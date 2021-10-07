Obituaries for October 7, 2021

Alberta May Carter

Alberta May Carter, 77, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday Sept. 23, 2021. She was born May 1, 1944, in Palmer, Mass., to the late Evelyn Morris and Albert Warren Mack and adopted by John Marusinski.

After moving to Florida, she first worked in a sewing factory then she worked and retired from The Florida State Department of Health, first in personnel in St. Petersburg, then as an Administrative Secretary for the division of Environmental Health in Clearwater.

She moved to the mountains after retirement with her husband, Harold, who enjoyed bee keeping and harvesting honey to sell at the local Farmer’s Market. She continued with her love of sewing and was introduced to a whole new family in the quilting community. From her many classes, retreats and sewing days with friends she shared her love of family, fabrics, and chipmunks! Her enthusiasm and joy will be missed by many in the quilting community. She loved her great grandchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends dearly. She was loved by many.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harold Charles Carter of Franklin; two daughters, Cathy Ann Adkins of Franklin and Debra Ann Schramel (David) of New Port Richey, Fla.; a son, John Charles Carter of Franklin; four grandchildren, Anthony Damon Black (Tyler Jeane), Jeffery David Schramel (Chastity), Mary Alice Schramel (Timothy), Joshua Lee Adkins (Alexa); three great grandchildren, Grady Alan Black, Kayne Allen Adkins, Lennon Alexandria Black; and a sister, Evelyn Cinq-Mars.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Charles Carter, and her three siblings, Warren Albert Mack, Robert Morris and Lorraine Blackwood.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct.16, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:30 till 2 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Kidney Foundation or Diabetes Association of your choice in her name.

James Henry Verran Sr.

James Henry Verran Sr., 91, passed away Sept. 28, 2021. He was born in Akron, Ohio, on March 15, 1930.

He served in the U.S. Army as well as the U.S. Air Force. He was a school teacher and later received his building contractor’s license.

He loved building houses of which he built many in his lifetime. He also enjoyed renovating homes. To say he loved his work in an understatement. He loved to be busy at work.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary; his three children, James Jr., Robert Mark and Ann Marie; and one granddaughter, Rebecca.

Roger Austin Brabson

It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Austin Brabson announces his passing after a brief illness on Sept. 29, 2021. He was born on May 26, 1951, the son of Anna Mae Buchanan Brabson and Harry A. Brabson.

He was known as a master carpenter who took great pride in his craftsmanship. What he lacked in formal education he made up for with on-the-job learning. He was bright, learned easily, and went on to teach others. He was also interested in genealogy and could recall dates and family history effortlessly.

Some of the best things about Roger were his kindness, his genuine concern for others, and his great love for his family, especially his children and his grandchildren. He and his wife, Pauline, were married for 49 years. He liked saying he had only fibbed once to Pauline during all their years of marriage when he fell off his diet and ate a cheeseburger which led to a confession when his conscience got the better of him.

He was friendly and never met a stranger. He loved conversation. He teased him that he talked so much in the grocery store everything in the cart melted before they even checked out. He liked to keep up with what others were really thinking by reading the newspaper section, “Rants and Raves,” which gave him plenty to think about and also to talk about. He had three little dogs to entertain him, and he was especially fond of his rooster who he claimed could speak. He loved telling he could hear his rooster say, “Let me out of here, Mr. Brabson!”

His Christian faith was very important to him. He was a deep thinker who liked to study scriptures and break down difficult passages so that he could understand their meanings.

Left with many wonderful memories are his wife, Pauline Ray Brabson; his children, David Brabson (Kim) of Franklin, N.C., Angela Brabson of Tuckasegee, N.C. and Amanda Stacy (Stuart) also of Franklin; his grandchildren, William, Elizabeth, and Patrick; his siblings, James Brabson (Jane) of Asheville, N.C., Jerry Brabson, JoAnn Brabson Bateman (Eddie), and Nathan Brabson (Toni) all of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Freda Brewer Owens

Freda Brewer Owens, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

She was born in Macon County to the late Thomas Eugene Brewer and Hazel Irene Henry.

She adored her family and was the caregiver for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Gene Owens; children, Ashley Owens, and Meagan Rogers (Eric); siblings, Shelby Rhodes (Richard), Kenneth Brewer (Peggy), Rick Brewer (Sherry) and Rochelle Reed (Donny); grandchildren, Cooper, Madelaine, and Sophie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m. at Macon Funeral Home Chapel. Danny Antoine will officiate.

Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Brewer, Justin Brewer, Jake Brewer, Jeb Brewer, Donny Reed, Billy Rhodes, and Richard Rhodes.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Davita Dialysis in Franklin at 80 Westgate Plz, Franklin, NC 28734-1422

Corinne Davis Carlton

Corinne Davis Carlton, 93 of Otto, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

She was born in Fulton, Ga., to the late Henry Grady Davis and Florence Ernest Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gibson Carlton Jr; siblings, Evelyn Fuss, Harold Davis, Geraldine Betsill, Blanche Chatham, and Charlotte Head; and grandson, Chase Carlton.

Before moving to North Carolina, she was a member of Skyview Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the choir, and sang alto in the quartet called the Christian Quartet. She was an avid reader and enjoyed writing poetry and telling the history and stories about her family.

She is survived by children, Debbie Chastain (Jerry); “Chip” Craig Carlton (Carol); brother, Douglas Davis (Betty); grandchildren, Chad Carlton (Ariel), Suzanne Chastain Hall (Tony), Christopher Chastain (Tami); great grandchildren, Zachary and Charley Chastain, Chance, Corinne, Renee and Colt Carlton; sister-in-law, Mary (Mickey) Carlton; and several nieces and nephews.

A service was held at Macon Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 5. Burial followed at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Prentiss Church of God Building Fund.

Regenald Frank Lightsey

Regenald Frank Lightsey, 90, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Born in Williston, Fla., he was the son of the late Rufus Frank and Mary Virginia Colson Lightsey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Benton Lightsey, a sister, Virginia Fay Lightsey and a brother, Elmer Warner Lightsey.

He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Crossville, Tenn., and taught the senior adults Sunday school class. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with family.

He retired from the United States Marine Corp as a Captain; he proudly served and was a Vietnam veteran. After retiring from Marine Corp, he went on to serve for many years with the Sumter County, Florida Sheriff’s Department.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ruth Frances Crossan Lightsey, of Franklin; daughter, Janice Evelyn Benton and husband, John of Franklin; and two sons, James Frank Lightsey and wife, Venita of Livingston, Tenn., and Clayton Neal Lightsey and wife, Cindy-Lou of Crossville, Tenn.; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home. Brother Danny Staggs will officiate. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn.

In lieu of flower, donations can be made to VVA Chapter 994, 249 Sloan Road, Franklin, NC 28734; or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601, as well as Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd. Flat Rock, NC 28731

James Alexander Dendy

James Alexander Dendy, 61, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. He was the son of the late Joseph and Lena Crane Dendy.

He loved being outdoors gardening and fishing. He was a beloved partner, father, grandfather, and brother.

He is survived by his life partner of 27 years, Janet Hall; daughters, Oliva Dendy of Highlands, and Denise (Jairo) Espinal of Highlands; five grandchildren, Jocelyn, Mykeal, Ashley and Alyssa Espinal and Iylla Dendy; brother, Jay R. Dendy of Otto, N.C.; niece, Jennifer McKinnon Dendy; nephew, Jason (Tracy) Dendy; aunt, Evelyn Picklesimer and uncle, Ernest Crane.

Graveside services were held on Monday, Oct. 4, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery with Rev. Roy Lowe officiating. Pallbearers were Michael Maddox, Isaac Crane, Shane Dendy, Shannon Dendy, DeWayne Picklesimer, Jason Dendy and Mykeal Espinal.

Robert (Bob) Joseph Smith

Robert (Bob) Joseph Smith, 82, passed into Glory on Aug. 24, 2021, in Carrollton, Texas.

Long time residents of Macon County, Bob and Virginia owned Lullwater Retreat in Franklin, N.C., for 25 years, hosting Christian retreats, camps and family reunions. He was a graduate of University of Florida and served in the United States Air Force as a civil engineer.

Serving God and families were his foundational motivators in life.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Virginia Fouts Smith; daughter, Anna Vickers (Jon); and son, Mark Smith; as well as eight grandchildren, three sisters, their spouses, nieces and nephews and their families.

He was an elder at Community Bible Church, Highlands, where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m.

Memorials may be sent to Samaritan’s Purse, one of his favorite charities.

Kaleb Leavy Pitts

Kaleb Leavy Pitts, infant son of Kevin and Jenny Pitts, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Kaleb is survived by his parents, Kevin Allen Pitts and Jennifer Saucier Pitts of Otto, N.C.; his sisters who adored him, Kenzie, Olivia, and Caroline Pitts, of the home; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Gail Pitts of Franklin, N.C.; maternal grandparents, Lester Saucier and Vicki Gutierrez both of Louisiana; and great grandmother, Hilda Garrity of Louisiana; four uncles, Ben Saucier and Paul Saucier of Louisiana, David Saucier of Mississippi, and Andrew Pitts of Florida.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at 4 p.m., at Cowee Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Smith and Rev. Chris Ciufo officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abel Speaks, 10011 N. Central Expy #3005, Dallas, TX 75231.

