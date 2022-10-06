Obituaries for October 6, 2022

Virginia Pearl Dills Dowdle

Virginia Pearl Dills Dowdle, 88, of Otto, N.C., passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Born on June 7, 1934, to the late Alex and Neta (Bell) Dills, she spent her 88 years living in sight of all the houses she called home. When she was a year old, she began attending church at Coweeta Baptist Church with her family, where she would later teach Sunday School and was proud to be the oldest living member for the most consecutive years. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1953 and during her early years, she worked at People’s on Main. Shortly after graduating, she married her husband, Shirley, and they were married for 55 years before he passed away in 2012. She was a strong and independent woman and was quite literally the definition of a “Jill of all trades.” She enjoyed doing projects around the home, including building, laying rock, crafting, keeping a vegetable and flower garden and canning and preserving the fruits of her labor. She was also a talented seamstress, making clothing for friends and family, stuffed toys and quilts and she crocheted and knitted. She loved her family more than anything but had a great love for animals as well, especially birds, chickens, geese and her special needs dog, Jack. All while keeping a home and raising a family, she was an entrepreneur and started the Cloth Shop and Otto Auction-Mini Mall. One could say that she lived a very successful and fulfilling life after accomplishing so much but, at the age of 54, she went back to college and in 1988 she graduated from Southwestern Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program. She worked under three sheriffs and was an invaluable part of the law enforcement community for 21 years. Through her strong faith and dedication, she was an instrumental part in starting her grandson, Nathan, in the ministry and singing. Many years and miles were spent taking him places to sing, something she was very proud of. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and was very proud of her daughter and each of her grandchildren. Although she stayed busy, she spent many summers in Hiawassee where she enjoyed relaxing and rocking on the porch, looking out over the lake. She will be missed immeasurably by her family and friends and remembered for the love she gave, unconditionally.

She is survived by her daughter and loyal caregiver, Regina Lawrence and husband David; her beloved grandchildren, Nathan Parrish and wife Sarah of Panama City, Fla., Kane Parrish and girlfriend Sonja Williams of Knoxville, Tenn., and Rheanna Parrish; nieces, Robin Fields and Jayne Anderson; and many extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m., at Coweeta Baptist Church. Rev. Davis Hooper and Rev. Keith Ashe will officiate. Burial will be in the Coweeta Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., prior to the service, at Coweeta Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be David Lawrence, Kane Parrish, Richard Davis, Roy Chastain, Kenny Chastain, Toby Bateman and Ronnie Cannon. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Patrica McKay, Jayne Anderson, Robin Fields, Melissa Ziegler, Sonja Williams and Norma Norton, her best friend of over 20 years who cannot attend.

Judith Ann Hughes

Judith Ann Hughes, 81, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. She was born April 13, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late William Coolidge and Dorothea Forthman Coolidge. She was a member of several societies, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Mayflower Society, and the Soule Kindred Society. She was a nursing educator at Southwestern Community College until retirement. After retirement she enjoyed traveling and genealogy. She was of the Methodist faith and a member of Hickory Knoll Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Robert Hughes (Vivian) of Franklin; her daughter, Tara Doster (Joe) of Franklin; grandchildren, Tyler Hughes, Tucker Hughes, Debbie Hunter, Tommy Ammons, Cassie Doster, and Carrie Whitton; great grandchildren, Emily Hunter, Cayden Hunter, and Payton Seymour. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hughes.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Oct. 1, at Clarks Chapel United Methodist Church with Revs. Janet Green and Vic Green officiating.

Michael Meher Sr.

Michael Meher Sr., 55, went to his heavenly home, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. He was

born June 6, 1967, in Newport Beach, Calif. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nicole DiElmo Meher; his mother, Jacqueline M. Meher (Mayo); his father, William G. Meher Sr.; and his brother-in-law, Brett Snyder (Kate).

He is survived by two sons, Michael (Rhonda), and Nicholas; a granddaughter, Serenity; a brother, Bill Meher; two sisters, Kate Meher and Jen O’Donnell (Pat); and many nieces, nephews, friends and family.

