cartoogechaye community and the Slagle farm. While here she worked with the Macon County Health Department for 12 years prior to retirement. Her love of her life was her family and spending time with them. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, reading, her church life, and being with nature. She was a friend to anyone she got to know and developed lasting bonds with people in her community early in life near Chapel Hill and later in Franklin.

She leaves behind Carlene (Luther) White of Chapel Hill, Candace Slagle of Franklin, Wayne (Amy) Meacham of Pittsboro, Gary (Cindy) Meacham of Chapel Hill; step-daughters, Kathy Slagle (Danny) Tinsley of Franklin, and Christine Slagle (Robert Martin) of Black Mountain; 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the devoted people from Hospice especially Sherry Dills, Lisa Dozier, and Elizabeth Thomason for their loving care of Clydie.

A private family service and burial will be held.

Memorials may be made to KIDS’ Place, 330 W. Main St, Franklin, NC 28734 or Memorial United Methodist Church, 4668 Old Murphy Rd., Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Slagle family.

Charles Eugene Hudman

Charles Eugene Hudman of Franklin, N.C., passed away Oct. 25, 2020.

“Charlie” served his beloved nation in the US Navy and loved his career with General Electric. He will be missed by his loving wife, Marlene Benaquisto.

No services are planned.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the Hudman family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.