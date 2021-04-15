NewsCommunity Overlook Theatre Company presents The Adventures of Winnie The Pooh By Macon County News - April 15, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Overlook Theatre Company presents “The Adventures of Winnie the Pooh” April 15-17 and 22-24 at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts. The production centers around that silly old bear who is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has disappeared and is in need of a rescue party. Created especially for younger viewers, all ages are sure to enjoy this happiness-filled skip through Christopher Robin’s back yard. For times and ticket information visit greatmountainmusic.com or call (828)524-1598. Photo by Beth Payseur