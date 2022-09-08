Obituaries for September 8, 2022

Thomas (Tommy) Harvey Cabe

Thomas (Tommy) Harvey Cabe, 79, entered the gates of heaven Thursday, Sept. 1, after heart surgery in Asheville, N.C.

He was born Dec. 13, 1942, in Franklin, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Bonnie Cabe and a sister, Loretta McDonald.

He graduated from Franklin High School, class of 1961, and joined the Navy. He served his country in the Naval Submarine Service on the Lewis & Clark and Tecumseh. He received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and was honorably discharged May 18, 1970. He returned to Franklin and became a Registered Land Surveyor. He loved his country and community. He served on the Macon County School Board for 20 years and was a member of the Franklin High Booster Club for many years. Visiting the schools and sharing stories with all the students and staff was a regular occurrence and filled his heart with joy. He was known as “Mr. Tommy” throughout the school system. He loved to travel and see the world. He would be on one trip and scheduling the next. He had just returned from out West and shared with a laugh that he walked all the way to the “Delicate Arch” passing several not even half his age.

Tommy lived life to the fullest and never let illness slow him down. He was filled with strength and courage to handle anything and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by the “Love of his Life,” Janice Jordan; three children, Michaelle Runken (Jeff), Mitchell Cabe (Gloria) and MaAron Cabe (Melissa), all of Franklin; two step children, Jeremy Jordan of Atlanta, Ga., and Nick Yuzzi of Franklin; three siblings, Wenona Curtis, Delores Mason of Franklin and John Cabe of Murphy, N.C.; four grandchildren, Elijah Henry, Logan Cabe, Blair Mersereau and Cody Cabe; and six great-grandchildren; Emma, Becca, Fiona, Audrey, Leia and Carolina.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m., at the FHS Fine Arts Center. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 828 Vet Toys for Tots, 53 E Main St. Ste K Franklin, NC 28734.

Katherine ‘Katie’ M Kennedy Vann

Katherine “Katie” M Kennedy Vann, 41, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Augusta Burn Center. She was born Jan. 6, 1981, in Fort Riley, Kan.

She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. She was a very loving and caring person. She brought joy and great love to everyone and she never met a stranger.

She is survived by her husband, Troy Vann; a daughter, Nicole Vann; a son, Johnny Bowman; her mother, Loretta Young; and many special loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m., at Zion Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Eddie Stillwell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Sandra Jo Feneis Merritt

Sandra Jo Feneis Merritt, 55, of Otto, N.C., passed away at her residence on Sept. 1, 2022.

She was born to Gregory and Altha Feneis in Miami, Fla., then she moved to the mountains of North Carolina, to make her home and raise her family. She is preceded in death by her father, Gregory Andrew Feneis, and her husband, Richard Merritt.

She loved gardening, working with her flowers and vegetables was her passion. She collected porcelain dolls and angels. She loved playing chess, backgammon and traveling. She loved traveling to see all of God’s beauty and to visit with family and friends. She was of the Catholic Faith.

She is survived by her mother, Altha Feneis; her two sons, Greg Dills and wife Kelsey Rector of Charlotte, N.C., and Johnathan Dills and wife Whitney Dills of Honolulu, Hi.; and two sisters, Cynthia Dills and Susan Miller of Franklin; and three grandchildren, Ella Grace, Abigail May, and Evelyn Coralee Dills.

The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 9, from 10:30 to 11 a.m, at Macon Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

Susie Faye Carpenter Stanley

Susie Faye Carpenter Stanley, 82, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late James Coil and Bonnie Sanders Carpenter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Eva McCall and an infant sister.

“Miss Susie” was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and caregiver. She was always taking care of others, especially her husband of 65 years, Chester Stanley. She retired as Cafeteria Manager at Cartoogechaye Elementary school. She was known for being a great seamstress and an excellent cook, especially for delicious cinnamon rolls. She was presented the Louise Sublett Award, which is the highest cooking award for someone working in school cafeterias. May 27, 1995 was declared “Miss Susie Day,” and she was given a parade and cookout in her honor. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Chester Stanley; son, Chuckie Stanley and wife Teresa of Franklin; daughter, Melissa Stanley Cook of Franklin; honorary daughter, Beverly Stanley Adams and husband Eddie of Piedmont, S.C.; two sisters, Francis Norris of Franklin and Emma Edsell of Rural Hall, N.C.; and one brother, J.B. Carpenter of Franklin; five grandchildren, Chet Stanley (Heather), Tyler Cook, Katie Wiggins (Brad), Miranda Cook and Mekenzie Cook; six great grandchildren, Pender Wiggins, Maelee Wiggins, Brenley Stanley, Casey Stanley, Kobe Wiggins and Eli Wiggins; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members surviving.

A celebration of life was held Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Don Moffitt and Rev. John Franklin Howard officiated. Burial was in the Gillespie Chapel cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chett Stanley, Tyler Cook, Brad Wiggins, Eddie Adams, Scottie Stanley and Gary McCall. Honorary pallbearers were Pender Wiggins and Casey Stanley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gillespie Chapel cemetery fund or Macon County Community Care (attn: Joey Gibson).

