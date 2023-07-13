Rare Franklin Civil War stamp fetches big bucks at auction house

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

Last month, a stamp that originated in Franklin sold at auction to an unnamed buyer for $40,000, which was “eight times its start price [$5,000] and $10,000 more than when it was last sold at auction [in 1980],” explained Alyssa Baumgardner, marketing manager for the 1940-founded H.R. Harmer Fine Stamp Auctions, one of the oldest philatelic [the study of postage stamps and postal history] auction houses in the country; it is based in New York City.

Baumgardner pointed out that one of H.R. Harmer’s goals is to “focus on telling the stories behind stamps and envelopes and emphasizing their historical significance.” And the stamp that sold on June 21 certainly sports an interesting history. Primarily, it was affixed to an 1862 envelope that was mailed from Franklin to Waynesville during the Civil War.

In the past few years, H.R. Harmer’s has auctioned off an envelope carried by Pony Express to Abraham Lincoln, which sold for $330,000, and a noteworthy “Blue Boy” stamp of Alexandria, Va., which auctioned for $1.18 million.

Yet, Franklin’s stamp is significant, according to H.R. Harmer’s president and CEO Charles Epting, because of what was happening at the time it was sent. He explained that when the Civil War broke out, the newly-formed Confederate States of America had to set up a postal service separate from the U.S. Postal Service. The Confederate government was not initially focused on producing postage stamps, as resources were being directed towards establishing the Confederate States’ government, its own currency, and more. Consequently, some southern postmasters began creating their own stamps and stamped envelopes in lieu of federally issued stamps.

“The Franklin is one of the rare instances where we have a detailed story of how it was discovered by the philatelic community,” offered Epting. “These stories are rarely documented. The Franklin provisional is the only one of its kind. It was acquired in 1899 by August Dietz, a famed stamp collector and dealer. The envelope was sold to him by a farmer who happened to see his advertisement in The Southern Almanac and brought him a bag full of old mail. Dietz bought it for $25 from the farmer and sold it for $600.”

He further pointed out that the value of the stamp “cannot be measured in merely monetary terms — it is a key piece of Americana and North Carolina history.”

Before being auctioned off, the historically significant stamp was in the collection of Erivan Haub (1932-2018), who Epting described as a German businessman and philanthropist “with a love for American history who spent decades curating a collection of United States stamps and postal history that documents the rise of America in the 19th century and beyond. Mr. Haub preserved some of the most precious artifacts from America’s past.”

Epting added, “Often, we don’t know where a stamp originated; but what’s fascinating is that we actually know exactly because the gentleman who acquired it wrote an article on it in the 1930s.” The 1934 article, titled “The Story of the Franklin, N.C.,” was published in Stamp and Cover Collecting.

“I couldn’t believe it when I found the article,” said Epting. “What a treasure. We are always trying to piece together the story of the stamps. I think the story really helps the value for the collector … a huge part of the equation. Who owned it, where it came from – the whole back story of the stamp is the romance that appeals to a collector.”