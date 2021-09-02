Obituaries for September 2, 2021

Taylor Lynn Heinssen

Taylor Lynn Heinssen, 31, of Franklin, N.C., died on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Born in Harvey, Ill., she was the daughter of Arthur Johnson Jr. and Susan Pappas Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husbands, Donovan Heinssen and Ozy Howe; children, Madalyn Grace Heinssen, and Severus James Arthur Heinssen both of the home, and Rafeal Alcantar III of Chicago, Ill.; sister, Nicole Porzell of Franklin; grammy, Patricia Neese of Florida; mother-in-law, Rachel Neese of Jacksonville, Fla.; father-in-law, Doug Heinssen (Jessica) of Florida; sister-in-law, Leigha Howe of Rhode Island; and brother-in-law, Nick; and nieces and nephews, Wyllow, Kymberly, Jordyn, Gillian, Jakob, Charlz, and J.J.

A memorial service was held on Monday, Aug. 30, at Macon Funeral Home.

Robert Charles Criswell

Robert Charles Criswell, 67, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Born in Savannah, Ga., he was the son of Geraldine Hand Lanier of Guyton, Ga., and the late Edro “Dean” Criswell. He was of the Church of God faith and was a retired welder with Lockheed Martin. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood carving, barbequing and NASCAR. What he enjoyed most was time spent with his family.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 45 years, Melodie Beaupre Criswell; daughters, Jennie Linares of Springfield, Ga., Melissa Jackson of Port Wentworth, Ga., and Brandy Luna (Amaya) of Franklin; and brothers, Billy Criswell of Rincon, Ga., and Terrell Criswell of Canton, N.C.; six grandchildren, Destiny, Brandon, Nicholas, Preston, Allen, and Emily; one great grandson, Kaidyn; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Boys Ranch, in care of the Chatham County Sheriff’s office in Savannah, Ga.

Maxine Carver Wilson

Maxine Carver Wilson, 68, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Hayes Junior and Ruth Pauline Passmore Carver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant; her brother, Bobby Carver; and infant, Linda Ann Carver.

She was a member of the Olive Hill Gospel Chapel. She loved tending to her garden and crocheting.

She is survived by her children, William Scott (Susan) of Highlands, N.C., Adalia Lynn Wykle of Sylva, N.C., Michael Carver of Franklin, Nicolle Cameron of Kissimmee, Fla., and Bobby Cameron of Toledo, Ohio; siblings, Faye Carver, Nella Carver, and Rosie Green (Raymond) all of Franklin; 12 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 27, at Holly Springs Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Barry Bowman and Rev. Oliver Rice officiating.

Anna ‘Ruth’ Pickens Holden

Anna “Ruth” Pickens Holden, 82, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Wade and Evelyn Estina Sanders Pickens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Holden; two brothers, Gene Pickens and Charles Pickens; infant brother, Joseph Howard Pickens; and sister-in-law, Ada Pickens.

She was a member of the Coweeta Baptist Church and loved witnessing to others about Jesus. She started each day with a daily reading in the Bible, and even read it 20 times all the way through. She enjoyed flowers, her tablet, crocheting, word search puzzles, and reading; but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Diana Melter (Ron) of Walhalla, S.C., and Mike Holden (Dana) of Franklin; sister, Judy Pickens Shuler (Jerry) of Franklin; and sister-in-law, Lucy Pickens also of Franklin; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, and numerous step grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 30, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Keith Ashe, Rev. Jason Smith and Rev. Davis Hooper officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Coweeta Baptist Church cemetery fund.

John Kirk Impagliatelli

John Kirk Impagliatelli, 56, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

Born in Sarasota, Fla., he was the son of the late Matthew Joseph and Jeanne Kirkpatrick Impagliatelli. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lori Impagliatelli. He was the director of Wildcat Community Services.

He is survived by his children, Erika Stamey (Justin) of Franklin, Jennifer Lewis (Tripp) of Franklin, and Matthew Impagliatelli (Nina) of Ray City, Ga.; siblings, Nancie Edwards of Sarasota, Fla., Mark Impagliatelli of Wimauma, Fla., and Kathy Marlow of Encinitas, Calif.; four grandchildren, Kirk, Everett, Layton and Madison; and soon to be three more grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A gathering of friends was held Saturday, Aug. 28, at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kaylee’s Closet, an organization that helps children in foster care in Macon County. Checks can be made out to Kaylee’s Closet and mailed to 4462 Highlands Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Marilyn Ann Johnson

Marilyn Ann Johnson, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2021.

Born in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Joseph David and Marion Danders McMahon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her twin, Marion Ferro; sister, Joan Termini; and brothers, John McMahon and Joseph McMahon.