The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Queen, Elsie Williamson, Kristin Flowers, Jessica Baker, and Terry Nugent for the excellent care and love, that each of you showed for Susie.

James Hardin Sherard Jr.

It’s not easy condensing a man’s life of almost 101 years, especially one as sweet and kind as Jimmy Sherard. Known for his compassionate heart and gentle spirit, he peacefully passed through God’s heavenly gates on the morning of Aug. 26. As always, his adored wife of 80 years, Veda, was by his side.

Born in Abbeville, S.C., on Oct. 17, 1921, to James H. Sherard Sr. and Minnie Blount Sherard, he was devoted to his mother and father and always credited them for their many sacrifices to provide for him and his beloved sister, Nanette.

At age 16, he left Abbeville for Clemson University for his pre-dental training. Upon graduating in 1939 he entered Atlanta Southern Dental College (Emory University School of Dentistry). He loved to tell the story that on the first day of school he “spotted the cutest little freckle-faced girl I had ever seen” from Clinton, Tenn. Veda Sanders was her name, he was smitten and that was that. They married March 20, 1942, and remarkably celebrated their 80th anniversary this year.

Upon graduating in November 1943, he proudly served in the United States Navy, Dental Officer 2nd Lieutenant in Pensacola before boarding the USS Curtis stationed in the China Sea until the end of WWII in 1946. He continued to serve in the Naval Reserves until 1960. Dr. Sherard belonged to many professional organizations, and was at some point president of all of them. He was a pioneer and an expert in his field of Endodontics. He wrote chapters in many textbooks and lectured all over the world.

During their years in Atlanta, Jimmy and Veda often visited the Highlands/Cashiers area. So, in 1972, when dear friends extended an invitation to visit for the weekend, they accepted. They enjoyed their experience so much, they bought the little house next door. It would be a weekend retreat from the hustle and bustle of Atlanta. By the time he retired in 1989, their family had grown and so had the little house. They left Atlanta, the city they loved for 50 years for Highlands, the town they have loved ever since.

Jim loved his church and was an active member at Trinity Presbyterian and First Presbyterian Church in Atlanta and First Presbyterian Church in Highlands. He loved to volunteer in any capacity needed. He never met a stranger and had a way of making everyone feel special, noticed and appreciated. He had a genuine charm and love for people. He loved telling stories and it was always fun to listen because his delivery was priceless.

In addition to Veda and family, his number one passion was golf. He began playing in the Navy and continued until he was 96 years old. He was a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club, Cherokee Town and Country Club and Wildcat Country Club. He was a fierce competitor and a stickler for the rules. He loved the etiquette of the game, the countless friends he made on the course, and most of all, playing on Sundays with Veda-Lee. They were the perfect team.

He was a perfect southern gentleman. He was the kindest most caring son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, cousin and uncle. He loved each and every one and let them know at every opportunity. He will be greatly and dearly missed.

He was predeceased by his parents, James H. Sherard, Sr. and Minnie Blount Sherard; sister, Nanette Hamilton; brother-in law, William Hamilton; daughter, Sandra Sherard Bethea; granddaughter, Mabry Morris Spence; and great grandson, Whitaker James Morris.

He is survived by wife, Veda Sanders Sherard; sister-in-law, Joan Sanders; son-in-law, Robert P Bethea (Leslie); adopted son, David Jones (Vesta); daughters, Laura Sherard Mitchell (George), Robin Sherard Ritchie (James); adopted daughter, Marwen Payne McDowell (Stewart); grandsons, Robert P. Bethea Jr. (Joy), Hardin Sherard Bethea (Dowell), Tyson Andrew Morris (Kim); great grandchildren, Ridge, Elloise, Sanders, Nora, Samuel, Hunter, Wyatt, Beau, Hardin, Veda Kate and Penny Jane; nieces, Sherri Hamilton, Paige Parsons; nephews, Hugh Hamilton and Mark and Sandy Sanders; cousin, Rufus Sherard (Mary).

The family gratefully appreciates the many special acts of love by dear friends and caregivers over the years. May God bless you all.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Blue Ridge Free Dental Clinic at 110 US-64, Cashiers, NC 28717; or Highlands Community Child Development Center (HCCDC) at 89 Church St., Highlands, NC 28741.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Darlene Buckler Heinemann

Darlene Buckler Heinemann, 80, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. She was born Jan. 26, 1942, in Roscommon, Michigan to the late Granville and Jennie Jackson Buckler. She was a homemaker and entrepreneur. She worked in real estate, florist, and a Bed & Breakfast. She was a member of Community Bible Church. She was a very big-hearted and selfless person.

She is survived by her six children who she loved deeply, William Murray, Robert Murray, Janine Martin, Martin Murray, Larry Murray, and Lisa LeBlanc; a long time loving friend; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jeanette Robinson.

