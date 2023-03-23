Patriotism and Remembrances the Theme of Beirut Memorial Kick-off

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Marine veteran Nick Mottola has been formulating a plan to create The Traveling Beirut

Memorial Wall for many years. Mottola lost comrades in the early morning of Oct. 23, 1983, when a truck packed with compressed, gas-enhanced explosives destroyed the First Battalion, 8th Marines Headquarters building in Beirut, Lebanon. Mottola hosted a kick-off event at his home in Franklin, March 11, to provide information and generate support of the memorial wall project.

He told the 50-plus attendees, after a formal flag raising ceremony, that the 501(c)3 status was secure for the organization that will plan, build, and travel with the memorial wall/museum; the traveling wall will be modeled after the permanent wall outside the gate of Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, a satellite camp of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, in Jacksonville, N.C. (See March 2, 2023, Macon County News article.) Mottola addressed the media, veterans with the 828Vets organization, his family, Gold Star family members [immediate family member(s) of a fallen service member], and veterans who served during the Beirut crisis, which resulted in the worst overall Marine death toll since World War II’s Battle of Iwo Jima.

Mottola tearfully shared the experience of visiting the stationary wall in Jacksonville in

2000 for the first time.

“I stayed in the parking lot, sobbing for an hour or two. I couldn’t even get out of the car to go and see the wall [where the names of the Marines killed are listed.]” He went back to the wall again in 2005, attending a candlelight vigil – at which time the names were read. “I was asked to read one of the panels, and one of the names on the panel was someone I knew and served with.”

Mottola has revisited the wall many times and a plan began to formulate to build a traveling wall, much like the traveling Vietnam wall, that will be taken to areas where surviving family members live so that they, educators and students, and anyone else who is interested in the history surrounding that 1983 tragedy, can learn, remember, and pay tribute to fallen soldiers.

“If it wasn’t for October 1983, we wouldn’t be here together,” said Mottola. “We have a

camaraderie, and I’m so thankful to those who served in Beirut – and for the Gold Star families. All together, we will make this traveling wall happen. The goal is to build a wall that will last well into this century and beyond.”

Mottola also read a letter from Congressman Greg Pence, brother of former vice president Mike Pence, who had planned to be at the event but could not because of a family issue. The letter read: “As a Beirut veteran, I know that Our First Duty is to Remember. To all those gathered here for this dedication and those looking on, I thank you for never forgetting the service and sacrifice of all those who gave their lives in Beirut 40 years ago this fall. While I could not be here in person to join you today, I am reminded of the Marine Corps creed that forever lives in the heart and soul of every individual who has earned the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor: Semper Fidelis. From Latin, the phrase means always faithful.”

Congressman Pence further explained, in his official Congress of the United States letter,

his role in Beirut and how he was “spared when so many were not” but has “never forgotten those American heroes.” He added, “I will continue to honor those Marines in everything I do and remember them with each decision I make in Congress.”

Mottola said fundraising for the wall and the trailer to carry it will begin sometime this year, with communication for the project primarily occurring through the The Traveling Beirut Memorial Wall Facebook account. Many of his own personal items and photographs, as well as other items donated, will be part of the traveling museum.