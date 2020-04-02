Restoration company repairing century-old museum building

Midwest Maintenance Inc., a building restoration company out of Augusta, Ga., is conducting some repair work on the Macon County Historical Museum building is having some work done on the more-than-a-century old bricks. Workers are implementing a process known as “tuck pointing” which involves scraping out the old mortar and replacing it with new. Some of the bricks are deteriorating and will also be replaced. Below, an opening was exposed where a chimney was once located and the worker indicated that the bricks were just “laid in there.”

Photos Vickie Carpenter