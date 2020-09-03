Obituaries for September 3, 2020

UWE Edward Haarhoff

UWE Edward Haarhoff, 83, of Scaly Mountain, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. He was born July 19, 1937 in Hamburg, Germany to the late Clements and Regina Haarhoff.

He went into business at the age of 19 as a hairdresser in Braunschweig, Germany. He served the German Royal families, and many royalty in Europe. In 1961, he immigrated to the USA, landing in New York. He owned and operated Edwards Salon in Buckhead, Ga., serving many people who he considered his friends and family.

He was of the Episcopalian faith, then joined McClure Memorial Chapel in Sky Valley, where he was very active and served as a cross bearer at church.

Survivors include his lifelong partner, J.P. Belmont of the home; sister, Barbel Kimpel of Dortmund, Germany; a nephew, Sven Haarhoff of Hawaii; and his special dog, “Keats.”

A private family service will be held at a later date in Sky Valley, Ga.

Online condolences at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Haarhoff family.UWE Edward Haarhoff

Dana Wayne Frank

Dana Wayne Frank, 67, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

He was born April 18, 1953, to Gerald and Joyce D. Walters Frank in Minneapolis, Minn., He was a member of Mount Hope Baptist Church. He dedicated his life to various volunteer roles; The Courage Center Camp, The Lion’s Club, and helping people, even strangers, any way he could. He shared his strong faith in God with everyone. He was a talented Real Estate agent and entrepreneur. He loved the Minnesota Twins and could talk for hours about his favorite team. He also loved listening to music. He enjoyed spending time with his family, he was a proud dad of his two daughters and his grandchildren.

He married the love of his life, Wendy, in 2014 and they moved to Franklin for retirement in 2018. His life changed in the blink of an eye, he lost the love of his life, Wendy, in May 2020 and a short time later received the news of his cancer. He fought so hard, but the cancer took over, and God brought him home to spend eternal life in Heaven, pain free.

He is survived by his father, Gerald Frank and friend, Gina Nelson; brother, John Frank and wife Gail; sister, Nancy Hines and husband, Ron; daughters, Shari Elmquist and husband, Marty and Lauri Ellison and husband, Marv, all of Minnesota; step-children, Jenna Ferreira and husband Danillo, Jake Lucht, and Jesse Lucht; five grandchildren and one on the way; and his loving dogs.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Walters Frank.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Frank Lawson Showalter

Frank Lawson Showalter, 75, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Born in Garden City, Mich., he was the son of the late Carl Leo Showalter and Thelma Robinson Showalter. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam and worked most of his life as a flight engineer. He enjoyed collecting aviation memorabilia, studying genealogy and model railroading. He was Mormon by faith.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Showalter; four children, Donald Showalter of Lakeland, Ohio, Ronald Showalter of Greenville, S.C., Angie Showalter and Sonya Showalter of Spokane, Wash.; sister, Darlene Law of Phoenix, Ariz.; half-sister, Betty Wright of Merced, Calif.; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Jake Adam Thomas

Jake Adam Thomas, 37, son of Willie Ray Thomas and Tammy Taylor Ledford, was born on March 9, 1983, and passed from this life on Aug. 26, 2020.

He was very smart and gifted with many talents. He was a great athlete and used his abilities to become an outstanding baseball pitcher. During his time in the U.S. Army, he excelled in marksmanship, receiving several medals, and recognition as the number one sharp shooter in his unit. He enjoyed woodcarving and was exceptionally talented with a hand knife.

He took his role as protector of his family seriously, never backing down from any issue, but he also had a playful side and was known as a great joke teller. His ability to tell a good joke was probably genetic since he was the grandson of one of Macon County’s favorite jokesters, Guy Taylor, and his wife, Jean.

He loved his German Shepherd, Kovu, and his cat, Moe. Most of all, however, he adored his children.

Along with his parents, left to remember him are his precious children, Makenzie Thomas and Taylor Thomas; his siblings, Christie Slagle and Brandon Ledford; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and by his brother, Jeffery Ray Thomas.

A private family memorial service was held Sunday, Aug. 30.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve Jake’s family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.

Tony Keven Holland

Tony Keven Holland, 59, of Franklin, N.C, died unexpectedly on Aug. 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, William Perry Holland, mother, Susie Deitz Holland and nephew, Bill Holland.

He loved ginseng digging, fishing and deer hunting. He was of the Baptist faith and in later years, attended Riverside Community Church.