He was an EMT, small engine repair man and a volunteer fireman. He was a happy, loving man who loved his family and his friends very much, and he loved riding his motorcycle. We are going to miss you Dad, Bro, Uncle Ogre, Jersey Boy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. at Franklin Christian Church, formerly First Christian Church of Franklin, 156 Belleview Park Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Nellie Mae ‘Nini’ Donaldson Cagle

Nellie Mae “Nini” Donaldson Cagle, 99, of Sylva, N.C., passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Born in Mountain City, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Virginia Smith Donaldson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ancel Cagle Sr.; son, Ancel Cagle Jr.; three brothers, and one sister.

She was of the Baptist faith and had worked in the kitchen at Britthaven in Franklin and in Clyde.

She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Cagle Fisher (Dwight) of Sylva, and Nelda Cagle Sorrells (Allen) of Morganton; three granddaughters, Misty Cogdill (Bill) of Sylva, Martie Madson (Chad) of Canton, and Britt Fisher of Sylva; one grandson, Josh Sorrells (Crystal) of Glen Alpine; 13 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

William ‘Kent’ Southard

William “Kent” Southard, 75, of Morganton, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Born in Lake County, Florida, on Dec. 9, 1946, he was the son of the late Gordon William Southard and Katie Tallent Southard. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, served as a NC State Trooper, and retired as a Lieutenant with NC Dept. of Corrections – IMPACT West. He enjoyed doing anything outside and demonstrated his love and reverence for God through his special love for animals and nature.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Ward Southard; sons, Sgt. Jamie Hastings, NCSHP, and wife, Crystal, and CH (MAJ) Jason Southard, USA and wife, Angela; grandchildren, Tyler Hastings, Paige Southard Hollandsworth and husband SSgt. Nathan Hollandsworth, USAF, and 2nd Lt. Ryan Southard, USA; great-granddaughter, Everly Hollandsworth; brother, Jack Southard and wife, Connie, of Bryson City, N.C.; and the mother of his children, Kay Saulmon.

A funeral was held Saturday, Sept. 10, at West Lenoir Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Safriet officiating. A private graveside service was held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with military honors provided by the NC National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, Chapter #43, 2779 DAV Avenue, Morganton, NC 28655.

Ernie Wilson

Ernie Wilson, 85, beloved husband, father, family member and friend, passed away on

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

His story started in Lumberport, W.Va., born to Madaline and Wiley “Ern” Wilson, homemaker, and coal miner. He was oldest brother to Jerry, Alan, and cousin Steve, all of whom offered his parents laughter and woes, as is the way of boys.

He met the love of his life, Lael, in those West Virginia mountains, and they had recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. He braved a church revival, walked miles across a mountain to see her, and survived her dad’s moonshine test. He bragged to all that he had gotten the best the mountains had to offer when he found Lael. Their story was a romance, as they never let a day go by without saying they loved each other.

He joined the Navy and proudly served as a Corpsman/Medic on the USS Piedmont from 1954-57. He attended Fairmont State College in West Virginia and put his teaching degree to work in Miamisburg, Ohio, and then moved to Bradenton, Fla., to pursue the outdoor life he loved. He taught and enhanced the lives of students at Samoset Elementary, Bradenton Middle, and as a Dean at Sugg Middle School until retiring in 1994. He developed lifelong friendships with coworkers throughout that chapter of his life.

He and Lael provided a truly loving home filled with countless laughs, adventures, and opportunities to their daughter, Terri. They readily welcomed their son-in-law, Ed Mutell, into their hearts in 1985; though, as loving dads will do, Ernie asked Terri at the head of the church aisle at the wedding if she “was sure she wanted to get married.” He later claimed he was carrying on a family tradition, as Lael’s dad hadn’t made things easy for him. He gifted Lael with two loving fur-babies (dogs), Bella and Cassie, greeting them daily with “who loves you,” and enjoyed telling people his “wife had twins on her 80th birthday.”

