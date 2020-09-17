Obituaries for September 17, 2020

William ‘Bill’ Furman Collins

William “Bill” Furman Collins, 74, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born in Macon County on Aug. 10, 1946, to the late G.H. Gibson and Helen Shepherd Gibson. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He worked as a supervisor at the Macon County Landfill until his retirement. He also worked at several dairy farms, logging, and in his own farming ventures. He was never one to sit idle, even after retirement, he was constantly in a hay field or working hard at another project. As his health began failing he may not have been as physically involved, but he was excellent at making sure his boys did everything to his satisfaction. He would even sit and watch hay being cut, and call advice to the tractor operators. He was not content to sit and watch life pass him by, and always stayed in the thick of things. For all his gruffness and grumpy attitude, he had a heart of gold. He wanted to rescue every animal, and bottle-fed many calves, pigs, and goats by his wood stove. He took great pride in being a grandfather, father, and uncle. His family was filled with blood relatives, and those he claimed as his own. He was greatly loved by each and every one he welcomed into his house.

Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Collins; three sons, Tony Collins (Linda), Billy Collins (Jenny), and Bobby Collins (Rhonda) all of Franklin, N.C.; special sons, J.D. Henry (Allison) and Robert Armstrong both of Franklin; two sisters, Jane Stamey of Franklin and Cindy Gibson Jenkins (J.J.) of Greer, S.C.; eight grandchildren, Jada Collins, Katie Collins, Dakota Collins, Karissa Collins, Samantha Collins, Branson Collins, John Henry, and Justin Henry; special caregiver, Patsy Brown; and a number nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Marie Collins; a son, Joshua Collins; special son, Bernie Gibson; and two sisters, Johnnie Tallent and Donna Collins.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with the Rev. Phillip Cochran and Rev. Davis Hooper officiating. Burial followed in the Shepherd Cemetery. He was transported to the cemetery by Chucky Stanley for one last ride in a log truck.

Pallbearers were Jerry Shepherd Jr., Eddie Beaver, Tim Cochran, Andrew Armstrong, Jeff Tallent, and Randy Beasley.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Shepherd Cemetery in care of Mrs. Josephine Jennings P.O. Box 781 Franklin, NC 28744.

Lawrence ‘Larry’ Owens

Lawrence “Larry” Owens, 63, of Franklin, N.C., was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. He was born in Miami, Fla., and moved to Franklin 25 years ago. Some may remember him as the tall skinny dude who would walk into town each day, coffee in one hand and a cigarette in the other waving to everyone who drove or walked by him. He served in the United States Army for three years and received an honorable discharge in 1983. He was a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Franklin.

He was the son of the late Roy R. Barton, Dianne A. Owens Barton and W. Mason Owens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Lee Owens; two sisters, Terry Owens Fortier and Laura Owens and a brother, Leo M. Owens.

He is survived by his sister, Debi Varner; two sons, Christopher Owens and Jeremy Lyn Owens; several cousins, nieces and nephews; a great niece and a great-great niece.

A private celebration of life is planned for a later date. A private family viewing was held on Friday, Sept. 11.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in his name to the Appalachian Animal Rescue P.O. Box 81 Franklin, NC 28744.

Mary Patricia Cathey

Mary Patricia Cathey, 70, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. She was a native of Pennsylvania and a resident of Franklin, N.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Albert and Patricia Drace Cathey, her closest friend, Susan Ehle, and her beloved dog, Shuggah.

She was the loving sister of Daniel Cathey (Kimberly) and William Cathey (Sandra); aunt of Bronwen Cathey, Alexandra Murray (Gregory), and Benjamin Cathey; and great aunt of Rowen, Izaak, and Seumas Murray. She is also survived by many friends, who loved her like family.

After a successful teaching career in Iowa, she was a dorm mother at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Boarding School in Rabun County, Ga. In the early 1980s, she began her golfing career and became a member of the LPGA Teaching and Club Professional Division. Along the way, she opened a driving range, developed and managed the Parker Meadows nine-hole executive golf course, became a talented club-fitter in North Carolina and Florida, and worked as a golf instructor at numerous courses in North Carolina, Florida, and Louisiana.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m., at Macon Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. A formal eulogy will be presented online.

Memorial constributions may be made in Mary’s honor to the American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (cancer.org).

Kathryne Ann Holland Moffitt

Kathryne Ann Holland Moffitt, born on Feb. 28, 1949, loved by her family, her friends, and her church, went on to Glory on Sept. 8, 2020. There was great rejoicing as her mom and dad, Mavis and Kerma Holland, met her at Heaven’s Gates.

Kathy had a “way about her,” as we say in the mountains, that made everyone she came in contact with feel special and loved. Her sense of humor and the ever present twinkle in her eyes kept conversations with Kathy the best ever. Even though she loved to laugh and cut up, she was also a good listener, and folks knew she cared about whatever she was being told. Her trips on Sundays from the front pews to the back of the church took forever because so many people wanted to speak to Kathy.

