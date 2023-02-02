Pastor retiring and leaving ‘big shoes to fill’

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

First Presbyterian Church in Franklin’s pastor, Tempe Fussell, is retiring this month, after a career that spans more than four decades.

“She is leaving big shoes to fill,” said Barry Clinton, who was on the nominating committee that brought Fussell to Franklin more than seven years ago, and whose wife, Patsy, is on the church’s current nominating-forming committee that will begin to seek another pastor for the PC (USA) denomination church.

Fussell, whose husband, Curtis, retired from pastoring First Presbyterian Church in Highlands a few months ago, said she never intended to be a pastor. She sought a law degree and planned to become a legal aid attorney, but seminary classes at the University of Louisville and ultimately a seminary degree, set her on a different path. Plus, her father was a Presbyterian minister in Virginia, where Fussell spent her teenage years, so the position fit her.

“I just fell in love with theology,” she said, explaining that she finished her seminary degree at New College in Edinburgh, Scotland.

She was officially ordained as a pastor in 1981 and has pastored churches in Virginia, New Jersey, and North Carolina – always smaller churches, such as the under-100-membership church in Franklin.

“It’s been important to me to be able to reach out to people in need, work with local nonprofits, and work alongside other pastors in the area,” she said. “That’s what Christianity is about. We’ve got some big-hearted pastors here, and these people [in Franklin] have been like family. Mission and service are important to what this church is about.”

She said she has been impressed with the level of commitment and service provided by such local nonprofits as No Wrong Door and New Beginnings.

Griff Morgan and his wife, Cecilia, who have been attending First Presbyterian for 12 years, can vouch for Fussell’s pastoring abilities.

“She’s talented in every aspect of ministry,” said Morgan, “full of enthusiasm for everything and everyone. We have a lot of older folks and she’s been great about visiting them. And she likes to be inclusive.”

In fact, a multi-colored sign erected in front of First Presbyterian Church currently reads: “Love your Neighbor who doesn’t look like you, think like you, love like you, speak like you, pray like you, vote like you. Everyone is welcome.” Commented Fussell, “Our door is open to whoever you are and wherever you are in your journey of faith.”

Added Clinton, “She wouldn’t close the door to anyone; she is accepting of everyone no matter their political affiliation, sexual orientation, and race. She weaves that message into her service. That makes her a very special person – what sets her apart in a big way is her pastoral care.”

“My heart has broken over people who have struggled, especially addicts,” said Fussell, pointing out that she plans to maintain connections with people in Macon County, even after she and her husband retire in Clyde, N.C.

A highlight of Fussell’s pastoral service in Franklin has been serving Thanksgiving Day meals, alongside other church volunteers, to at least 600 people annually. “People give up their own Thanksgiving days to help with that event. And, even though it’s been a drive-up event these past three years because of the pandemic, the goal is to bring it back inside.”

She indicated she has also been proud to have a long career as a woman pastor, even though there have been times of pushback due to biblical scriptures indicating only men should pastor churches.

“As long as you care about people, it shouldn’t matter what you believe,” she said. “I’ve never had trouble finding a church to pastor.”

Fussell, the mother of four grown children who live in four different states, admitted that she will miss preaching, but said she will continue writing and will stay involved in nonprofit work.

Clinton added that when he was on the nominating committee to hire a new pastor seven years ago, he learned from someone who knew Fussell, “If you get Tempe, you have scored a touchdown.”

“She’s extremely literate in theology and open minded in her teachings; her delivery is fantastic. The bar is raised so high, we don’t know if anyone else can meet it,” said Clinton.