He was an avid fisherman, member and officer of the River Rats Bass Club for many years, a golfer who shot his age multiple times, and a sports enthusiast. If you could play it, he would join you. He enjoyed making arts and crafts for family and friends, which were expressions of his love and care. He became a seasonal visitor to Franklin, N.C., after having helped build a family vacation home, to further share his life with family and friends. He and Lael loved traveling, whether camping, cruising, or touring. They visited many countries either joining or making friends along the way.

He could not have written the last page of his story any better – a beautiful day fishing with friends and a quick painless ending. He had a smile, sense of humor and welcoming manner which endeared him to anyone he met. He shared his love and laughter in equally generous measures.

He is joining his parents, brother Jerry, cousin Steve, and multiple friends and family in the next chapter and we are sure he is putting together a “game night” where the food and drink will be plentiful, and the laughter will ring.

He will be honored with at a memorial at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church in Bradenton, with interment in the National Cemetery in Sarasota to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor his commitment to children with donations to KIDS Place, kidsplacecac.org, PO Box 693, Franklin, NC, 28744, so that the next generation of stories can be as meaningful as his was.

Patricia Jane ‘Pat’ Childers Reid Safko

Patricia Jane “Pat” Childers Reid Safko, 91, passed from this life Wednesday, Sept. 28,

2022. A lifelong resident of Franklin, N.C., she was born Aug. 16, 1931, to the late Herman Lee Childers and Josephine Snyder Childers. She was predeceased by her husband of 25 years, George Reid Jr., and later in life, husband Paul Safko; a sister, Mildred Childers Cunningham; and brothers, Robert Bruce Childers and Carrol Lee Childers.

One of seven children, she grew up in a large extended family, with caring aunts and uncles and numerous wonderful cousins. She followed a long-standing family tradition of helping others, as a gentle server of God’s love among friends, family, and coworkers. She was a fine cook and gracious hostess, and her home served as the welcoming hub for visiting family for many years. She also enjoyed her church community at the First Baptist and United Methodist churches and her career as a bookkeeper.

She is well known for caring meticulously for the home and property she and her husband George “Junior” Reid built together more than 50 years ago. She loved yard work especially and continued assiduously mowing and flower gardening throughout her 91 years. Her generosity and dedication to home, family, and friends, have been a blessing to all who knew her.

She is survived by her son, Robert George Reid (Debbie); two beloved grandsons, Trevor and Evan Reid, of Andrews, N.C.; a brother, David Paul Childers of Lake City, Fla.; two sisters, Barbara Childers Simmons of Houston, Texas, and Kathryn Childers Teem of Waynesville, N.C.; and many loving nephews and nieces.A memorial service was held at 2:00pm Wednesday October 5, 2022 at Bryant Grant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Beam officiating. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00pm-2:00pm prior to the service at Bryant Grant Funeral Home.

Edward J. Taylor

Edward J. Taylor, 84, of Otto, N.C., passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. He was born

May 31, 1938, in Rabun County, Georgia to the late Jim and Cleo McConnell Taylor.

He had worked as a supervisor for a Rock Quarry and was a member of Newman Chapel Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jeanette Taylor of the home; son, Michael Taylor (Mary) of Raleigh, N.C.; granddaughter, Evan Taylor of Raleigh; sisters, Barbara Woodall, and Beatrice Welch, both of Rabun Gap, Ga.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ellis Taylor and Ernest Taylor; and a sister, Betty English.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 22, at Newman Chapel Baptist Church, with Rev. Dennis Ledford officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Ricky Taylor, Jason Rogers, Josh Estes, Carl Blackburn, Kyle Brown, and C. J. Rogers.

Paula Inez Champion Burt

Paula Inez Champion Burt, 83, of Franklin, N.C., formerly of Lake City, Fla., passed away

on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Born in Durham, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Paul Elton Champion and the late Alice Inez Ferrell Murrhee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandsons, Johnathan Tuttle, and Andrew Cowan.

