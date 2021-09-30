Obituaries for September 27, 2021

Billy Solesbee

Billy Solesbee, 87, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. He was born Feb. 21, 1934, in Macon County, North Carolina to the late Charles S. Solsebee and Nobia Cunningham Solesbee. He served his country for 23 years in the U.S. Navy and he served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He traveled the world and served two tours in Vietnam. He was of the southern Baptist faith. He loved fishing especially for trout.

Surviving are his wife, Juanita S. Solesbee; a son, Ronald Solesbee (Sharon) of Franklin, N.C.; Janet Solesbee of Spartanburg, S.C.; a brother, David Solesbee of Amosville, Va.; four grandchildren, Eddie Solesbee, Ronnie Solesbee, Sasha Henderson, and Judson Hall Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Kasi Solesbee, Addison Bates, Alexa Solesbee and Zayden Solesbee.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three siblings, John Solesbee, Peggy Knoth, and Sue Allen.

A military graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m., at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Solesbee family.

Hollis ‘Kent’ Busing

Hollis “Kent” Busing, 91, went home to his Lord and Saviour Jesus, on Sept. 18, 2021.

He was born in Lakeland, Fla., Sept. 1, 1931, to his parents, Ruth & Glenn Busing.

He graduated from the University of Florida as an electrical engineer in 1953. He was a decorated Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War. He became a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ for more than 50 years.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diana Peck Busing. They resided happily in beautiful Franklin, N.C., for more than 40 years. Also surviving are sons, W. David Busing, Max R. Busing and daughter, Lisa B. Antonowicz. They were blessed with eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Oct. 5, 12 p.m. at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Roland Dudley Bodden

Roland Dudley Bodden, 75, of Franklin, N.C., went to be with Jesus Christ our Lord and Saviour on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Born in Miami, Fla., he was the son of the late Rayal Brazley Bodden and Ellice Kathryn Bodden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ken Bodden.

He was a retired electrician, and a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting records.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Linda Holder Bodden of Franklin; two brothers, Ellington Bodden, and Ralph Bodden (Bonnie) both of Florida; and two sisters, Alice Taylor of Georgia and Valerie Galloway of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Patricia ‘Diane’ Bryant Mathis

Patricia “Diane” Bryant Mathis, 71, of Cullowhee, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Jess Bryant and Jean Coggins Tilley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Sandra Reece and Billy Bryson. She was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church on Caney Fork.

She lived most of her life in Jackson County. She loved her church, nature, and bird watching, especially hummingbirds. The thing she cherished most was spending time with family. Her granddaughter, Parker, was her world.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dale Mathis; one daughter, Susan Mathis; and one granddaughter, Parker Sophie Mathis, all of Cullowhee; seven sisters, Martha Jones of Sylva, N.C., Bobbie Durham of Waynesville, N.C., Peggy Pace of Pickens, S.C., Dana Byers of Grover, N.C., Debbie Rushing of Tenn., Jamie Cunningham of Sylva, and Kim Austin of Sylva; one brother, Steve Tilley of Whittier, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Sunday, Sept. 26, at Sugar Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Steve Webb and Rev. Robert Stiles officiated. Burial was in the Balsam Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Doug Mathis, Caleb Mathis, Cole Mathis, Todd Mathis, Dustin Melton, and Trevor Burns.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Balsam Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, C/O Dale Mathis, 270 Potpourri Ln., Cullowhee, NC 28723 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Joseph Edward Farrell