Emmanuel William Carrion

Some things are just difficult to believe. On Sept. 25, 2021, the passing of Emmanuel William Carrion, also known as Manny, is one of those. He was unforgettable, larger than life. He honestly never met a stranger and left a memory with everyone he met.

He was born on March 22, 1979, to William and Susan Anne LaPlante Carrion. He loved his family and embraced being Puerto Rican from the time he was a small boy. As a catcher in little league his friends called him “The Puerto Rican Missile” because of the way he could throw out any runner trying to steal. He was athletic excelling in baseball and football in High School and always wanted to be the best.

He was bighearted and generous. He loved being the one to pick up the bill at a restaurant. Many times he would invite his family or friends to Miami Dolphins or Atlanta Braves games and surprise them with great seats. It pleased him to be able to spoil his family with trips and kind gestures. He absolutely enjoyed taking care of those he loved.

He loved to make people laugh, it’s one of the parts of his personality that made people want to be with him. He was able to make time disappear so that the last visit of months ago seemed like only yesterday. No one ever had to wonder what he was thinking because he was more than happy to speak his mind. Manny liked to pretend he had a tough guy image, when he really was tender hearted and just a powder puff.

He loved the sea and spent lots of time on the water “catching” with his family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting as well as fresh water or salt water fishing. Closer to home, he liked a good game of corn hole with Chase and his dad.

Manny was a hard worker. He owned Carrion Tree Service in Hiawassee, Ga., and in Bradenton, Fla., since 2009. He also owned The Sand Bar in Hiawassee. While he lived in Townes County, Georgia, he was very active in the Chamber of Commerce, community and youth sports leagues. He was civic- minded and once donated 90 turkeys to Care-Net to help feed hungry families.

Manny was an active member of Bayside Church in West Bradenton. Knowing his relationship with his Savior and the promise of a Heavenly reunion helps bring peace to his family even though his big presence as the oldest child in his loving close knit family is irreplaceable. His impact on people who knew him and have told their stories since his passing has been a great comfort to those who loved him best.

Left with many wonderful memories of Manny and the life he lived is his wife, Jill Hayden Carrion; and his children, Morgan Michelle Van Hoogen, Chase William Carrion, Taylor Lynne Carrion, and Price William Carrion all of Bradenton; his parents, Willie and Sue Carrion; and his siblings, Rebecca Jenkins (Red), Isaac Carrion (Bridget), Sarah Holbrooks (Brent) all of Franklin, and Benjamin Carrion (Kelly) of Durham, N.C.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service for family members only celebrating Emmanuel’s life will be held Oct. 9, at LifeSpring Community Church. Rev. Bryon Lamb, Rev. Ben Windle, Rev. Jason Smith, and Red Jenkins will officiate with music by Jim Byrd. The service will be broadcast live via LifeSpring Community Church, Franklin, NC, Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m.

Billy Lee Sowards

Billy Lee Sowards, 82, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. He was born in Lincoln County, West Virginia, on Dec. 21, 1938, to the late Harry Sowards and Ruth Stowers Sowards. He was married to the late Ina Whittington Sowards who preceded him April 22, 2006. He was retired from the U.S. Navy after many years of service. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved reading and studying the Bible.

Survivors include his daughter, Cheryl Sowards of Franklin, N.C.; two sons, Father Mike Sowards of Pennsylvania, and Wil Anderson of Maggie Valley, N.C.; one sister, Sue Coulter of West Virginia; eight half brothers and sisters; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchidren.

A military service was held Monday, Oct. 4, in the chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with Father William M. Sowards and Mrs. Brieanna Hess officiating. Burial will Oct. 12 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.

Sonia Bibeau

Sonia Bibeau, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Aug. 2, 2021. She was born in Winston-Salem to the late John Alexander and Elizabeth Tickle Cartner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marcel Bibeau; and son, John Emerson Meyer.

She loved to travel and play bridge and was a lover of all music genres.

She was Teacher of the Year at McFatter Technical Center, and was named Outstanding HOSA Advisor for the state of Florida. She earned her bachelors degree from Florida International University and was department head for the medical community at McFatter Technical Center.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary O’Connell (Charles) of New Hampshire; sons, Ashley Haskell (Mary Ann), and David Meyer both of Florida; four grandchildren, Reaney and Reagan Haskell, Katherina Meyer and Michelle Wapelhorst.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army at www.givesalvationarmyusa.org

Willie Eldon Bates

Willie Eldon Bates, 72, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Graveside services were held on Sept. 26, at Hodgin Family Cemetery.