She was a gifted organist. She enjoyed sharing her talent with different Christian churches and the local VA in Lake City. She could often be found decorating the local VA for special occasions in her spare time.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Glenn Leslie Burt Sr.; her children, Linda Joyce Cowan (William) of Franklin, N.C., Donna Lynn Bullington (Douglas) of Mooresville, N.C., Lynda Lee Felix of Deland, Fla., Timothy Lynn Burt (Marcy) of Bethel Park, Pa., and Glenn Leslie Burt Jr (Doreen) of Hialeah, Fla; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Pastor Toby Pope officiating. A brief reception followed at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Jerry Curtis ‘Curt’ Green

Jerry Curtis “Curt” Green, 54, of Franklin, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday,

Oct. 2, 2022.

He was an Environmental Safety Manager and loved people. He was a member of Louisa Chapel Methodist Church. He loved racing, outdoors, hunting, hiking, sports, and enjoyed working. He always had a smile and most of the time a hug for everyone. He will be remembered for always having a passion for working.

He was the son of Jerry Green and Patricia Carpenter Green and the late Susan Martin. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, David Green.

He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Patricia Green; his loving wife, Darlene Anthony Green; daughter, Samantha Green of Franklin; brother, Lesher Green of Franklin; sister, Tina Hughes (Chuck) of Travelers Rest, S.C.; stepbrother, Donnie D. Stiles of Winston Salem, N.C.; one grandchild, Aleah Hopkins of Florida, and two nieces, Savannah Scott Green and Dakota Hughes.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Family will receive friends 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Revs. Randy Campbell and David Green will officiate. Burial will be in the Louisa Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Roger “Jazz” Philips, Todd McGaha, Andrew Robertson, Mark Berry, Bud Elliott, Billy Ledford, John Murdock II, Mike Henry, Howell Downs, Rodney Watts, and Russell Dalrymple.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital; https://lovetotherescue.org/; or St Jude’s Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/pm.html?sc_dcm .

Nan Kelso Preston

Nan Kelso Preston, 82, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, Oct. 2,

2022.

Born in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late John Jarvie and Isabelle Wilson Milligan Porter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Preston. She was a registered nurse. She was a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder and secretary. Her hobbies included jewelry making, walking the greenway, knitting, and crocheting.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Phillips of Franklin; two nephews, David Alan and Michael Brandon Hanson; one great niece, Faith Eileen Hanson; one great nephew, Brandon Alan Hanson; and four great great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her extended family, Dr. Tommy Jordan, Karen Jordan, and their children, Thomas, and Camile.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m., at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church. Dr. Tommy Jordan will officiate. Interment will follow in the memory garden.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3 p.m., 30 minutes prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church.

Gladys Menalee Gibson

Gladys Menalee Gibson, 93, passed away at her residence on Sept. 30, 2022.

She was the daughter of the late Fred Crisp Sr. and Hessie Grant Crisp. She loved crocheting, gardening, and taking care of her great grandkids. She worked at the hospital many years in housekeeping. She took her job seriously and was a blessing to the staff and patients she was around. She was very proud of her family.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Fred L Crisp Jr., Troy Crisp Sr., Doug Crisp; sisters, Hazel Hylton, Marie Smith, Joyce Stiwinter and Blanche Younce; her daughter, Barbara Gibson Ammons (Harold) of Franklin; granddaughters, Missy Tysinger (Jonathan) of Lexington, N.C., Mandy Phillips (Michael) of Franklin; sister, Shirley Hodgins of Franklin; brother, Gene Crisp of Franklin; four great grandchildren, Chandler Tysinger, Emma Tysinger, Madison Phillips, Caitlyn Phillips, and honorary great grandson Keegan Knepp; and several nieces and nephews.

In honoring her wishes, no services are planned.

Shirley Anne McPherson

Shirley Anne Elliott McPherson, known as Sam by family and friends, was born on Oct. 23,

1935, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Annie Marie Johns Elliott and Eric Robert Elliott. She passed from this life on Sept. 20, 2022.