He is survived by his brothers, Gary Holland (Brenda) and Terry Holland; three nieces, Breanna, Kylah and Laney Holland; one nephew, Cameron Henry (Carley); great niece, Blakely Henry; special friends, Paul and Nadine Thomas, John Holland and Bill Bryson.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev Bobby Cloer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Patton United Methodist Missions, 65 Scroggs Rd., Franklin, NC 28734

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Gene Thomas Price

Gene Thomas Price, 80, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Born in Washington, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Frank W. and Gene Barksdale Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank W. Thomas Jr. She was an elementary education graduate of the University of Georgia, received her Master of Divinity degree from SMU Perkins School of Theology in Dallas and was an ordained Presbyterian pastor. She served as associate pastor of The Woodlands Community Presbyterian Church in The Woodlands, Texas for 11 years before retirement. Upon moving to Franklin, she was a member of Morrison Presbyterian Church and served as a chaplain for Angel Medical Center. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority, PEO, and Carenet. She enjoyed hiking, traveling, gardening, and reading.

While raising her children she served in leadership positions in her church and community and civic organizations. When her “nest” emptied, she undertook the challenge of further educating herself for pastoral ministry. The Presbyterian Church requires rigorous training for its pastors. It is not easy to learn Hebrew and Greek in your 50s, yet she went on to receive ordination and serve as pastor for a relatively large church where she was much loved.

She devoted her life to the service of others. She had a genuine love for people, with an uncommon ability to quickly form warm personal relationships with practically everyone she met.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert Price Sr.; children, Robert Price Jr. and wife Susan of Spring, Texas, Jackson Price and wife Lisa of Ames, Iowa, Brian Price and wife Rhonda of Lewisville Texas, Alan Price and wife Ellen of Reston, Va.; sister, Barksdale Boyd and husband Tom, of Tiger, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; two great grandchildren and 14 nieces and nephews.

An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m., at Morrison Presbyterian Church with Rev. Noah McIntee officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Morrison Presbyterian Church, C/O Bob Price, 16 Serenity Ridge Drive, Franklin, NC 28734

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Edgar Jayco Owens

Edgar Jayco Owens, 82, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Aug. 29, 2020.

He was the son of the late Hayman Luther Owens, and Mary Ethel Miller Owens. He was also preceded in death by his wife Martha Carolyn Munger Owens; son, Bennie Owens; grandson, Noah Owens; six brothers, Harry Owens, Bud Owens, Buck Owens, Waco Owens, Ronnanie Owens, and Charels Owens; four sisters, Euwilda Pickelsimer, Madge Munger, Irene Owens, Christine Owens.

He is survived by four sons, James Luther Owens of Highlands, Edgar Eugene (Stacy) Owens of Satolah Ga., Dennis SR. (Sandra) Owens of Greenville, S.C., Johnny (Mary) Stephens of Satolah, Ga.; three daughters, Mary Owens Ridgeway of Anderson, S.C., Sherry Lynn Owens Highlands, Melissa Euwilda (Brian) Grace of Satolah, Ga.; two brothers, Clevelan Owens of Satolah, Ga., and Clinton (Connie) of Kentucky; one sister, Dorothy Keener of Social Circle, Ga.; 16 grandchildren; and 25-plus great grand children.

He was superman to his children and grandchildren. He was a father to many that wasn’t his own. He was loved by many and respected by all. He was an avid outdoors man and enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, and working in his garden.

A private family service will be held.

The family asks in lieu of flowers donations may be to Beck Funeral Home, 898 Hwy 441 South Clayton, Ga., to help with funeral expenses.

Beck Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.

Mary Frances Stump Harrell

Mary Frances Stump Harrell, 82, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Born in Clarksburg, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late John S. Stump and Helen Mannex Stump. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers. She was a high school teacher at Bishop Moore High School in Orlando, Fla., where she worked until retirement. She was a graduate of Mary Washington College. She was a member of the St Francis Catholic Church, Women’s Guild and former reader at Mass, active in the Faith Sharing Group, as well as many areas of the Church.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ray Harrell; children, Frances Anne Harrell of Salem, N.H., and Steven Anthony Harrell of Orlando, Fla.; and three grandchildren.

Funeral mass was held Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Father Tien Duong officiated.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Robert William Randall

Robert William Randall, 72, of Franklin, N. C., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Born and raised in Macon County, he was the son of the late Jack William Randall and Mary B. McLean Randall. He worked most of his life as a paramedic in Macon County. He was former fire chief at West Macon Fire and Rescue where he also served as president of the board. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Jack.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Velma Randall; daughter, Robin Sumner (Todd) of Franklin; sister, Ellen Randall of Franklin; brother, Butch Randall of Franklin; and his beloved grandson, Jack.; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, Sept. 2, at West Macon Fire and Rescue, 564 Charles Nolen Rd, Franklin. Rev. Greg Rogers officiated with funeral honors conducted by the Cowee Fire and Rescue Honor Guard. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to West Macon Fire and Rescue, 564 Charles Nolen Rd, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Charles Edward Greenwood

Charles Edward Greenwood, 80, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

He was born in Sullivan County, Indiana, to the late Ralph and Mildred Bottorff Greenwood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Alan Greenwood.

