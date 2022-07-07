Police staffing a concern in Franklin

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

In a less-than-an hour meeting of the Town of Franklin Council, business included the reading of two proclamations, more discussions about the in-process skate park, a public hearing set for the rezoning of a property, and awareness of a sewer line project. Yet, the wrap-up agenda item for the short, July 5, 6 p.m., meeting involved the issue of Town of Franklin Police Department staffing – or lack thereof.

Police Chief Bill Harrell addressed the Council, “As you know, these past few years have been hard.”

In fact, across the country, due to a number of factors, including an uptick in crime, limited local government resources, and more, police departments – large and small – are facing shortages.

In the report presented to the Council, the Franklin Police Department responded to 958 calls from May 27 to June 26, in a town with a population just over 4,000. The reports filed included 52 accidents, 14 arrests, and 52 “incident/investigation.” Plus, 36 citations were given and 27 warning citations.

According to Chief Harrell, six police officer positions need to be filled in the department.

“We were called out on a terrible situation this past weekend and the officers we do have are wearing multiple hats and putting in many hours,” he said. “We pay overtime, but people get worn out if they are working 24/7. We don’t want to lose the quality of the work with the few people we have.”

Recruitment of new police officers involves required training, and enticing them to the Town of Franklin involves an appealing salary and benefits package.

“Our benefits package can compete with any agency in the state; it’s our pay we need to improve,” Council member Mike Lewis pointed out.

“We are not getting a lot of applicants. We are talking to other municipalities to get ideas about recruiting and filing vacancies with new recruits,” Mayor Jack Horton noted.

Horton assured Harrell that he and the town manager, human resources director, and finance manager will be working together regarding the police department’s staffing budget and to find solutions for filling the needed positions.

“We have to have police officers. We realize officers are doubling up and doing extra duties and we appreciate it. Please let them know that.”

The proclamations announced were to recognize the centennial year of American Legion Post 108 in Franklin on July 11 as well as to set aside Sept. 4-10 as a designated public support week for homeless veterans.

And, in skate park news, Tim Shaw of Skate28 spoke in public session to inform the Council that a recent fundraising event that involved music, hot dog sales, an auction, and more raised $13,000 – monies that will go toward the construction of the skate park.

“This was a coordinated effort involving skaters, families, and businesses,” said Shaw, “because families and skaters want a skate park here.”

Local businessmen Matt Jackson and Jim Ledford presented a posterboard “check” for the total amount.

“This is a worthwhile project,” said Horton, “and we appreciate all the efforts and will continue to move forward.”

The Town’s attorney, John Henning, provided the Council with additional information regarding securing a firm to carry out the skate park’s design-build process.

The next Town of Franklin Council meeting is Monday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m.