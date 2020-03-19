Public Health limits non-essential services

With the ongoing concerns over COVID-19, Macon County Public Health will be limiting non-essential services until further notice. This action is to allow staff to focus more time in the COVID-19 response.
MCPH will be providing the following services:
• Maternal Health, including pregnancy testing and prenatal services
• Symptomatic STD
• Communicable Disease and TB
• Family Planning, problem visits only
• Primary Care, sick visits only
• Lab by appointment only
• Vaccinations
– All children vaccinations will be provided; adult, flu and pneumonia only
– No travel immunizations
• Dental:
– Adult Dental: Normal Services
– Child Dental: Emergency Care Only
• WIC:
– NC State WIC Program is allowing a waiver for the physical presence requirement to ensure no interruptions in benefits. Contact the WIC office if you have any questions about your upcoming appointment. Call (828) 349-2455.