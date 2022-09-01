Obituaries for September 1, 2022

Anthony ‘Skip’ Allen Vitch

Anthony “Skip” Allen Vitch, 77, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Born in Oneonta, N.Y., he was the son of the late Mary Aesman. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his children, Gerry Vitch, Charlene Pittman, and Robert Graham. He was a member of Morrison Presbyterian and a former Elder at First Presbyterian. He was a member of the Antique Tractor Club and was known as “Mr. Fix It” because he was always fixing things for his friends.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Anne Graham Vitch; daughter, Kathijo Herr of Oviedo, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and numerous other family members.

A celebration of life will be held Oct. 1, at 1 p.m., at Morrison Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Morrison Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Howard Mitchell Henry

Howard Mitchell Henry, 87, of Franklin, N.C., died at Highlands Hospital. He was the son of the late George Henry and Mae Patterson Henry.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Norman, Harold and Howell Henry; and a sister, Doris Henry.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Estes Henry; one son and best friend, Alan Howard Henry; one granddaughter, Kaitlyn Marie Henry; one grandson, Samuel Alan Henry; one brother, Bob Henry and his wife Verna; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He spent two years in the Army. He was a carpenter by trade and served as the self-help housing supervisor for Macon Program for Progress, where he retired.

He enjoyed gardening and raising beef cattle. He especially liked to share these activities with his son and grandchildren. He was also a NASCAR fan.

A funeral service will be held on Sept. 1, at 3 p.m. at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Reeves officiating. Military honors will be presented by American Legion Post 108 and VFW post 7339. Burial will follow at the Wright Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Samuel Henry, Gary Taylor, Brian Taylor, Steve Ledford, Chris Henry, and Jimmy Henry.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Wright Cemetery fund, 93 Daybreak Lane, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be made a www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Gerald Arnold Morgan

Gerald A. Morgan, 79, of Nantahala, N.C., became a silent key and went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2022.

He was born in Nantahala to the late Fred and Lexie Mashburn Morgan on Aug. 26, 1942.

He was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Eloise Horton (Uppie), Ruby Jacobs (Austin), Evelyn Woods (Jack), and Robert Bateman; and a son-in-law, Tommy Helms.

He spent many years working in telephone construction and also helped build tunnels on the Blue Ridge Parkway. He was an avid fisherman who loved both fly fishing and bass fishing. When he was able, he enjoyed hiking local trails, including parts of the Appalachian Trail. He was also an amateur radio (HAM) operator (call sign KD4JCC) and was active in the 8424 Repeater Group on the Tennessee Phone Net. He enjoyed speaking to people across the country and around the world on his radio.

For the past 19 years, Gerald and Judy volunteered as campground hosts at Standing Indian Campground near Franklin, N.C. He could often be found sitting in front of the camp store, talking and laughing with all who came to visit.

His family and friends cherish their memories of him. Everyone will miss his kindness and sense of humor. However, we all know he is rejoicing in Heaven with his family, fishing buddies, and hiking companions who have gone before him.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith Ashe Morgan; his daughters, Tina Helms and Crystal Morgan; his grandchildren, Christian and Ashley Helms; his sister, Jessie Bateman; his best friend, Buddy the cat; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 27, at Bethel Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Eugene Taylor and Rev. SJ Waters officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Virginia Sue Downs Dills

Virginia Sue Downs Dills, 79, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Aug. 25, 2022. She was born Oct. 5, 1942, in Macon County, to the late Jesse Downs and Margaret Childers Downs.

She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday School teacher. She did mission work for 10 years, in Oklahoma, Kentucky and Virginia and was a member of the North American Missionary Program. She had worked for Blue Bell Manufacturing, and for the Older American Program for the U.S. Forestry Service. She loved to read, do puzzles and work with flowers.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Raymond Dills; three children, Keith Dills (Peggy), Bruce Dills and Carol Ann Cowart; a brother, Max Downs (Vicki); three grandchildren, Alvin Wilson, Simon Wilson and Dakota Gillespie; two step-grandchildren, Elaine Connelly (Shaun) and Melissa Peters (Jamie); two great-grandchildren, Jason Walkingstick and Winter Walkingstick; five step-great-grandchildren, Heather Connelly, James Connelly, Hunter Peters, Hollee Peters and Wesley Peters.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home, with Rev. Guy Duvall and Rev. Burt Crawford officiating. Burial was in Ridgecrest Baptist Church Cemetery.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Dills family. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.

