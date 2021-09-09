Obituaries for September 9, 2021

Charles Stewart

Charles Stewart, 80, of Cullowhee, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Born in Jackson County, he was the son of the late Lambert and Polly Williams Stewart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe, Lambert, and Odell Stewart.

He was a Navy veteran and retired from the maintenance department at Brevard College. He was a member of the Pine Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, flowers, and working outside.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Zoney Ashe Stewart; two sons, Charles Thomas Stewart (Renge) of Japan, and Christopher Joe Stewart (Kimberly) of Brevard; two grandchildren, Claudia and Polly; one sister, Opal Crandall of Pine Creek; one brother, Gene Stewart of Brevard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at 12 p.m., at the Pine Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Aaron Langston and Rev. Johnny Norris will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

James Glenn Castle

James Glenn Castle, 67, of Otto, N.C., passed away on

Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

He was born in Rabun County, Georgia, to Geneva Reynolds Castle Carpenter and the late R.L. Castle.

He enjoyed working in flowers and working his booth at Rabun Flea Market. He loved spending time with his friends, family, and his dogs, Lucy and Annabelle. He never met a stranger.

He is survived by his mother, Geneva Carpenter; siblings, Ronnie Castle (Phyllis) of Otto, Shirley Crone of Otto, and Renay Knapp (Robert) of Horse Shoe, N.C.; seven nieces and nephews, six great nieces and nephews, and one great-great niece and one great-great nephew.

A service was held Friday, Sept. 3, at Macon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Cannon officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Flowers are accepted and appreciated or memorials can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Kathryn Elizabeth Roten Cruse

Kathryn Elizabeth Roten Cruse, 88, of Franklin, N.C.,

went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late

Elmer Edgar and Ira Edna Holbrook Roten. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Rev. Lloyd “Jack” Cruse on Dec. 2, 1994; her infant twin sons, Ronald and Donald Cruse; and sisters, Maxine McClure, Jane Ledford, Martha Schulties, and Mary Sue Murray; and great granddaughter, Macy Brooks.

She was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother. She loved sewing, coloring, word searches and flowers. She used to attend Prentiss Church of God, when she was able. She was known to help with her husband in many churches throughout Macon County.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Brooks (Joe) of Franklin; sons, Rick Cruse (Christine) and Michael Kendall Cruse both of Franklin; siblings, Tom Roten, Bill Roten, and Patsy Henderson of Franklin, and Linda Griffin of South Carolina; four grandchildren, Jacob Brooks (Misty), Elizabeth Padgett (Shawn), Jeremy Brooks (Kira), and Cody Brooks; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service was held Saturday, Sept. 4, at Maiden’s Chapel United Methodist Cemetery with Rev. Michael Stephens officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Samuel (Dale) Tyler

Samuel (Dale) Tyler, 58, of Rabun Gap, Ga., finished his earthly journey on Friday, Sept. 3. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorene (Brown) Tyler, father, Marcell Tyler, his grandparents, and a number of other beloved family members.

He is survived by his daughters, Belle Tyler of Anderson, S.C., and Sarah Tyler of Wahalla, S.C.; and brother, Russell Tyler (Elaine Tyler) of Rabun Gap.

As all who knew him would agree, he was a very reserved and quiet man. As a result, his daughters and family are honoring his wishes to live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him without the fanfare of a formal gathering. The family expresses their deepest gratitude for the calls, visits, and prayers that have been and continue to be sent their way.

Elizabeth T. Buchanan

Elizabeth T. Buchanan, 91, of Sylva, N.C., died peacefully Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. She was born April 3, 1930, in Franklin, N.C. She was the daughter of the late Jesse and Ethel Buchanan Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frank Howard Buchanan; sisters, Dolly Thompson, and two infant sisters; brothers, Bill, George, Jess, Harry and Harold Thompson; sons-in-law, Wilbert M. Carr and Larry Pressley.

She worked for many years at Burlingon Industries, Eastgate Pharmacy and Ruby City. She enjoyed working in her flowers and travelling the U.S. bowling with her bowling team. She enjoyed and loved her church family at Wesleyanna United Methodist Church. The most important thing to her on this earth was her family especially all her grands.

She is survived by a brother, Doug Thompson of Franklin; her daughter, Gloria Jean Carr of Sylva; a son, Nicky Howard Buchanan (Melanie) of Beaufort, S.C.; a special son, Jerry McCall (Janet) of Franklin; a grandson, Christopher Howard Pressley (Jen) of Sylva; granddaughters, Jennifer Lynn Pressley of Sylva, Lindsay Leopard (Brian) of Franklin, Cristen Carr of Florida, Cathy Carr (Jerry) of Fletcher, N.C.; great grandchildren, Graham, Katie (Harrison), Melody, Savannah (Hunter), Sarah, Grace, Emma, Sydney, Alex, and Charleigh; great great grandchildren, Emmett, Lilly, and Harlan; sistes-in-law, Bea and Norma Thompson; and several nieces and nephews with a special thank you to niece, Cecilia B Morgan.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers at VERO who loved and treated her with so much care as well as Four Seasons Hospice.

A celebration of life will be held in October with details at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wesleyanna Cemetery Fund in care of Jean Buchanan, 145 Garland Buchanan RD, Sylva, NC 28779; or Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen RD, Flat Rock, NC, 28731

