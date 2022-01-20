Rep. Gillespie appointed to resources committee

On Friday, Jan. 14, N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) announced appointments to the Joint Legislative Committee on Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources. Representative Karl Gillespie (R-Macon) was appointed as a committee member, replacing former Representative Chuck McGrady.

“I am humbled to be chosen as a member of this committee and appreciate the trust that the Speaker has placed in me,” stated Rep. Gillespie. “I believe that I can draw from my experience in agriculture to have a positive impact on this committee. I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure we continue to make the best policy decisions for our state and its citizens.”

With the latest appointment, Rep. Gillespie now serves on six committees, including: Agriculture, Appropriations, Appropriations-Education, Federal Relations and American Indian Affairs, and Wildlife Resources.