Kathy was fun to be with. She loved Porsche automobiles and never met a curvy road she didn’t like. She was the ultimate card sender, recognizing occasions both great and small. She was the mother hen who gathered all her chicks under her wings every chance she had. Those who were fortunate enough to spend time at Don’s and Kathy’s count themselves as blessed, indeed. Somehow, though, to her grands those family gatherings took place at the venue known only as “Mamaw’s house.”

Kathy had a long career in banking, mostly at Macon Bank/Entegra. She had an even longer career in the ministry, serving with her husband for over 50 years. Her role was more than being a pastor’s wife: she was a true partner. One of her many qualities was her absolute resolve in doing what was right which only added to her reputation as a prayer warrior and a Jesus lover.

Kathy and her husband, Rev. Don L. Moffitt, had two sons, David Moffitt and Pepper Moffitt, then the Lord showered them with the blessings of a grandson and five granddaughters. And, just when she thought there was nothing better than grandbabies, along came great-grandchildren.

When they were small, Kathy especially loved having all five grandgirls spend the night at her house at the same time. Left with all those wonderful memories of their mamaw are Kayla B. Davidson (Brad), Evan S. Drake (Christian), Erin M. Partington (Greg), Carlee B. Moffitt, Alexis T. Moffitt, and Adam R. Cook (Leslie), along with great-grandchildren, Cora Lee Drake, Harper Partington, Grant Cook and Libby Cook.

Kathy’s family meant so much to her. She is also survived by her sisters, Janet C. Holland, Loretta Y. Holland, and Shelby J. Holland; her brothers, Ronnie C. Holland (Sue) and Phillip T. Holland; and her aunt, Bonnie Holland. Along with her parents, three brothers preceded her in death, Leroy Holland, Gilbert Holland, and Michael Holland.

Kathy had a very special and wonderful relationship with her beloved mother-in-love, Clara Moffitt, who predeceased her. She also adored and had a special place in her heart for her “3rd” son, Steve Maney. Included in Kathy’s survivors are also a multitude of nieces and nephews along with in-laws and those lovingly referred to as out-laws.

A gathering of friends and guests was held Saturday, Sept. 12, at Prentiss Church of God with a celebration of life service following. Members of Kathy’s family along with Pastor Kevin Chapman shared thoughts and memories.

Pallbearers were Christian Drake, Brad Davidson, Greg Partington, Darren Holland, Joe Moffitt, Justin Moffitt and Mike Southard.

In lieu of flowers, Kathy requested memorials be made to her two favorite charities which she has supported for many, many years, giving her family direct orders to continue to donate to these worthy causes:

– St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105;

– Shriners Hospitals for Children—Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC. 29605

In lieu of flowers, Kathy requested memorials be made to her two favorite charities which she has supported for many, many years, giving her family direct orders to continue to donate to these worthy causes:

Clifford Talley

Clifford Talley, 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sept. 9, 2020. His time on Earth was well spent, and he enjoyed the life he was given.

He was born on April 15, 1942, and was predeceased by his parents, Marcus Leonard Talley and Charlotte Lydia Keener Talley, and by five siblings: Sarah Davis, Gordon Talley, Lewis Talley, Berta Lee Durci, and Martha Reese.

He loved horses, trail riding, and just being outdoors. A native Highlander, he liked working in his yard which always showed the care he gave it.

He served in the United States Navy and received an honorable discharge. His career with Verizon lasted for 35 years. A member of Shortoff Baptist Church, he was one of the most personable, laid back people you’d ever want to meet. He was able to make friends wherever he went. He was a special person who was dearly loved by his family, his friends, and his coworkers. He was especially proud of his grandsons that knew him as Buddy and even with Parkinson’s, they were the two he always recognized.

His commitment to his family was evident. He was devoted to his wife of 43 years, Jearlene Davis Talley; his daughter, Niki Talley Bloedow (Steven) of Highlands; and his grandchildren, Coby Bloedow and Colson Bloedow, all of whom survive. He is also survived by his siblings, Eva Talley Marshall of Mt. Kisco, N.Y.; Charles Talley of State Road, N.C.; and Beatrice Talley Ruhl (John) of Newport, N.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family thanks the staff of The Franklin House for the excellent care they provided during his last days. His family now rests assured in his complete healing and are grateful for the time they had with him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Oconee Memorial Park in Seneca, S.C.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Highlands United Methodist Church Youth Fund, PO Box 1959, Highlands, NC, 28741.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve Cliff’s family.

Karen Orpen Verran

Karen Orpen Verran, 62, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 13, 1957, in Jamestown, Pa., to the late Paul Orpen Sr. and Olive Stange Orpen. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, loved animals, gardening and arts and crafts.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Verran; a son, Justin Torr (Melissa) of Tampa, Fla.; a daughter, Rebecca Heddleston (Jonathan) of Clearwater, Fla.; three grandchildren, Trey Torr, Alexis Torr and Ashley Jablonski; a brother, Greg Orpen of Sharon, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Torr.

A private service was held by the family.

Debra Carpenter

Debra Carpenter, 59, passed from this life on Sept. 11, 2020. The daughter of Lonnie D. Berryhill and Caroline Hester Coutant Barnes, she was born on July 28, 1961, into a family that provided her with a great treasure—five siblings to love and cherish.

