NewsCommunity Overlook Theatre Company presents “The Magical Lamp of Aladdin” By Macon County News - November 4, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Overlook Theatre Company presents “The Magical Lamp of Aladdin” Nov. 5 & 6, and 12 & 13 at 7 p.m. nightly at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts. It’s the story of a down-on-his-luck orphan finding a magic lamp with a genie that has the power to grant him three wishes. Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character. For ticket information, visit SmokyMountainArts.com or call 866.273-4615. Photo by Betsey Gooder