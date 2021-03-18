NewsCommunity Plane crashes, no injuries By Macon County News - March 18, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Last Thursday at 3:18 p.m., Macon County dispatch received a call for assistance due to an airplane on fire at the Macon County Airport. First responders arrived on scene to find a plane at the east runway engulfed in flames after crashing on the runway. No injuries were reported and all passengers were able to exit the aircraft prior to the arrival of first responders. Responding were Franklin Fire & Rescue, Burningtown Fire Department, the Cowee Fire Department and Squad 4, who assisted in extinguishing the fire. The crash is now under investigation and the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the incident. Photo by Vickie Carpenter