Suzanne Brock

Suzanne Brock passed away peacefully on July 31, 2022, surrounded by loved ones and with an angelic smile on her face. She is survived by her husband, her children and stepson, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She lived life to the fullest, bringing her intelligence, positive outlook, and joy to everything she did. She was born in Memphis, Tenn., in 1939 and was the oldest of five siblings. She began to play the piano at an early age and became a gifted musician, playing the organ for church, directing the choir and teaching piano lessons to many lucky youths. She owned two small businesses in her younger years and retired early to enjoy life on her own terms. She loved nature, gardening, birdwatching and especially loved sitting on her porch looking at the mountains she so loved. She did skilled needlework, quilting, knitting, and intricate hand embroidery. She learned to fish and ride a motorcycle late in life and found great joy in both. She could put more fish in a boat than anyone else. She said it was because she had so much faith. She lived a life of faith in all things.

She was generous, loving, and compassionate and everyone who crossed her path was touched by her love. She had a smile that would light up a room and melt hearts. She made friends easily and always kept up with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s lives. She stayed interested in life and had a sharp wit and a great sense of humor.

Proverbs 31:31 was written with Suzanne in mind: “Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” She was a bright light, and she will continue to shine from heaven on all who knew and loved her.

This excerpt from a poem by Elizabeth Ammons was found in her handwriting in a planner next to her favorite chair:

“You can shed tears because they are gone, or smile because they lived.

Your heart may be empty because you can’t see them,

Or you can be full of the love you shared.

You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday,

Or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday.

You can cherish their memory and let it live on.”

– Elizabeth Ammons

Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.

Private family services will be held at a future date.

Richard Darrell Kreis

Richard Darrell Kreis, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Aug. 20, 2022.

He was born to the late John and Dorothy Kreis on March 19, 1944, in Du Quoin, Ill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Wesley Kreis, Edward Lee Kreis, and a grandson Zak Kreis.

He was a veteran of the Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam War. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing, as well as his many entrepreneurial projects and helping others in need. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Sharon Kreis; sons, Dean Kreis and Jim (Terra) Kreis; daughter, Crystal Kreis; sister, Carol Ann Wallace; brother, Bobby Dale Kreis; as well as 11 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Brenda Diane Gregory Angel

Brenda Diane Gregory Angel of Franklin, N.C., peacefully went Home to be with the Lord on Aug. 24, 2022 at age 66.

She was born Sept. 5, 1955, to the late Milles and Mildred Gregory. She attended Cullasaja Elementary and was a member of Cullasaja Assembly of God where she taught Sunday School and played the piano. She was a graduate of Franklin High School. After graduation, she married Larry Angel, and went on to have one son, Jeremy Angel.

She worked for Wachovia Bank for 20 years. She earned her Real Estate Brokers License and worked with her dad at Gregory Realty. In her late 20s, a cancer diagnosis went from terminal to curable through the Lord healing her. This experience led her to write “From Wimp to Warrior: Cancer’s Blessings,” an inspirational memoir that inspires and encourages the reader to trust and put hope and faith in the Lord despite life’s storms. Brenda went on to speak locally and throughout the country sharing her testimony at churches and ladies’ events.

Brenda was a Prayer Warrior who loved God’s Word. She loved others so well. She selflessly helped and prayed for others. She cared greatly for her family, her church, and her friends. She never failed to visit, make the call, and send the card, text, or email. Her love for people led her to open up her home to host parties, socials, ladies Bible studies, missionaries, and youth groups. Brenda, known as “BA” by many, was special to lots of people as she was their go-to person, their friend, their encourager, and their mentor.

Her family lovingly called her “Momma” and “Annah.” Family was everything. She adored, inspired, built up, prayed for, believed in, and instilled deep values in her children and grandchildren. Annah dearly loved her grands, Phillip and Hannah. They were the joy of her life. There aren’t enough words to express the impact and influence she had on everyone. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.

Brenda loved Christmas and the meaning behind it so much her home could be mistaken for a Christmas shop. If you stood still too long you might end up with an ornament on you or you’d be helping her decorate. She loved having family get-togethers; cooking big meals, always making sure rice and gravy was a side; and celebrating birthdays, making the best Pound Cake and Hot Fudge Cake. When you came to Brenda’s house she wanted you to feel at home and would always try to feed you. Her other pastimes included watching movies, listening to music, thrift shopping, antiquing, motorcycle rides, going to the beach, and was always ready to go anywhere, anytime.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Angel; son, Jeremy Angel and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Phillip Angel and Hannah Angel, all of Franklin; sister, Regina Bell and husband Jim; sister-in-law, Carlene Hunnicutt and husband James; nieces, Kimberly Bell Green and Angela Hunnicutt; nephew, Jon Eric Hunnicutt; aunt, Willa Mae Gregory; and many cousins.

