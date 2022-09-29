Obituaries for September 29, 2022

Beverly “Beve” Bryan Cheatham

Beverly “Beve” Bryan Cheatham, 65, of Franklin NC, gained her wings on September 19, 2022, and began her journey to her heavenly home free of all earthly hardships.

Born in Fort Lauderdale, Fl, she was the daughter of the late Richard Bryan and Carol Wackrow Wyatt. She was proceeded in death by her husband Buddy Cheatham.

She is survived by her dog “Sparky”, family, and friends.

She grew up in Fort Lauderdale and was such a talented lady. She was a beautician, worked at Belden in engineering and then in sales at Vanhook Carpets before retiring to care for her Aunt Dorothy Crews “Aunt Dot”

She had a heart of Gold. She lived her life one way and that was “her way” if you didn’t like it then tough, it was her life.

Even though her entire closest family preceded her, she was never alone. Her friends made sure she was celebrated on her birthdays and never left alone on holidays.

She will be missed but never forgotten. Fly High My Dear Angel!

Per her request there will be no services at this time.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Ann C. Sanders

Ann C. Sanders, 69, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sept. 20, 2022.

She was born in Marshall, N.C., to the late Merritt and Edna Fender Crain. She was an engineering technician in the automotive industry. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved cutting grass and spending time with her grandchildren, Justin and Brooke Sims.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, MaryLou, Reva, Diane, and a grandson, Anthony McCall.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Stan Sanders of Franklin; son, Tony McCall of Asheville, N.C.; daughter, Melinda (Darrin) Sims of Fletcher, N.C.; three brothers, Herschel Crain, Edward Crain (Joyce), Keith Crain; three sisters, Ginger Cox (David), Maxine Loop, Shelia Davis (Donnie); two grandchildren, Justin and Brooke Sims of Fletcher, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Prentiss Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral home is handling the arrangements.

Anthony “Skip” Allen Vitch

Anthony “Skip” Allen Vitch, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2022.

Born in Oneonta, NY, he was the son of the late Mary Aesman. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his children, Gerry Vitch, Charlene Pittman, and Robert Graham. Skip was a member of Morrison Presbyterian and a former Elder at First Presbyterian. He was a member of the Antique Tractor Club and was known as “Mr. Fix It” because he was always fixing things for his friends.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Anne Graham Vitch; daughter, Kathijo Herr of Oviedo, Fla.; eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and numerous other family members.

A celebration of life will be held October 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Morrison Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Morrison Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

George C Taylor

George C Taylor, Jr, 87, a resident of Franklin, N.C., passed away September 24, 2022.

He was born in Washington, DC and raised in St. Petersburg, Fla., the son of the late Ella F Mckinstry and George C Taylor, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his dearly beloved wife, Sara, who passed away January 11, 2014, daughter, Mindy Fowler, stepfather, Roy Mckinstry, sister Musette Pelham and her husband Donald Pelham, and sister Barbara Ann Fowler and her husband, Jack Fowler.

He served in the US Army as a paratrooper in the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne division. He was a life member of the 82nd Airborne Division Association. He was also a member of the American Legion, local Post #108.

He graduated from Florida State University and while a student, was a member of the business fraternity of Delta Sigma Pi. He was a Certified Public Accountant and practiced in Florida and North Carolina. George served for a period of five years as Finance Director and Assistant Administrator of Cape Canaveral Hospital, Cocoa Beach, Fla. As a practicing CPA in Florida, he served in various offices of the Brevard County Chapter of CPA’s including President. He was a past member of the Brevard County Estate Planning Council. He also served for three terms on the State Board of Governors of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants and served on several state committees of the Institute. While a resident of Brevard County, Florida he was a member of several community organizations such as The Committee of 100 of Brevard County, a business and economic development organization.

He served as a past President of the Kiwanis Club of Cocoa Beach, Florida and was a past member of the Rotary Club of Indialantic, Florida and the Rotary club of Franklin, North Carolina. As a member of the Rotary Club of Franklin, he served as Treasurer for several years and was awarded by the members as a “Paul Harris Fellow” for certain services rendered to that organization while serving as Treasurer. He also served as a past member of the Local Board of First Citizens Bank of Franklin.

While residing in Franklin, N.C., he owned and operated a CPA firm for nine years. Upon his retirement from Public Accounting in 1994, he taught part-time at Southwestern Community College, various business and accounting courses.

He is survived by his sons, George of the Philippines: Greg Taylor (Katina) of St. Augustine Beach, Fla., Alan Taylor of Orlando, Fla., Daniel Taylor of Titusville, Fla., daughters; Julie Brantley (Doug) of Tampa, Fla., Laura O’Bryan (Don) of Shady Valley, Tenn., and a son-in law Randy Fowler (Mindy) of Cleveland, Ga. Several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren also survive.

Online condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com

Macon Funeral home is handling the arrangements.

Hattie Mae Wiggins Potts

Hattie Mae Wiggins Potts, 85, passed away Sept. 21, 2022.

She was born in Swain County to the late Conley and Mayme McCracken Wiggins. She was a member of Sugarfork Baptist Church. She loved her family and her church family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Eldon Potts; brothers, John Wiggins, Wayne Wiggins, and Clyde Wiggins; and a sister, Pauline Wiggins.

She is survived by her son, Rick Potts (Christy); and two grandchildren, Faith and Tucker Potts.

A funeral service was held Sunday, Sept. 25, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Evitt Cemetery. Revs. Gene Hawkins and Steve Reeves officiated.

Pallbearers were Randy Rogers, Tucker Potts, Jimmy Wiggins, and Ronald Woods. Honorary pallbearers were Doyle Woods and Warren Henry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Evitt Cemetery c/o Larry Moss, 1822 Norton Rd, Cashiers, NC, 28717.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Paula Inez Champion Burt

Paula Inez Champion Burt, 83, of Franklin, formerly of Lake City, Fla., passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Born in Durham, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Paul Elton Champion and the late Alice Inez Ferrell Murrhee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandsons, Johnathan Tuttle, and Andrew Cowan. Paula was a gifted organist. She enjoyed sharing her talent, with different christian Churches and the local VA in Lake City. She could often be found decorating the local VA for special occasions in her spare time.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Glenn Leslie Burt, Sr; her children, Linda Joyce Cowan (William) of Franklin, N.C., Donna Lynn Bullington (Douglas) of Mooresville, N.C., Lynda Lee Felix of Deland, Fla., Timothy Lynn Burt (Marcy) of Bethel Park, Pa., and Glenn Leslie Burt Jr (Doreen) of Hialeah, Fla; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be on Saturday, October 1, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Pastor Toby Pope will officiate. A brief reception will follow at Macon Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 1p.m. to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.