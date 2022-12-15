Prestigious literary award presented to Macon County author

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Twentieth-century novelist Thomas Wolfe, an Ashevillian who wrote the classic, “Look Homeward, Angel” – and whose childhood home is an open-to-the-public historic site in Asheville – has had a literary award named in his honor since 1955. This year, Macon County resident Brent Martin’s new book, “George Masa’s Wild Vision: A Japanese Immigrant Imagines Western North Carolina” was selected as the winner of the 2022 Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award, which is given to authors whose printed works focus special attention on Western North Carolina.

The literary award’s committee chair, Catherine Frank, said of the author and the book, “In ‘George Masa’s Wild Vision: A Japanese Immigrant Imagines Western North Carolina,’ Brent Martin brings together Masa’s arresting images and his own reflections on walking in Masa’s footsteps to tell one of our region’s important stories in an innovative way. Masa played a pivotal role in the creation of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park and the Appalachian Trail through photographs that allowed viewers to experience places they would never visit. Martin creates a portrait of a man and a region we now know a little better.”

A prize of $2,500 accompanies the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award and was presented to Martin on Dec. 13 at UNC-Asheville’s Reuter Center. Martin, as well as four finalists, read to participants from their works.

“This award is a great honor, and I thank [Publisher] Hub City Press for the opportunity to write the book and to allow me creative freedom on the photographs and images included,” commented Martin. “There were many talented finalists and to be awarded for this work is all the more humbling because of them. George Masa was a rare individual and inspiration, whose life was not only dedicated to being a master photographer, but a life dedicated to using his photography to protect so many places that we enjoy to this day. We all owe him a debt of gratitude for this, and it is my hope that we continue to honor him by connecting to this landscape in such intimate, artistic, and emotional ways of expression.”

Although Wolfe died in 1938 at age at age 37 from complications relating to miliary tuberculosis, he amassed a significant volume of published work, including “Of Time and the River, The Web, and The Rock.” He is buried in Riverside Cemetery in Asheville.

Other authors who have received the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award include such notables as Charles Frazier (a former Franklin resident and author of “Cold Mountain”), Robert Morgan, Lee Smith, Ron Rash, and Wiley Cash. The award panel this year consisted of Catherine Frank; James Bradley, secretary of Education for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians; Wayne Caldwell, author and former Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award winner; Dee James, professor emeritus, UNC-Asheville; Leslee Johnson, English department, UNC-Asheville; Jasmin Morrell, writer and co-editor of The Porch magazine; Tom Muir, historic site manager, Thomas Wolfe Memorial; Terry Roberts, director, National Paideia Center and former Thomas Wolfe Literary Award winner; and, Jim Stokely, president, Wilma Dykeman Legacy.

Martin was one of 50 writers nominated for the 2022 award.