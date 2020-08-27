NewsCommunityEducation Parking space painting benefits local athlete By Macon County News - August 27, 2020 0 Last year, Franklin High School began a program in which students were offered a chance to personalize a parking space by painting it with their own design. The spaces are offered at $15 each for new spots; and $10 to renew. The fee is in addition to the $10 parking pass. At the end of the year, graduating seniors are required to repaint their spot black or pay a $25 fine. This year, proceeds from the parking lot project will go to Devyn Blackburn, an FHS athlete who was involved in a car wreck. Photos by Vickie Carpenter