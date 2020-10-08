Obituaries for October 8, 2020

Bruce Alan Bryson

Bruce Alan Bryson, 81, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

A native of Macon County, he was the son of the late Wiley Alexander Bryson and Helen Florence Rowland Bryson. On Sept. 3, 2018, she was preceded by his wife of 56 years, Mary “Sue” Bailey Bryson; a daughter, Marna Bryson Peck; two grandsons, Will Bryson and Benjamin Bryson; and one sister, Beverly Ann Bryson Sykes.

He formerly owned Bryson’s Restaurant and The City Restaurant before working many years at the Sunset. He had previously coached softball, loved cars, and enjoyed fishing and going to the lake. He is a member of Sugarfork Baptist Church and a veteran who served in the United States Army.

He is survived by one son, Barry Alan Bryson and wife K.C. of Saluda, N.C.; and one daughter, Marcie Bryson Carpenter of Franklin; 10 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Sugarfork Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Reeves and Rev. Gene Hawkins officiating. Burial was in the Sugarfork Baptist Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Marna Peck Scholarship, C/O Susan Allen @ Franklin High School, 100 Panther Dr., Franklin, NC 28734.

Tabitha Marlena Snyder Hathcock

Tabitha Marlena Snyder Hathcock, 40, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

A native of Macon County, she was the daughter of Richard and Marie Boyce Snyder. She lived in Macon County most of her life and was a member of Mt. Sinai Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed ginseng digging, rock collecting and being outdoors. Most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her children.

She is survived by her parents, Richard and Marie Snyder; fiancé, Mason Robbins; three children, Dalton Hathcock, Preston Hathcock and Olivia Marie Hathcock, all of Franklin; sisters, Stephanie Freund of Holly Springs, N.C., and Kayla Collins of Franklin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m., at Mt. Sinai Assembly of God. Rev. Johnny Raby, Rev. Barry Bowman and Rev. Brian Lamb will officiate. Burial will be in the Tippett cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, Oct. 8 at Macon Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are requested.

Pallbearers will be Dalton, Preston, Derrick, Brandon, Rusty and Justin.

Memorials donations can be made to Macon Funeral Home to help with the expenses.

Bonnie Higdon Bradley

Bonnie Higdon Bradley, 89, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

A native of Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Kate Williams Higdon. She lived in Macon County most of her life and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She was very instrumental in getting the Higdon genealogy historical book to print. She enjoyed working in her yard, gardening and she loved helping children. She was proud to acquire her LPN license, especially with a seventh-grade education. She spent years caring for others and training others who would become nurses also. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Boone Bradley; a son, Kelly Bradley; a grandson, James Bradley; brothers, Troy, Coy and Bill Higdon; and sisters, Ruby Speed, Ivalee Clouse, Ruth Oden and Rachel Pollard.

She is survived by two sons, Floyd A. Bradley (Gail) of Franklin and James Dale Bradley of Bostic, N.C.; brother, Robert Higdon of Franklin; and two sisters, Virginia Howard of Omak, Wash. and Mildred Bradley of Commerce, Ga.; three grandchildren, Doug Bradley, Alan Bradley, and Cora Bradley; and four great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Steve Reeves and Rev. Judson Hall officiated. Burial was in the Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Faye Bishop, 73 3rd Street, Franklin, NC 28734.

Rosemary Neill Seacott

Rosemary Neill Seacott, 77, of Scaly Mountain, N.C., passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Born in Homestead, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Daniel Neill and Elizabeth Bryant Kinard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Rebecca Farmer. She worked at The Dry Sink in Highlands for 20 years and loved everything about Christmas.

She is survived by five children, Robert Blasky of Orange City, Fla., Lorie Ann Blasky of Deland, Fla., Theresa Blasky Wheat of Port Orange, Fla., Launda Soper of Orange City, Fla. and Gabby Seacott of Daytona Beach, Fla.; brother, Danny Neill of Ormond, Fla.; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org/donate, to help animals find their forever homes and fight animal cruelty.

Wayne Reese Tallent

Wayne Reese Tallent beloved husband of Nancy Hunter Tallent of 57 years passed to eternity to be with the Lord on Sept. 28, 2020. He passed away at the family home in North Charleston surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a faithful born-again Christian. He was preceded in death by a sister, Marsha Tallent Clanton.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1945, in Franklin, N.C. He was the youngest son of the late Robert Logan Tallent and Pearl Isabelle Womack Tallent.