She was reared in Oshawa, Ontario, and graduated from the Oshawa Collegiate and Vocational Institute. During high school she was a junior competitive figure skater and a long board high diver. After graduation she worked for and was a spokesmodel for General Motors-Canada and volunteered as a leader in Brownie Scouts.

Later, she worked as a flight attendant with Eastern Airlines in Miami, Fla., and in Atlanta, Ga., where she met the love of her life, Capt. Charles “Charlie” Earl McPherson Jr. They married in College Park, Ga., and lived in Laguna Beach, Calif., and in New York, N.Y., prior to settling into her dream home in Newnan, Ga., at Bridlewood Morgans.

She was very civic minded and led an active and fulfilling life during her time in her beloved Newnan. In addition to raising Morgan horses on their farm and showing them nationally, she also raised and cared for a multitude of animals ranging from a llama to exotic birds. She acquired her nickname, “Sam,” during her tenure as Director of Arts and Culture for Peachtree City, Ga. Additionally, she was a decades-long member and former president of Newnan Driftwood Garden Club, Senior Warden of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and an active member of Eastern Airlines Pilots Wives Bridge Club. Professionally, she was a successful Realtor for more than 20 years and retired as a Lifetime Million Dollar Member of the Coweta County Board of Realtors upon which time she moved to the mountains of Western North Carolina in Highlands, N.C., to be close to both of her sons.

Of all her accomplishments, she will be most remembered for being a loving wife to Charlie, wonderful mother to both her boys, a fun Nana and a cherished friend to so many. She never entered a room without a smile and open arms. Her love for entertaining, her gracious hospitality, and her sincere ability to make every person she ever met feel special will be a part of her legacy.

Left with many wonderful memories are her sons, Charles “Chuck” Earl McPherson III, (Dawn Hill McPherson) of Apex, N.C., and Jamie Elliott McPherson (George “Tra” Lloyd Raines III) of Highlands; along with her grandchildren, Chase Hill McPherson and Cole Reynolds McPherson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, Barbara June Elliott Loreno.

A private celebration of life will be held later in Newnan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cashiers Highlands Humane Society; https://www.chhumanesociety.org.

Susan (Su`) Dean Tate Sanders

Susan (Su`) Dean Tate Sanders, 63, a beloved wife, daughter and sister passed away

Sept. 21, 2022. She was born Aug. 30, 1959, in Miami, Fla. She is preceded in death by her father, James C. Tate; her brother, Craig F. Tate; and aunt, Dot Dickerson.

She worked in the restaurant business for more than 40 years and was affectionately referred to as “the Queen of Tough Love.” She loved what she did and became the work mom for many of her team members. She encouraged her team to follow their dreams and work hard to reach their goals. She always had a smile and a “welcome to work” attitude because she loved what she did and wanted work to be a happy and fun place to be. Regardless of challenges, she lived life to the fullest. She loved her family, friends and fur babies with passion and heart. All who knew her will remember her unforgettable smile and laugh that warmed the soul. She was loved and will be missed by so many. Fly high sweet Su` until we see you again. “Right!”

She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Edward Sanders; her mother, Peggy Farabee Tate and partner, John Gayman; two brothers, Scott (Vicky) Tate and Steven Tate; nieces, Taylor, Michelle, and Nicole; two nephews, Brian and Cody; cousin, Emily; and her fur babies, Tiger, Missy, and Jack Jack.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, Oct. 1, at Bryant-Grant funeral home.

On behalf of her love for people and animals, donations may be made to the Hospice House Foundation of WNC at PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744; or Appalachian Animal Rescue Center at 851 Lake Emory Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Patricia Anne Sox Alewine

Patricia Anne Sox Alewine, 83, of Franklin, N.C., joined her husband in heaven on Sept.

29, 2022. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

She was born in Lexington, S.C., on Sept. 14, 1939, to William Henry Sox and Annie Lou Harmon Sox. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger Wayne Alewine Sr.; and brothers, Ray Sox and Jim Sox.