No services are planned as per her request as she said she “couldn’t be there.”

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. – Isaiah 41:10

“For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.” – Philippians 1:21

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Adult and Teen Challenge of the Smokies Men’s Center, P.O. Box 2157, Franklin, NC, 28744 or the Hospice House Foundation of WNC, P.O. Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Sue Holbrooks Burdette

Mary Sue Holbrooks Burdette, 71, of Franklin, N.C., passed away at her sister’s residence the morning of Aug. 24, 2022, after a long illness.

She attended First Baptist Church of Franklin, which she considered her church to be her second family. She loved her church family and they certainly loved her. Her hobbies included going to yard sales, flea marketing, and shopping.

She was born to the late Dillard Holbrooks and Alene Hurst Holbrooks in Macon County. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her son, Jason (Alesha) Burdette of Newman, Ga.; grandchildren, Carter Burdette and Katie Jones; sister, Judy Holbrooks Windsor (Gregory Windsor); two grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She leaves behind a special friend, Nancy Ballew, who was just like a second mother to her.

Services will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Dr Robert Brown will officiate.

Online condolences, can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Marjorie Holder Parrish

Marjorie Holder Parrish, a precious child of God, passed from this life on Aug. 25, 2022 after having been blessed with 102 years. Born on July 17, 1920, to Alonzo Eugene and Elsie Miller Holder, she always had a special love for family and shown through the annual Holder Family reunion held on the 4th of July weekend which was started by her parents 70 years ago at the family home in Crystal River, Fla. At her death she remained the matriarch of the family.

She was a true Southern lady who loved and served God all of her life. Her devotion to the Lord was exemplified in her loving kindnesses and her supportive nature. She was a wonderful wife and mother who never raised her voice or spoke a foul word, passing on to her family the importance of faith and love. She loved to cook and was a gracious hostess who knew how to make everyone feel right at home with the offer of a delicious meal or a slice of her famous homemade pies.

She and her husband were true sweethearts, and until his passing, they went for a nightly walk, always holding hands. She also loved her four legged friends, and her gentle touch and kind spirit was felt by them as well.

She enjoyed attending church and contributing to worship by playing the piano. She was a life long Baptist, first in Miami, where she became acquainted with a pastor who was just beginning his career named Charles Stanley. Later she belonged to the First Baptist Church of Franklin, N.C., and at the time of her death was a member of Westside Baptist church in Gainesville, Fla. Dr. Stanley remembered Marjorie as being part of his congregation and honored her with a call and a prayer two days before her passing. Hers was a beautiful tribute to a life well lived.

She is survived by her daughters, Jean Scott (Gary) of Franklin, and Karen Freas of Newberry, Fla.; her grandchildren, Darbie (Jason), Jamie, Stephanie (Rick), Douglas (Kristin), Gregg (Michelle), and Kelly (Kevin); and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cairo Clifton Parrish; her daughter, Sandra Kay; her parents; and her two brothers.

Funeral services will be held in Gainesville, Fla., at a later date.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Arlon Estel Eldridge

Arlon Estel Eldridge, 78, of Franklin, N.C., formerly of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 ,at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Betty Eldridge; sister, Mary Ann Brady; brother, Billy Odell Eldridge; and sister-in-law, Elaine Eldridge.

He was the owner of Cowee Mountain Ruby Mine and was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Junaluska Masonic Lodge 145, the Nequassa Chapter #43 Order of the Eastern Star, Smokey Mountain Shriners, and Franklin Gem and Mineral Society. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by wife of 48 years, Sonja Eldridge; children, Amiee (Matt) Bailey and Robbie (Janet) Hayles; grandchildren, McKenzie Hayles, Jessie Hayles and Devlin Bailey; brothers, Ray Eldridge, T.C. (Emma) Eldridge, Ernest B. Eldridge, and Junior (Jeannie) Eldridge; sisters, Ruby Roberts, Margaret Brady, and Christine Baine; and numerous loving nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 29, in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon. Interment followed in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Rick Edwards officiated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Franklin Gem and Mineral Society or Shriners Hospital.