He is survived by his wife; brothers, Rance Tallent of Windsor, Colo., Timothy Tallent of Atlanta, Ga.; sisters, Brenda Ramey of Tiger, Ga., Robbie Gay McCoy of Hayesville, N.C.; three sons, Keenan Wayne Tallent of Greenwood, S.C., Warren Russell Tallent of Hanahan, S.C., and Bryan Richard Tallent of North Charleston, S.C.; four daughters-in-law, Janie Felkel of Bonneau Beach, S.C., Dawn Tallent of Summerville, S.C., Natalie Emily of Greenwood, S.C. and Beth Tallent of North Charleston, S.C.; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren with an eighth due in January; and many beloved nephews and nieces. He is also survived by an eternal brother in arms of Vietnam, Danny Lee Layton of West by God Virginia.

He was raised in Franklin, and loved the mountains of western North Carolina as his ancestral home. He played football in high school and graduated from Franklin High School in 1963. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He married Nancy in September 1963 in Walhalla, S.C. His career in the Air Force spanned 20 years. He served multiple overseas tours of duty. In 1969-1970 he was deployed to combat, stationed at Tan Son Nhut, AFB, South Vietnam. In Vietnam he earned numerous decorations including the Bronze Star. He earned his Associates Degree in Business Administration from St. Leos College in 1977.

His last duty station was Charleston AFB from 1976 through 1983. While stationed in Charleston, he was heavily involved in community service and youth sports. He served as a deacon of Riverbend Baptist Church in North Charleston and later was an active member of Salem Baptist Church of Summerville for the last 20 years of his life. He was an active Mason for many years. Hne was an active basketball coach and served as Commissioner of Youth League sports on Charleston AFB. He was an avid fan and had a lifelong love of Clemson football and was a Washington Redskins fan.

Upon his retirement from the U.S. Air Force, he continued to work on Charleston AFB as a DOD civilian. He worked in administration and logistics for the U.S. Air Force Reserve until his final retirement in 2006. After retirement, he put all his energy, love and generosity into his family. His love for all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren knew no limit. He and Nancy’s home is the centerpiece of the family for generations.

He had a working man’s PhD in genealogy, military history and journalism. He authored and published a widely read book. He wrote numerous articles for military journals and publications. He penned several editorials in the Charleston Post and Courier over the years. His pride in his combat service, the combat service of his ancestors, son and two grandsons were the subject of eternal discussion. To the end of his life, his love of Christ, his country and family knew no equal.

Family and friends were invited to a wake and memorial service on Friday, Oct. 2, at the Salem Baptist Church in Summerville.

Arrangements in the Charleston area are handled by Simplicity: Lowcountry Cremation and Burial services.

Family and friends in the Franklin area will be received on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Bryant-Grant Funeral Home Chapel, Franklin. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Memorial service will be from 12 to 1 p.m .with the procession to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: The Salem Baptist Church Food Ministry, 321 Old Summerville Road, Summerville, SC 29486

Bryant Grant Funeral Home and Crematory and Low Country Funeral Home are serving the Tallent family.

Herbert Lawrence Munger

Herbert Lawrence Munger, 76, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

Born and raised in Macon County, he was the son of the late Robert Warren Munger Sr. and Dora Lucille Lowe Munger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Janie Keener Munger and his siblings, Joyce Rogers, Sherman Munger and Bobby Munger.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. In his younger years he also enjoyed a good round of golf. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service before his retirement.

He is survived by his children, Jeffrey Lawrence Munger and wife Carla of Indiana and Pamela Peck of Highlands; half siblings, Michael Timothy Crane of Franklin, Warren Anthony Munger, James David Munger, Dale Allen Munger and Christopher Matthew Munger, all of Lexington, N.C., Billie Juanita McDaniels of Southpoint, N.C., Margaret Irene Rish and Frankie Michelle Rogers of Franklin; two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and his beloved dogs, Hank and Boomer.

Graveside services were held Friday, Oct. 2, at Highlands Memorial Park with Revs. Gary McCall and Oliver Rice officiating.

Pallbearers were Kelly Munger, Roger Talley, Matthew Barnes, Casey Barnes, Marshall Buck and James Rish.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744

Anne Talley Chastain

Anne Talley Chastain, 84, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was born Jan. 1, 1936, in Macon County, North Carolina, to the late Lester Talley and Amanda Miller Talley. She was known for her great cooking and baking at Mountain Fresh Grocery where she worked for many years. She founded the Highlands Emergency Council and volunteered countless hours. When she was home, she loved gardening and working in her flowers. She was a member of Shortoff Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, Danny Chastain of Highlands and a sister, Barbara Barnes of Highlands. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Chastain and a son, Allen Chastain; four brothers and four sisters.

A funeral service was held Sunday, Sept. 27, at Shortoff Baptist Church, in Highlands with the Rev. Andy Cloer officiating. Burial followed in the Highlands Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial donations be made to Shortoff Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 1217, Highlands, NC 28741.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Chastain family. Online condolences can be made to www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.