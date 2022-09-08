Porchfest back after testing the waters in 2021

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Last September, the first Porchfest took place in Highlands, and its success prompted organizers to continue offering it this year. The second annual Highlands Porchfest takes place Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1-6 p.m.

Organizing this year’s event, which is a compilation of performers and presentations around the Macon County town, is Center For Life Enrichment (CLE), which is a 30-year-established, Highlands-located,

501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a goal of offering life enrichment opportunities through educational lectures, gardening, art, nature, travel, and music to area residents and visitors.

More than 30 musicians are scheduled to perform on Sept. 18, including nationally recognized performers and locally known talent. Downtown Highlands’ venues hosting performers throughout the afternoon include The Bascom, Midpoint, Founders Park, Playhouse, Highlands Smokehouse, Satulah Brewing, Ugly Dog, High Dive, Presbyterian Church, Town Square, The Wine Shoppe, and Asia

House.

Performing musicians include some a couple of groups from Franklin including Blue Jazz and the Mountain Dulcimer group Lady and the Tramps.

The free event is made possible due to the support of Porchfest sponsors and volunteers, listed at www.highlandsPorchfest.com. The website also provides more details about the performers and where and when they will perform. In fact, Fallon Hovis, CLE’s executive director, pointed out, “Details are constantly being updated on Highlands Porchfest social media pages and through the website, so anyone interested can ‘follow/like’ Highlands Porchfest social media pages

to stay up to date on details as we release them.”