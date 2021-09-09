NewsCommunity Officials gather for Chick-Fil-A ground-breaking By Macon County News - September 9, 2021 0 A ground-breaking ceremony was held on Wednesday morning for the new Chick-fil-A in Franklin. The projected date to open is set for Feb. 22. The new 5,000 square-foot facility will be located at the corner of Dowdle Mountain and Siler Road just off U.S. 441/23 by-pass. The building itself will seat 98 patrons inside and 28 outdoors on the patio and will be equipped with a canopy-covered drive thru. Pictured in the front row (L-R) are Ervin Dale, Lisa Dale, Franklin franchise owner Caleb Peters, daughter Andi and wife Tori, Reece Daniel and Jack Horton; along with chamber officials and community members. Photo by Vickie Carpenter