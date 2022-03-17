One Dozen Who Care honors women for community service

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

The organization, One Dozen Who Care (ODWC), was started in 1998 in Murphy, N.C., as a group of women gathered to discuss the need for an organization to help bridge the gap between ethnic populations and civic and business communities in Western North Carolina. A dozen women initially focused on building bonds and helping lower-income people of color develop marketable skills; thus, ODWC was founded.

On March 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Franklin, three women were spotlighted during the organization’s annual Elder Dinner, which highlights the community service and involvement of women over 50 years of age. Recognized at the event in Franklin, as a Community Treasure Honoree, was Mary Ricketson, while Rev. Wanda Moore and Barbara Austin were recognized as Emma Kline Moore Honorees.

ODWC’s vision is: “A unified community that honors and respects racial and cultural diversity,” while its mission focuses on empowering, educating, and encouraging “economic development for women, youth, and elders in far Western North Carolina in order to bridge cultures and create community bonds.”

According to Mary Sue Casey, who joined ODWC in 1999, and is ODWC’s financial officer and chairwoman of the Elder Dinner, being involved with the organization has given her an opportunity to work together with all races and religions. The retired high school math teacher shared, “I like helping people, and this event that we had last Saturday honors women who help people.”

Part of ODWC intention is to link children with older individuals, so children were asked to conduct the interviews of the honorees for a presentation shown at the Elder Dinner on Saturday. “We also do a book collection for children and we reward them for reading … to encourage reading,” added Casey.

Plus, ODWC offers an annual $1,500 scholarship for college and university-level learning to two applicants per year. Applications are available through high schools and African American churches in the seven westernmost counties, and by contacting the scholarship chair at odwc.prescottscholarship@gmail.com or by visiting the One Dozen Who Care, Inc. website at www.onedozenwhocare.org.

Although members of ODWC are from all over WNC, Franklin’s First Presbyterian Church was chosen as the site of the annual Elder Dinner due to not only a few members residing in the area, but also because it was centrally located.

One Dozen Who Care’s Multicultural Women’s Development Conference will take place April 29-30, at Hinton Rural Life Center in Hayesville, N.C.