Joseph Edward Farrell, 60, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Joseph Edward Farrell Sr. and the late Patricia Ann Linn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Helen Florence Linn, and Elmer John Linn, whom Joe loved and spent most of his childhood with. He was a graduate of the University of Tampa, and a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church, where he served as an assistant deacon. “Joey,” as he was affectionately known to his girls, loved life, and trying to surprise others. He loved to play racquetball, deep sea fish, and woodworking. The most important of all was his family, especially his loving wife, his daughters, grandkids, and his dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 17 wonderful years, Tammie Farrell; daughters, Andi Harsey (Andrew) of Sugar Grove, N.C., Brianna Sumner (Chris) of Mooresville, N.C., Alyssa Burk (Luke Cook) of Franklin, and Amanda Hooper (Matt) of Clyde, N.C.; sister, Diane Farrell Kramer of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and a sister-in-law, Judy Jones of Franklin; grandchildren, Wayah Harsey, Finley Harsey, Wesley Hooper, Waylon Hooper, and Ansley Cook; niece, Patricia Helen Kramer; nephew, Jonathan James Kramer; and his faithful four-legged companions, Cooper, Casper, Wiz, and Ruger; along with many other numerous friends.

A celebration of life will be on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. at Holly Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Donnie Seagle will officiate.

Memorial donations can be made to Care Net, 130 Bidwell Street, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Linda Greene Clary

Linda Greene Clary, 82, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. She was born March 2, 1939, in St. Petersburg, Fla., to the late Ben and Lora Gillis Greene. She worked and retired from many dental offices in St. Petersburg, Fla., and Atlanta, Ga. She was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines in the early 1960s and was Episcopal by faith. She loved the beach, the coast and the mountains; she also loved her grandchildren, family and friends. She had two wonderful husbands and was preceded in death by her first husband of 25 years, the late Bill Wells.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, William Claiborne Clary III; two daughters, Amy Putnam (Larry) of Sylva, N.C., and Catherine Clary-Brown (Chris) of Stafford, Va.; a son, Christopher Clary (Cheryl) of Florida; special niece, Dori Vasquez (Paul) of Sacramento, Calif.; sister, Debby Lynch (Kelly) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Putnam, Kari Putnam, Olivia Clary and Wyatt Brown; and many family and friends.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Sept. 25, in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home is serving the Clary family. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

James Ware McCallum Jr.

James Ware McCallum Jr., 79, of Franklin, N.C., died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Angel Medical Center in Franklin, N.C., after a brief battle with Covid. He was a native of Montgomery County, a 1960 graduate of Montgomery County High School and served in the Army National Guard. He lived in North Augusta, South Carolina and in south Georgia most of his life. He was the owner of McCallum Landscape in North Augusta before moving to Franklin in 2005. He was a member of Community Baptist Church in Franklin. He is preceded in death by his son, Jay McCallum; his parents, James Ware McCallum Sr. and Mauren Meadows McCallum; and siblings, Betty Ware Bivins and James Archibald McCallum.

His family includes his life partner, Phyllis Rowland of Franklin; one brother-in-law, Sonny Bivins of Nashville, Tenn.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside funeral service will be held at Mt. Vernon Memorial Cemetery on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m., with Rev. Don Moye officiating.

The family will receive friends at Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6 until 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/giving

Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia is in charge of arrangements.

Rowland Baker Ranger Jr.

Rowland Baker Ranger Jr., 74, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sept. 22, 2021. He was born Feb. 11, 1947, in Miami, Fla., to the late Rowland Baker Ranger Sr. and Lillian Matusek Ranger. He was a Vietnam veteran.

He is survived by his wife Jill Ranger; and his son, Keith Ranger.

Bryant Grant Funeral Home is serving the Ranger family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Richard ‘Dick’ Weaver

Richard “Dick” Weaver, 80, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 25, 2021. He was born in Rochester, N.Y., to the late Peter and Margery Tacy Weaver.

He served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. After his military service he was employed as an inspector in the cotton mill industry. He was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane Weaver; brother, Peter John Weaver (Sue) of New York; sister-in-law, Kathy Bailey (Phil) of West Virginia; and three nephews, Tony Wilder, Luke Weaver, and Jeff Weaver.

A memorial service will be held Oct. 15, at 1 p.m., at Victory Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Rusty Wolfrey and Rev. Frank Rodriquez will officiate. Interment to follow at the Victory Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Victory Baptist Church School.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.