Orchard Dedicated on Arbor Day

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

This year’s Arbor Day on April 28 holds special significance for Franklin and its long history. From 4-6 p.m., the public is invited to the grand opening and dedication of the Barbara McRae Cherokee Apple Orchard on the Little Tennessee River Greenway. McRae, a local journalist, historian, and vice-mayor, died in March 2021, but she left her mark on the community in the various projects she worked on as well as envisioned. One of her ideas was the re-establishment of a fruit tree orchard along the Little Tennessee River on what was once considered part of the Cherokee “towns” – or lands. Before she passed, McRae brought the idea to Nikwasi Initiative’s Executive Director Elaine Eisenbraun and the project took root.

The orchard, named in McRae’s honor, was planted approximately halfway between Big Bear Park and Suli Marsh on the Little Tennessee River Greenway, and in late August 2022, signage was erected to educate the public regarding the Nikwasi Initiative’s project. Friends of the Greenway (FROG) volunteers have assisted in the development of the apple orchard. Cherokee people as well as settlers once lived and cultivated fruit trees along the river. The orchard includes such apple varieties as Junaluska, Horse, and Cullusaja. Near each variety of fruit tree at the Barbara McRae Cherokee Apple Orchard is English and Cherokee signage providing information about its origin as well as the variety’s uses, and more.

Eisenbraun has pointed out that it could be 3-5 years before apples will grow and can be picked by passersby on the Greenway; if there is an abundance of fruit, some of it may be provided to nonprofits to meet area food needs.

“On April 28, we will erect a tent and have a speaker – most likely from EBCI (Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indian),” said Eisenbraun. “The public and anyone involved in the project and Nikwasi Initiative is invited. The goal is education, information, and honoring Barbara McRae and Cherokee farmers who once thrived here. Plus, it’s really a great opportunity for people to come and see the orchard and learn all about it and Nikwasi Initiative.”



“Barbara was on our board. The orchard was her brainchild. And if you have a good idea, I say let’s make it happen. While the two of us spearheaded the orchard, it goes along with our mission to protect and promote culture in the Cherokee homelands. Most people don’t know that all this area was part of the Nikwasi towns, and this orchard is just one way to bring awareness and education,” Eisenbraun added.

Detailed instructions about how to get to the orchard, as well as information about the April 28 event, are on the www.nikwasi-initiative.org website. “And we will have a vehicle for people who cannot make the approximately half-mile walk to the orchard,” said Eisenbraun.