Partlow Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.

Curtis Stephen Dodgins

Curtis Stephen Dodgins, 51, of Otto, N.C., passed away Aug. 22, 2022.

He was born April 22, 1971, to Opal Houston Dodgins and the late Curtis Lloyd Dodgins. He was a truck driver for Desota Trail Trucking Company. He was a member of Newman Chapel Baptist Church, where he grew up and attended all his life. His boys were the love of his life, he was the best dad, son, brother and friend anyone could have.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by four sons, Ryan Taylor, Michael Dodgins, Jesse Dodgins and William Dodgins; sister, Melissa Worley (Dean) of Candler, N.C.; brothers, Terrell Dodgins (Teresa) of Dillard, Ga., and Chris Dodgins (Flora) of Dillard, Ga.

A funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 29, at Newman Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Ledford officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Dodgins family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Leighton Alson Moss

Leighton Alson Moss, 95, of the Yellow Mountain community, passed away at his home on Aug. 19, 2022.

He was born in Jackson County and was the son of the late Lambert Moss and Octa Evitt Moss. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae Moss; stepsons, Ralph and Kenneth Henderson;grandson, Larry Henderson; and several brother and sisters.

He was retired from his grading business. He enjoyed hunting with his hounds and loved the outdoors.

He is survived by his two granddaughters, Carrie Bowen (Chris) and Crystal Henderson; five great-grandsons, Devin and Derick Bryson, Mason, Gage and Gatlin Bowen.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 2-3 p.m. at Yellow Mountain Baptist Church followed by a brief service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 919, Cashiers, NC 28717.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Glenda Jo Penland

Glenda Jo Penland, 77, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late George and Anita “Pat” Holland Penland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her one brother, Lonnie Penland; and one sister, Georgiana Beach. She was a member of the Franklin Church of Christ. In her spare time, she loved doing crafts and gardening.

She is survived by two sons, Gary Steiert and Michael Steiert both of Franklin; two brothers, Radford “Butch” Penland and Terry Penland of Franklin; five grandchildren, Bethany, Seth, Mikenzi, Clay, and Austin; five great grandchildren, Cooper, Sawyer, Rhett, Ivy, and Keaton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m., at the Franklin Church of Christ. Radford Penland will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Karlene Dolores Runnion

Karlene Dolores Runnion, 63, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, following her years-long battle with cancer. Born in Hialeah, Fla., to George Carl and Janet Dolores Moratin Burkhard, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Though her occupation was telecommunications for the federal courts, it was music that truly occupied her life. She began playing piano at the age of 2, under the tutelage of her great grandmother, and proceeded through many instructors and instruments, culminating in a Bachelors in Music Education from Converse College. However, piano was her first love, and to this she always returned. Through 60 years of dedication, she became a truly She served as accompanist to the Onion Mountain Quartet. As a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, in addition to her forays as vocal soloist, pianist, and occasional organist, she served as Choir Director, gifting the congregation with her skillful arrangements of the hymns. She was able to grasp the strengths and weaknesses of those who sang with her, and recraft the songs to bring out the best in everyone. While she was well-known in the community for her stories, her spark, and even her sarcasm, it is the loss of her musical gifts that will be most keenly felt.

She is survived by spouse R. Scott Runnion; daughter, Andrea “Andi” Burkhard; sister, Annette Day of Florida; and brothers, Jimmy Burkhard of Montana and Avery Burkhard of Oklahoma.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744 or Noah’s Ark Humane Society, 1239 Old Murphy Rd, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Margie Martin Wilson

Margie Martin Wilson passed from this life on Aug. 25, 2022. She almost made it to her 71st birthday, having been born on Sept. 1, 1951, to George and Martha Mathis Martin.

She will be remembered for her sweet and kind nature along with the grin that lit up her face and her infectious heartwarming laugh. She was a very loving and caring person.

She was a member of Olive Hill Baptist Church and liked to attend church functions whenever she was able. She loved all animals and enjoyed reading, solving puzzles, and painting ceramics.

There was a glorious reunion in Heaven as Margie joined her family members who predeceased her including her husband, Grover L. Wilson; her siblings, Mildred Martin, Lloyd Martin, Curtis Martin, and Ernie Martin; and her parents.

She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews. Two special nieces, Rebecca Moore and Natasha Williamson, served as Marjorie’s caregivers.