She is survived by three children, Melissa, Christina, and Zachery; three sisters, Carolee Marr and Johnny Henson of Franklin, Tammi Abrahams and Christopher Sutton of Great Meadows, N.J., Edith Dayton and husband Michael of Stedman, N.C.; her brother, Bud Berryhill and wife Barbara of Monroe City, Mo.; and a number of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Melody Berryhill.

She was a hugger who loved to make people smile. She was generous and had a personality that helped her to make friends easily. She genuinely cared about others and no matter what her circumstances were, she tried to make the day brighter for someone else.

She loved being outdoors. A perfect day for her would include being able to see God’s handiwork in both the beauty of the sunrise and the sunset. As most children who lived through the ’70s, she was a fan of classic rock and country music. Her zest for living, despite her physical limitations, was shown in many ways as she always strived to be as independent as possible. She was quick witted, funny, and a joy to be with as evidenced by her many friends.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Fay Ellen Miller Parker

Fay Ellen Miller Parker, 89, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

She was born in Bowling Green, Fla., and was the daughter of the late Seaborn Howell Miller and Ola Hawthorne Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Parker and sister, Joy Johnson.

She was raised in Miami, Fla., and attended Miami Edison High School, graduating with the class of 1949. While in high school, she was captain of the Miami Edison Cadette Corp. During the time of raising three children, she attended Miami Dade Community College and earned her BS degree in social work from Florida International University. Always an active participant in community life, she managed to raise her family, be an advocate for community mental health services and be a pioneer in after school activities for her children. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Franklin and the PILOT Club in Florida. She loved to write and read and was often found journaling and sending cards from the church.

She is survived by her children, Barbara McInnes and husband Jim of Franklin, Elder David Summerford and wife Carolyn of Glenville, Ga., and Eve Marie Miller and husband James of Sackett Harbor, N.Y.; sister, Wanda Aguerra of Hawaii; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held Friday, Sept. 11, in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Tempe Fussell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church Street, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Genie Christine ‘Tinia’ Delpho

Genie Christine “Tinia” Delpho, 73, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Bob Bryant and Hazel Christine Welder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Spencer Delpho Jr.; daughter, Theresa Christine Delpho and sister, Gwendolyn Hughes.

She loved art and music and was a trained musician. She also loved bowling in both the womens and mixed bowling leagues.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Delpho; son, Jonathan “Jon” Delpho and wife Julie of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Patricia Gale Moore of Florida; and one grandson, Robert Spencer Delpho III, of San Antonio, Texas.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the American Cancer Society, at www.cancer.org

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Edith Emily (DeKraker) Vanderwerp

Edith Emily (DeKraker) Vanderwerp, 96, died on Aug. 6, 2020, at Macon Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Franklin, N.C.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1923, to Peter DeKraker and Gertrude (Douma) DeKraker in Holland, Mich. In high school she participated in Dutch dances during the annual Tulip Festival. She graduated from Holland High School in June 1941. She then went to business school in Holland to learn secretarial skills.

After graduating, she was the first woman from Holland to enlist in the U.S. Coast Guard Women’s Reserve (SPARS) and served from 1943-1946. While in the Coast Guard SPARS she served in Philadelphia for the captains of the ships. After discharge she moved to Chicago and worked as a secretary in various offices.

She married George Frank Vanderwerp in Holland, Mich., on June 12, 1954, at Trinity Reformed Church. The couple moved to Marion, Ind., where their two children were born. They moved several times with many years in Glen Ellen, Ill., Bloomington, Ind., Lebanon, Ind. and Lafayette, Ind. Her favorite place to live, however, was Franklin, N.C. She spent many happy years there being very active in her church, Grace Presbyterian Church, the Nantahala Hiking Club and working and crafting for Maco Crafts. She loved to quilt, sew and knit and was always ready for a hike or a new adventure.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Vanderwerp (Richard Ball); her son, John Vanderwerp (Melissa Brown); a grandchild and a great grandchild; and her sisters, Joan Dresselhouse and Charlotte DeKraker.

A small private burial will be held in Franklin.

Donations may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church in her memory.

Yvonne Payne Cheatham

Yvonne Payne Cheatham, 94, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Born in Philadelphia, Miss., she was the daughter of the late Clois and Eunice Tolbert Payne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Cheatham; a brother, Jack Payne and a sister, Peggy Coleman. She worked as secretary to the school superintendent for many years in Charlotte County, Florida, and was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Franklin.

She is survived by her son, Alton Cheatham and wife Darla of Franklin; her daughter, Carole Hill of Franklin; eight brothers and sisters, Mary Ethel Turner of Philadelphia, Miss., Laquita Edmonds of Mooresville, N.C., Hoyt Payne, Uhl Payne, Jo Walters, Weegie Thomas, Glenda Gregory and Rhonda Thomas, all of Philadelphia, Miss.; five grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Greg Rogers, Rev. Mike Chastain will officiate. Burial will be in Cedarlawn Cemetery in Philadelphia.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 7454 Highlands Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