He retired from Bellsouth and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He spent the last 21 years with the Cowee Volunteer Fire/Rescue as firefighter 1830. His time as a volunteer firefighter spans over 66 years. He was a firefighter, engineer, safety officer, Chaplain, board member (past president), and was a founding member of the Honor Guard. He was also a member of Cowee Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandy; daughter, Amanda Crews ( John) of Jacksonville, Fla.; son, Lauren Edward Greenwood of Franklin; sister, Helen Meserve of Ocala, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Ashley Born (Jordan), Ashley Crews, Jennifer Crews, Joshua Crews, Johnny Crews, Slade Crews, Jacob Crews, Sawyer Crews, Savannah Crews, and Cooper Greenwood.; a niece, Debbie Ferris and her children, Tommy and Kristen; and a nephew, Tim Flynn (Janna) and their daughters, Tiffany, Bethany, and Courtney; and numerous special friends also survive.

A graveside service was held Sunday, Aug. 30, at Cowee Baptist Church. Rev. Jason Smith and Rev. Ronnie Branson officiated. Special honors were provided by the Cowee Volunteer Fire/Rescue Honor Guard.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Bertha Eloisa Sanchez Manzano

Bertha Eloisa Sanchez Manzano, 93, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Born in Ecuador, she was the daughter of the late Humberto Sanchez and Carmelina Manzano. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Carrillo and daughter, Fanny Carrillo. She was a member of the St Francis Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her seven children, Mario Carrillo of Denver, Pa., Hernan Carrillo of Ecuador, Carlos Carrillo of Denver, Pa., Luis Carrillo of Long Island, N.Y., Raul Carrillo of Long Island, N.Y., Absalon Zuniga of Queens, N.Y., and Orlando Zuniga of Franklin.

A funeral mass was held Wednesday, Sept. 2, at St. Francis Catholic Church.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online Condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Richard ‘Dick’ Adlam Dando

Richard “Dick” Adlam Dando, 96, of Franklin, N.C., passed away at home on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

He was raised on a farm in Skaneateles, N.Y. He was the son of the late Raymond Shettleworth Dando and Alice Churchill Adlam Dando. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Wilmot (David) and Kathryn Murphy (William); and a son-in-law, Kenneth M. Funchess Jr.

He had a long career as a chemical engineer with St. Regis Paper Company in several locations, primarily in Jacksonville, Fla. While in Jacksonville, he worked as a “troubleshooter” in water treatment at company plants in the U.S. and Canada.

His outside interests were trout fishing in northern New York streams and bass fishing on the St. Johns River in Florida. He also enjoyed trips across the United States with friends and family.

He interrupted his college education to enlist in the U.S. Army. After basic training, he attended advanced engineering school at Auburn University in Alabama. He served in the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant in the 14th infantry regiment, stationed in Europe during WWII. After his discharge from the service, he obtained his Bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering at Clarkson College of Technology in Potsdam, N.Y.

He was a member of the congregation of All Saints Episcopal Church, St. Agnes Chapel in Franklin.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joan Nuffer Dando; two children, Mark Alan Dando (Kathryn) and Sue Dando Funchess of Shiloh, Ga.; one sister, Muriel Dando of Binghamton, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

No services have been planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in his honor can be made to Care Partners Hospice, 170 Church Street, Franklin NC 28734, or to a charity of your choice.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the local arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Joe Campbell

Joe Campbell, 74, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Born and raised in Macon County, he was the son of the late Fredrick “Ted” Campbell and Edna Caroline Angel Campbell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Campbell and a sister, Clyda Smith. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 994. He enjoyed spending time with his family and going to the deer camp.

He is survived by two sons, Randy Campbell (Anna) of Franklin and Daniel Campbell (Kim) of Athens, Tenn.; brother, Fred Campbell of Franklin; two sisters, Shirley Shepherd (Ken) of Franklin and Jean Thong (Ty) of Columbia, S.C.; six grandchildren, Kristen, Korey, Kari, Danielle, Alisa and Cody; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 29, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Randy Campbell and Daniel Campbell officiated. Burial was in the Iotla Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Cody Campbell, Ken Shepherd, Mike Shepherd, Tanner Shepherd, Tyler Shepherd and Rick Norton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the VVA Chapter 994 for local scholarships, C/O Dick Sheenan, 249 Sloan Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.