The family is grateful for the caring staff at Eckerd Living Center and at Four Seasons Hospice and also extend a special thanks to the Olive Hill Baptist Church family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. at Olive Hill Baptist Church.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

James Hardin Sherard Jr.

It’s not easy condensing a man’s life of almost 101 years, especially one as sweet and kind as Jimmy Sherard. Known for his compassionate heart and gentle spirit, he peacefully passed through God’s heavenly gates on the morning of Aug. 26. As always, his adored wife of 80 years, Veda, was by his side.

Born in Abbeville, S.C., on Oct. 17, 1921, to James H. Sherard Sr. and Minnie Blount Sherard, he was devoted to his mother and father and always credited them for their many sacrifices to provide for him and his beloved sister, Nanette.

At age 16, he left Abbeville for Clemson University for his pre-dental training. Upon graduating in 1939 he entered Atlanta Southern Dental College (Emory University School of Dentistry). He loved to tell the story that on the first day of school he “spotted the cutest little freckle-faced girl I had ever seen” from Clinton, Tenn. Veda Sanders was her name, he was smitten and that was that. They married March 20, 1942, and remarkably celebrated their 80th anniversary this year.

Upon graduating in November 1943, he proudly served in the United States Navy, Dental Officer 2nd Lieutenant in Pensacola before boarding the USS Curtis stationed in the China Sea until the end of WWII in 1946. He continued to serve in the Naval Reserves until 1960. Dr. Sherard belonged to many professional organizations, and was at some point president of all of them. He was a pioneer and an expert in his field of Endodontics. He wrote chapters in many textbooks and lectured all over the world.

During their years in Atlanta, Jimmy and Veda often visited the Highlands/Cashiers area. So, in 1972, when dear friends extended an invitation to visit for the weekend, they accepted. They enjoyed their experience so much, they bought the little house next door. It would be a weekend retreat from the hustle and bustle of Atlanta. By the time he retired in 1989, their family had grown and so had the little house. They left Atlanta, the city they loved for 50 years for Highlands, the town they have loved ever since.

Jim loved his church and was an active member at Trinity Presbyterian and First Presbyterian Church in Atlanta and First Presbyterian Church in Highlands. He loved to volunteer in any capacity needed. He never met a stranger and had a way of making everyone feel special, noticed and appreciated. He had a genuine charm and love for people. He loved telling stories and it was always fun to listen because his delivery was priceless.

In addition to Veda and family, his number one passion was golf. He began playing in the Navy and continued until he was 96 years old. He was a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club, Cherokee Town and Country Club and Wildcat Country Club. He was a fierce competitor and a stickler for the rules. He loved the etiquette of the game, the countless friends he made on the course, and most of all, playing on Sundays with Veda-Lee. They were the perfect team.

He was a perfect southern gentleman. He was the kindest most caring son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, cousin and uncle. He loved each and every one and let them know at every opportunity. He will be greatly and dearly missed.

He was predeceased by his parents, James H. Sherard, Sr. and Minnie Blount Sherard; sister, Nanette Hamilton; brother-in law, William Hamilton; daughter, Sandra Sherard Bethea; granddaughter, Mabry Morris Spence; and great grandson, Whitaker James Morris.

He is survived by wife, Veda Sanders Sherard; sister-in-law, Joan Sanders; son-in-law, Robert P Bethea (Leslie); adopted son, David Jones (Vesta); daughters, Laura Sherard Mitchell (George), Robin Sherard Ritchie (James); adopted daughter, Marwen Payne McDowell (Stewart); grandsons, Robert P. Bethea Jr. (Joy), Hardin Sherard Bethea (Dowell), Tyson Andrew Morris (Kim); great grandchildren, Ridge, Elloise, Sanders, Nora, Samuel, Hunter, Wyatt, Beau, Hardin, Veda Kate and Penny Jane; nieces, Sherri Hamilton, Paige Parsons; nephews, Hugh Hamilton and Mark and Sandy Sanders; cousin, Rufus Sherard (Mary).

The family gratefully appreciates the many special acts of love by dear friends and caregivers over the years. May God bless you all.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Blue Ridge Free Dental Clinic at 110 US-64, Cashiers, NC 28717; or Highlands Community Child Development Center (HCCDC) at 89 Church St., Highlands, NC 28741.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Online condolences at www.bryantgrant funeralhome.com

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.