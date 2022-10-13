Relief teams helping with Hurricane Ian aftermath

Deena C. Bouknight Contributing Writer

As soon as the high winds stopped blowing and flood waters receded, N.C. Baptist Disaster Relief via Baptists on Mission was requested by Florida Baptist Disaster Relief to serve Hurricane Ian survivors in some of the hardest hit parts of Florida. Answering this call has been at least a dozen Macon County residents, thus far.

According to the National Satellite Data and Information Service, “On the morning of Sept. 28, Ian intensified into a Category 4 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5 storm. … It was the strongest hurricane to hit Florida since Michael in 2018. … Ian thrashed parts of Florida’s western coast, bringing intense winds, heavy rainfall, and catastrophic storm surges. A storm surge with inundation of an unprecedented 12 to 18 feet above ground level was reported along the southwestern Florida coast, and the city of Fort Myers itself was hit particularly hard with a 7.26 foot surge — a record high.”

Gary Holland, the local director of missions for Macon Baptist Association in Franklin, quickly organized a disaster relief crew of about seven individuals to travel to Florida the morning of Oct. 3. Another crew left the following Monday, Oct. 10.

“Crews are housed at New Hope Church in Cape Coral, Fla., and crews are involved with assisting the community with clean up and in other essential ways,” Holland said.

Wayne Hughart was part of the first team of disaster relief volunteers. He returned to Franklin after spending a few days primarily covering roofs damaged by high winds. Hughart, who specializes in sheet rock construction, has been involved in disaster relief since the 1980s and has assisted not only Baptists on Mission but the efforts of Samaritans Purse as well with everything from rebuilds and clean-up to sundry emergency response needs.

“I use my construction skills where needed,” he said.

He pointed out that anyone willing and able can assist for a few days, a week, and longer with covering roofs, removing debris and trees, cleaning up trash, and tearing out flooded materials from homes.

Already trained and in place is a Baptists on Mission team that manages a food trailer that has the capability of providing more than 20,000 meals a day.

“They are feeding residents in need and volunteers. Churches house volunteers. And often a van or other vehicle takes groups down to the disaster relief sites, so people who want to help typically do not have to spend any of their own money except maybe to get a meal on the way down and on the way back,” said Hughart.

He added that needs for groups of volunteers will continue for months to come. He assisted with repairing and rebuilding of homes damaged by Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Florence months after those hurricanes hit.

He compared the damage in the Ft. Myers area by Hurricane Ian to Hurricane Katrina, citing the September natural disaster as “not quite as devastating. But because of the population, the hurricane impacted so many people. It seems everyone knows someone who lost their life because of the flooding. Someone commented to me that there may not have been enough warning for people to think of getting out of the area, which is why the high death rate (close to 100 so far.)”

Hughart said his motivation to help people in need, “springs from my Christian faith. If you say you love your neighbor, helping them is putting that love in action. When people are at a crossroads due to a setback, there is also an opportunity for them to hear of the good news of eternal life through Christ. They are more willing to a message of hope and encouragement.”

He is planning on returning to Florida at the end of October.

“There’s so much work for months to come.”

Anyone interested in learning more about Baptists on Mission Hurricane Ian relief efforts can visit www.baptistsonmission.org and fill out an application; or call Gary Holland at (828) 524-3215.