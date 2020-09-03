NewsCommunity Otto, Clarks Chapel undergo training on new extraction equipment By Macon County News - September 3, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Otto Fire & Rescue and Clarks Chapel Fire & Rescue held a joint vehicle extrication exercise on Thursday, August 27. The purpose of the drill was to familiarize firefighters with new equipment and methods. Firefighters were presented with a mass casualty vehicle accident with victims of various levels of injury. The object was to stabilize the vehicles and extricate the victims according to severity of injuries. Both department worked together and learned the capabilities of the Paratech Stabilization Struts and the Genesis hydraulic rescue tools for removing patients quickly and safely. The departments thank James Paint & Body for the use of vehicles and Keith Watts for the challenging “accident” setup. Photos by Vickie Carpenter