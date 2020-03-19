Public Health limits non-essential services

With the ongoing concerns over COVID-19, Macon County Public Health will be limiting non-essential services until further notice. This action is to allow staff to focus more time in the COVID-19 response.

MCPH will be providing the following services:

• Maternal Health, including pregnancy testing and prenatal services

• Symptomatic STD

• Communicable Disease and TB

• Family Planning, problem visits only

• Primary Care, sick visits only

• Lab by appointment only

• Vaccinations

– All children vaccinations will be provided; adult, flu and pneumonia only

– No travel immunizations

• Dental:

– Adult Dental: Normal Services

– Child Dental: Emergency Care Only

• WIC:

– NC State WIC Program is allowing a waiver for the physical presence requirement to ensure no interruptions in benefits. Contact the WIC office if you have any questions about your upcoming appointment. Call (828) 349-2455.