Panthers baseball, softball near mid season

Dan Finnerty – Sports Writer

The Franklin High School (FHS) baseball Panthers were at Waynesville March 28 to face

the Tuscola Mountaineers. The varsity men were defeated 8-4 in a game that saw FHS take a three-run lead into the fourth inning, only to have the Mountaineers score five in the bottom of the frame. In the top of the fifth the Panthers answered back with a run to get within one but again Tuscola increased its lead with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. FHS will have a chance for redemption Friday, March 31, as Tuscola comes to Franklin for games against both junior and varsity Panther squads.

Last week, both squads fell to the East Henderson Eagles on the road at East Flat Rock March 21. The varsity men lost their Mountain Seven conference opener 0-7, while the junior varsity (JV) boys were defeated 12-2. In the rematch games played March 24 at the Macon County Middle School field, the JV again came up short in a 12-5 loss. Freshman Caden Phillips pitched 2.2 innings before being relieved by Brock Bradley, who was then relieved by Andrew Vinson. After falling behind 7-1, the JV Panthers staged a third inning comeback to draw within two runs. But Eagle bats and the clock (one hour time limit) both ended the game in the fourth inning.

On the varsity side, FHS avenged their recent shutout loss against the Eagles with a 3-0 shutout of their own. Junior Josiah Hursey pitched a complete game, four-hit shutout, getting five strikeouts in the process. The Panthers only managed three hits of their own. Senior Davis Anders drove one run in with a double. Junior Malachai Hayes also drove in a run with a hit and Tyler Williams scored the other run.

The varsity Lady Panthers won their fifth game in a row at Smoky Mountain on March 28, 10-0. Junior Meyaeh Tran pitched a five-inning shutout with two strikeouts (K). On the offense side, junior Avery Moffitt and senior Tori Ensley each drove in three runs, with Ensley doing so by way of two home runs. This win followed a 7-3 triumph over Murphy the previous evening, where freshman Kendall Rumans was the star. Rumans pitched a complete game seven innings, with six hits and three runs allowed to go along with five Ks. She also went 3-4 at the plate with two runs batted in.

The two victories bring FHS’ record to 9-3 (4-1). Earlier they won their third conference game at home on March 24 over the visiting North Henderson Lady Knights, 9-1. In that game Rumans had a home run and Tran again went the distance from the mound, with 10 hits allowed, but just the one run to go along with two Ks. That win followed a victory over the Pisgah Sugar Bears by the same score on March 21, where the Lady Panthers celebrated the win and then gathered on the field after the game to sing “Happy Birthday” for their coach, Bobby Bishop. The varsity women are now 7-3 overall on the season as they won earlier in the week, 7-2 over the Lady Eagles at Hiwassee Dam Monday, March 20. The team did lose its conference opener March 15, 0-5 at Tuscola where the JV team also was defeated 17-1.

The next contest on the schedule is home against West Henderson Friday, March 31.

Abby Carpenter undergoes shoulder surgery

Somewhere near the end of her stellar wrestling season and career at FHS, Abby Carpenter realized she had injured her shoulder. Being the competitor that the Bluefield State University (BSU)-bound student athlete is, she kept wrestling. Once the season was over, it was learned that she had a “9-to-2” tear in her labrum and a partial tear in her bicep tendon. So, what did the multi-sport senior do while waiting for surgery? She logged three games with the varsity softball team, batting at an .857 clip, with six hits – 2 doubles and a triple – along with two runs batted in.

However, in spite of her love for the game, Carpenter did have surgery in mid-March.

“Now I’m going to shut [softball] down and I’ll probably just be getting back on the mat [after rehab],” she said. “In my last at bat at East (Henderson, March 10) it felt like my shoulder fell out.” Carpenter added that she assumed the surgery would end her softball season, and of course, her career at FHS, so it was gratifying to at least be with the team and get a few games in.