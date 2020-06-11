NewsCommunity Peaceful Protest in Downtown Franklin By Macon County News - June 11, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Black Lives Matter movement came to downtown Franklin on Tuesday with demonstrators holding signs and chanting at passing cars in protest of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer. Word about the protest was spread through the distribution of fliers and social media. A peace walk is planned for Friday, June 12, beginning at 4 p.m., from Town Hall, down Main Street, up Harrison Ave., and ending up back at Town Square. . Photos by Vickie Carpenter