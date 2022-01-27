Pandemic lifestyle change leads to new book

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Like so many other people who have ended up penning a book, Jennifer Goldstein never thought of herself as an author. But the pandemic and the 2020 quarantine changed all that.

“During quarantine, I – like many people – coped by comfort eating,” said Goldstein, who lives with her husband and their two children in Franklin. “My emotions were up and down. My brain was foggy. I was making poor food choices. I didn’t have much energy.”

She discovered the book “Delay, Don’t Deny: Living an Intermittent Fasting Lifestyle” via a podcast, and she decided to look into the dieting lifestyle. Intermittent fasting involves only eating during a specific time-allotted “window.” According to John Hopkins Medicine, “Fasting for a certain number of hours each day or eating just one meal a couple days a week, can help your body burn fat.”

“I quickly experienced benefits,” she said. “I focused better, my mood was calmer, I had more energy.”

She had researched fasting in 2017 when she experienced gestational diabetes while pregnant with her second child. She tried some “diet changes” but did not embrace fasting until 2020.

Goldstein, a Christian, decided to use some of her fasting time to focus on her relationship with God, praying, and delving more into scripture.

“For me, intermittent fasting also became a spiritual thing. I realized that we might turn to other things, like food, but He truly satisfies.”

Goldstein began to write her thoughts based on various biblical scriptures pertaining to food, fellowship, faith, and more. A book idea formulated. Published mid-January, “Fasting & Feasting in Worship & Warfare” is organized as a 40-day devotional journal, with a passage of scripture, her thoughts, and journaling space for individuals “to process their progress,” she said.

All the Biblical verses in the book are from Luke. Goldstein explained why in the book’s introduction.

“I was surprised by how often feasting and banquets came up in the book of Luke. I saw for the first time how much Jesus had to say about food, even while I was looking through the lens of fasting. They are spiritually intertwined.”

For example, Day 35 focuses on how “breaking bread with others,” as Goldstein expressed, should not be avoided just because someone might be adopting an intermittent fasting lifestyle. She writes, “… feasting in fellowship with others has come up over and over in these passages, so it’s obviously something Jesus wants us to do.”

What Goldstein’s book is not is a “how to” regarding intermittent fasting. It is also not a thesis on why individuals should choose to adopt the dietary lifestyle. She also pointed out that anyone with a food-related mental health condition should consult a physician and/or a counselor before delving into intermittent fasting.

Goldstein added that she enjoyed the process of writing every day “when I had some quiet time.” She is already at work on a devotional for foster parents that may be available later this year or in early 2023.

“Fasting & Feasting in Worship and Warfare” is available on Amazon.com.