She graduated from Lexington High School in 1957. She worked as an administrative assistant for attorneys in Lexington, and then in Simpsonville, S.C. She later worked at Mars Hill College in the finance office. After moving to Franklin in 1980, she worked at People’s Department Store. When she and Roger moved to Gulfport in 1985, she worked as an administrative assistant to the president of Whitney Bank. She and her husband retired back to Franklin in 2016 where she and her daughter, Lindy, purchased a quilt shop. She took care of the payroll for their business. She loved meeting people at the shop and made many sweet friends. She will be missed by many.

She was a beloved mother to daughter Lindy Blanton (Jerry) of Franklin, and son Wayne Alewine (DeAnn) of Gulfport, Miss. She was “Annie” to her five grandchildren, Tyler Blanton (April) of Sylva, N.C., Ryland Alewine of Gulfport, Logan Blanton (Rebekah) of Franklin, Savannah Alewine of Gulfport and Skylar Alewine of Gulfport; two great granddaughters, Charlotte Alewine of Gulfport and Camilla Fisher of Sylva; her brother, Frank Sox; and several nieces and nephews. She adored her family.

Visitation will be at Macon Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. A service will follow in the chapel at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Fred Jerry Jenkins

Despite being born on Nov. 14, 1950, Fred Jerry Jenkins always insisted he was 29 years

old. He lived a blessed life, stuck to his story, and passed on Oct. 4, 2022.

He was a wonderful dad, granddad, and great-granddad. He absolutely adored and spoiled his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a hard worker who thought things through and used his knowledge and intellect to decide the best approach in solving problems or completing projects. He had an excellent reputation as a noted carpenter for over fifty years.

He loved to raise a garden, and he was good at it. His vegetables were enjoyed by friends and neighbors who were always welcome at his “community garden.” Other favorite pastimes were fishing in mountain streams whenever he had the opportunity, or horseback riding. His pets, old or young, large or small, were dear to him, and he doted on his cats, Queeny and Fluffy, as well as his dogs, Buddha and Cricket; and, if he was listening to music you could be sure it was old time country.

His survivors include his life partner of 42 years, Vickie Patton; his children, Annie Jenkins, Jerry Kenneth Jenkins, Brandy Jenkins, and Angel Jenkins; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Annie Mae Cincineras, Ray Jenkins, Carlos Jenkins, and Rick Jenkins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Ruby Garland Jenkins along with his brothers, Tom, Joe, and Troy Jenkins.

No public services are planned.

Thomas Edwards Seay

Thomas Edwards Seay, 58, of Franklinton passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his

home after a courageous battle with ALS.

He was born in Bluefield, W.Va., on June 13, 1964, to Carroll Joseph Seay and Cheryl Louise Harry.

He served with the United States Air Force for several years. He was a member of Durham Masonic Lodge #687 and was a Master Mason, Amaran Shriner and also a member of the Sir Walter Gun Club. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed riding his Harley. He received a Bachelors degree from Western Carolina University in Electronic Engineering. He had a 23-year career with Frontier Communications.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor at 2 p.m. Burial will be private at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin, N.C.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Pence Seay; two daughters, Ashley Smith (Brandon), Alysha Powell (Chris); one son, David J. Seay; four grandchildren, Conner Smith, Bryce Smith, Sophie Powell and Ellie Powell; one brother, David A. Seay (Fonda); his parents, Carroll Seay and Cheri Lambert; his mother and father-in-law, Waymon and Patty Pence; one brother-in-law, Tom Pence; nieces, Abi Wood, Autumn Wood and Emma Seay; nephews, Tanner Seay and TJ Pence; great-niece, Junie; aunts/uncles, Larry Seay, Jimmy and Ginger Seay, Bob and Lori Harry; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lucy Wood and a brother, Robbie Seay.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the following organizations in Tom’s honor: https://www.iamals.org; https://www.teamgleason.org