“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.”- 2 Corinthians 5:8

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Ronnie Alan Crowe

Ronnie Alan Crowe, 64, passed away Sept. 1, 2022. He was born Jan. 15, 1958, in Rabun County, Georgia, to the late Alvin C. Crowe Jr. and Eleanor Keener Blankenship.

He was a member of the Highlands United Methodist Church. He loved his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed being outdoors camping, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed gardening, canning, woodwork, candy, and spending time at the beach with his wife, Terri.

Survivors include his wife, Terri Crowe; three daughters, Heather Dalton (Paul), Natalie Dendy (Nathan Kemper), Michelle Pendergrass (Travis); three grandchildren, Camren Dalton, Russel Dalton, and Taylor Pendergrass; three brothers, Robert Crowe (Susan), Kenneth Crowe (Patty), and Brian Crowe (Dawn Geren); two sisters, Cheryl Jenkins (James Cooper), and Kayla McClain (Josh).

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m., at Highlands United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Lucus officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Kathryn Louise Kiser Angel

Kathryn Louise Kiser Angel, 97, passed away Thursday Sept. 1, 2022. She was born Sept. 24, 1924, in Macon Country to the late J. B. and Nina Gillespie Kiser. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Hope Baptist Church. She loved her family and friends. It was her joy to sit on the porch and visit.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ada June Dowdle and Clara Shields; two brothers, Jack Kiser and Julian Kiser; a grandson, Gregg Gibson; and a great great-grandson, Carson Watts.

Surviving are her daughter, Joyce Angel Gibson (Richard); two sons, Doug Angel (June) and Mike Angel (Nolita) all of Franklin; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Woodlawn Cemetery with Rev. Roy Lowe officiating. Pallbearers were Gary Shields, Ryan Angel, Charlie Dowdle, Eugene Shuler, Colton Gibson, Rodney Chastain, Ryan Anderson, Seth Shuler, and Jerry Wilson.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospice House Foundation of WNC P.O. Box 815 Franklin, NC 28734.

Edward Francis Richmond

Edward Francis Richmond, 77, of Franklin, N.C., formerly of Long Island, N.Y., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. He was born in Patchogue, N.Y., on May 27, 1945, to the late Raymond and Mildred Richmond.

He retired from the New York City School system where he worked many years. He gardened had a produce stand in Long Island. He worked as a clammer and fisherman while living in New York. He and his wife moved to Otto, N.C., in 2001. Upon moving he worked with the Rabun County School System for several years. His love of gardening continued and was a favorite hobby. He was also an avid reader. Most of all he was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of 57 years; four children, Lisa Dillon, Eddie Richmond, Esther Peters, and Ray Richmond; one granddaughter. Rebecca Dillon; one brother, Ray Richmond and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held on Friday, Sept. 2, at Macon Funeral Home with Pastor Burtt Johnson officiating. Burial was at Woodlawn Cemetery.

George Alfred Baumann

George Alfred Baumann of Franklin, N.C., went to be with the Lord at the age of 91.

He was the son of the late George Emil Baumann and Naomi Pauline Baumann. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Marie Baumann, and brothers, Harold and William.

He is survived by his sister, Joan Young (Myron); brother, Edmund (Carol); daughter, Sandra Ann Caldwell (John); son, Karl William (Virginia); two granddaughters, Elyse Marie Caldwell, Lillian Grace Baumann; grandson, Caleb William Baumann; and several nieces and nephews.

He was a loving husband, father, and friend. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean war and retired from BellSouth in 1991 after 35 years of service. He lived in Davie, Fla., prior to moving to Franklin in 1996 and was a devoted member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

He was a lifelong car enthusiast and enjoyed collecting antique cars, caring for them, showing them, and developing strong friendships with fellow car enthusiasts. He had a strong will, but also a kind and generous heart, and will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on September 7th, at Macon Funeral Home. Military honors will be presented by American Legion Post 108 and VFW post 7339 at 5 pm on September 7th prior to visitation.

A funeral service was held Sept. 8, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Military honors were presented by American Legion Post 108 and VFW post 7339 on Sept. 7 prior to visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://act.alz.org/site/Donation.

Donnie Ray Hooper

Donnie Ray Hooper, 64, passed away Sept. 4, 2022. A native of Macon County, North Carolina, he was born Feb. 1, 1958, to Fred Junior Hooper and Margie Lee Cabe Hooper.

He was a dump truck driver for more than 20 years primarily at Franklin Grading Company. He enjoyed fishing, ginseng harvesting, and watching his favorite TV shows “Goldrush,” “Gunsmoke,” and “The Rifleman.”

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Teresa Mae Hooper; his daughter, Ashley Hooper Stepp (Joshua); his grandchildren, Lucas, Bridgette, and Jaxzon Stepp; and two sisters, two brothers, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Denise Hooper, his parents, and three brothers.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