She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, and spend time with her family. She attended the Tessentee Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Mary Gonzales of Franklin, and Patricia Ann Alberty of Prescott, Ariz.; two half-sisters, Mary Jane McMahon of Lisle, Ill., and Margaret Wood of Bloomington, Minn.; and a sister- in-law, Beth McMahon; six grandchildren, Christine Lesaar, Timothy Lesaar, Michael Lesaar, Jennifer Iglesias, Sarah Flynn, and James Gonzales; 15 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her porch companions, Bo and Spartacus and Grandpup, Lucy.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Appalacian Animal Rescue.

Bernard ‘Bernie’ Maki

Bernard “Bernie” Maki, 71, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

He was born in Munich, Germany, and was the son of the late George and Elizabeth Weingartner Maki.

He was a member of the Holly Springs Community Club and enjoyed spending his time outdoors tending to his garden and lawn.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Joan Owen Maki; son, Lee Williamson (Michelle) of Clayton, Ga.; sister, Hildegard Morgan of Baltimore, Md.; grandchildren, Harley Williamson, Jackson Williamson, and Cole Williamson; two great grandsons, Forrest Williamson, and Sutton Williamson; and nephews Christopher Morgan and Ryan Moran.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to SECU Hospice House, 272 Maple St, Franklin, NC 28734.

Carolyn Faust Ammons

Carolyn Faust Ammons, 68, of Franklin, N.C., died unexpected on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, the daughter of the late Anson Darnell and Carrie Lee Ernandez Faust. Eight years ago this month, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bobby Frank Ammons. She was a member at Community Baptist Church; loved working in her yard and flowers; watching the birds; and being outside on her porch listening to music. The thing she cherished the most was time spent with her family; especially time spent with her three grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Candy Ammons of Franklin; three grandchildren, Madison, Hunter and Jennalee; and a brother, John Faust (Lorie) of Richburg, S.C.; a nephew, Cody Faust (Heather) and their children, Graham and Ellie; and a niece, Katy Mentesana (Vinnie) and their child, Emsley.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, Sept. 1, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Ashe and Rev. Steve Reeves officiating. Burial was in the Clarks Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Cody Faust, Todd Higdon, John Faust, Jason Simpson, Aaron Flowers, and Hunter Lowe.

Honorary pallbearers were Madison Lowe and Jennalee Lowe.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Rosa Lee Bradley

Rosa Lee Bradley, 92, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, August 30, 2021.

Born in Macon County on March 8, 1929, she was the daughter of the late George Bulen McCall and Eva Jane Gregory McCall. She was a woman of faith and was a member of Rose Creek Baptist Church. She was an avid homemaker who especially loved yard work and making sure she had the best looking lawn.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Willard “Geat” Bradley; infant daughter, Kate Bradley,; brothers and sisters, Lucille McCall Harris, Arland McCall, G.B. McCall, Marlin McCall, Billy McCall and Bobby McCall.

Surviving are her daughter, Brenda Bradley; son, Terry W. Bradley and wife Polly; granddaughter, Rebecca Bradley Pruett and husband Alan; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Addy Pruett; sister, Marcella McCall Ayers; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m., at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Drinnon and Rev. Brandon Breedlove officiating.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Breedlove, Nathaniel Breedlove, Jim Brown, Darryl Ayers, Blake Ayers and Jeffery McCall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 28 Lakey Creek Rd, Franklin, NC 28734.

Sarah Virginia Leopard Brendle

Sarah Virginia Leopard Brendle, 88, went on to Glory on Aug. 29, 2021. A native of Jackson County, North Carolina, she was born on June 26, 1933, to Lambert and Allie Bryson Leopard. Her family moved to Macon County when she was just a child.

A member of Watauga Baptist Church, she was known in her community as one who not only loved the Lord but also showed her devotion by working for Him throughout her life. Since secular television programs did not interest her, she spent her spare time reading the Bible.

Second to her love for the Lord was her love for her family, especially her husband, John, and her daughter, June. She was a hard worker who always looked for ways to help and make life easier for them. She delighted in both her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were truly the loves of her life.

She is survived by her daughter, June Cassada (Rick); her grandchildren, Ashley (Scott), Megan, and Luke; her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Victoria, Blake, Rylee, Lillian, Carley, and Ethan; and her sisters, Marie Tilson (Wayne), Eula Carnes (Charles), Hilda Evitt (Harley), Edith Childers, and Nancy Picklesimer, and a brother, Francis Leopard (Phyllis). She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, John Robert Brendle; and a brother, Harrison Leopard.

The family would like to thank the staff in the Memory Care Unit at Macon Valley Nursing Center for loving and exceptional care, especially to Kim Henry.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. at Watauga Baptist Church with Rev. Wesley Price and Rev. John Hartley officiating. The family requests attendees follow mask and social distancing recommendations.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O.Box 2022, Franklin, NC, 28744.

