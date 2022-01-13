Out with the old, in with the new – old Walmart comes down

D.H. Griffin Companies, who specialize in contract demolition and environmental and site development services, brought in the heavy equipment this week and is tearing down the old Walmart building. Ingles purchased the Holly Springs Plaza property in 2015 for $3.7 million. The Franklin Town Council approved a special use permit in February 2020, but no movement had been made on the property until this week. Ingles is proposing building a super Ingles with retail space for a total of 179,153 square feet. Photos by Vickie Carpenter