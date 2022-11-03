Obituaries November 3, 2022

Richard Lynn Cruse

Richard Lynn Cruse, 74, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

He was born in Macon County to the late Howard David and Eula Ledford Cruse. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Hurst Cruse; and a brother, Nick Cruse.

He was a dorm supervisor for LBJ and Vietnam Army veteran. He loved working on cars and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his son, David Cruse (Missy) of Arden, N.C.; sister, Pat Cagle of Franklin; five grandchildren, Tyler Cruse (Brady Reece-Cruse), Shawn Cruse (Mady Mercier), Dusty Dills, Kersten Fisher, Celeste Jones; three great grandchildren, Anabelle Messer, Dayton Dills, Stella Fisher; mother of his grandsons, Kim Loy; two nieces, Lacey Austin (Shannon), Samantha Cagle, a great niece and nephew, Kinley Austin, and Harrison Cagle.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Clarks Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Reeves officiating. VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108 presented military honors.

Pallbearers were Chad Dahl, Lee Cloer, Brady Reece-Cruse, John Henry, Shannon Austin, and Bud Elliott.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VVA Chapter 994, 249 Sloan Rd, Franklin, NC ,28734.

Paul ‘Chris’ Creecy

Paul “Chris” Creecy, 61, of Otto, N.C., passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Born in Missouri, he was the son of the late Melvin Huey and Frankie Irene Walker Creecy. He was as a HVAC service technician before moving to Otto. He loved to cook, especially on the grill; and even had won several awards and became a judge at competitions.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Helms Creecy of Otto; children, Emily Whitener and husband, Matthew, and Jake Creecy of Indian Land, S.C.; granddaughters, Sophia Whitener, and Chloe Whitner; and siblings, Randall Dean Creecy of York, S.C., and Peggy Way of Greensboro, N.C.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Susan Elaine Stanfield Short

Susan Elaine Stanfield Short of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. She was born in Rabun County, Georgia, Sept. 15, 1954, to Edwina Bryson Stanfield and the late Harley Stanfield Jr. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and was a teacher at Franklin High School for 34 years. She was of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by her mother, Georgia Edwina Bryson Stanfield. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a sister, Regina Stanfield.

Funeral services were held Wednesday Nov. 2, at the Bryant Grant Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Jennings Cemetery in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Macon County Humane Society, 851 Lake Emory Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Patricia Ruth Fowler

Patricia Ruth Fowler, 88, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

She was born in Hornell, N.Y., to the late Robert C and Francis Phillips Nettleton. She was a retired recreation leader for the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation. She loved to quilt, paint and was an avid nature watcher. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her son, Ted Fowler (Kelli); daughters, Debbie Mackenzie and Vicki Modin (Chris); grandchildren, Chris Mackenzie, and Jason Mackenzie (Emily); three great grandchildren, Caleb, Reagan and Parker Mackenzie; a niece and several nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 12 p.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service from 11 to 12 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home.

Greta Josephine Bozeman

Greta Josephine Bozeman, 60, of Otto, N.C., went home to be with Jesus, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Born in Rabun County, Gerogia, she was the daughter of the late Dee and Wylene Ramey Wall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Justin John McGill; sister, Tina Duncan; and brother, Melvin Wall. She was a member of the Sheltering Arms Gospel Tabernacle in Clayton, Ga.

She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 23 years, Allen Bozeman of Otto, N.C.; two sons, Edwin Donald McGill of Helen, Ga., and Victor Terrance McGill of Cornelia, Ga.; siblings, Vance Wall of Franklin, N.C. Rita Moseley of Clayton, Ga., and Mona Cole of Otto; and four grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Samuel Manus officiated.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rathbun House, 121 Sherwood Rd, Asheville, NC 28803.

