Panther swim program competes at State

Dan Finnerty – Sports Writer

Franklin High School (FHS) swimmers’ season culminated Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. After seven regular season meets, then conference and regional tournaments, it all came down to the 3A State North Carolina High School Athletic Association Championship. When the final scores were tallied, the Lady Panthers finished in 12th place (out of 41 teams) with 77 points and the boys finished 33rd (out of 45) with 16 points.

In the girls’ medley relay, Kate Phillips, Claire Ballard, Callie Roper, and Rylee Cassada finished 13th with a time of 2:04.44. On the boys’ side, Gavin Rinker, Clayton Guynn, Jose Gomez, and Jonah Brant finished 22nd in their medley relay with a 1:57.59. The girls 200-yard (yd) freestyle relay team broke their own school record from last week at the regional meet with a 1:45.93 in preliminaries. The team of Zoi Walker, Roper, Cassada, and Ballard then finished 5th in the finals with a 1:46.07. The boys’ team of Gomez, Brant, Guynn, and Rinker finished 20th with a 1:41.15 in the same event.

The same girls 400-freestyle relay team also broke their own school record again from the regional meet, with a 4:00.31 (in preliminaries). They finished 7th in the finals with a 4:01.53. The boys team took off a little more time from their regional time and finished 21st, with a 3:48.69.

In individual events, Ballard finished 6th in the 50-yd freestyle with a 25.41, and Cassada finished 13th with a 26.09. Jonah Brant earned Franklin’s only medal, finishing 3rd in springboard diving. In the process, he also improved his 227.55 regional score with a 274.55.

“We are really proud of this year’s team’s accomplishments. We will really miss our graduating seniors and are looking forward to seeing how we will do next year,” said coaches Dwain and Dina Picou.