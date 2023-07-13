Retiree turns inventor

Diane Peltz – Contributing Writer



Narelle Kirkland has been a resident of Franklin since 2001. Kirkland is originally from Philadelphia, Pa., and moved to Franklin as a result of 9/11, for fear that another attack might take place at the Statue of Liberty or Independence Hall. She chose Franklin because she wanted to become a hiker, which she did. Kirkland section-hiked the Appalachian Trail eventually ending up in Maine. Kirkland graduated from Yale with a BA in Economics, then attended Boston University earning a law degree and ultimately passing the Bar Exam. Kirkland was an avid rower and earned five national championships in rowing. Kirkland worked for the Forest Service for a year, after retiring from law; helped repair the sidewalks and pathways near the Greenway; and worked for GruntWorx, a division of Drake Enterprises for a year.

Kirkland filmed a video back in 2005, titled “The Thread of Life is Thin!” depicting the disaster off Peeks Creek, a river tributary of the Cullasaja River. The Peeks Creek Housing Community sits along Peeks Creek near the bottom of Fishhawk Mountain, about a quarter mile above the Cullasaja River. A massive rock, earth and water debris flow, spawned by hurricane Francis and Ivan destroyed 15 homes in a matter of seconds, killing five people and seriously injuring several more. The Macon County Library houses the film.

A Safer Ladder

Today, Kirkland is delving into several creative projects, having more time for ingenuity as a retiree. Kirkland has several inventions in the frying pan and has obtained provisional patents for them. One invention is a Home Owner Ladder. But, how can a ladder be a new invention? Well, Kirkland has improved on the ladder, making it safer and easier to carry. The ladder is 14 feet high as opposed to most 12 foot ladders, and the back of the top three rungs have rubber strips for better traction. It can support weights of 250 lbs. The bottom has an anti-skid mechanism hinged so it lies flat with horizontal gripping claws. The ladder is made from carbon fiber which makes it very light and easy to handle. It can also be stored it anywhere as it is weather resistant and will not rust.

A Safe and Comfortable Bicycle

Another project that Kirkland has been working on is a bicycle chest rest. While it may not be new, Kirkland said it is certainly better. This chest rest allows for relieving strain on the neck, back and arms while riding. A bicycle. This chest rest is foam rubber with a carbon fiber stem. It is light and simple to manage. The key design features include that while you are riding, the chest rest can swing out of the way. This makes the bike an easy mount and dismount. Most competitive bikes require a wrench while the bike is stationary to assemble or disassemble such mechanism. This one is made of 90% carbon and can be mounted on the stem or fork tube by anyone. There is simplicity of use for any rider. In the event of a crash, the chest rest separates, to avoid injury to the body. Kirkland has built a prototype bicycle.

Faster and Safer Go Kart

Go Karts use rack and pinion steering to turn. This means that when the front wheel turns the back wheel follows. Kirkland’s Go Kart is designed with cross direct steering. This enables quick response turns, but it is currently made of wood and steel which make it heavy and so it needs to be made from carbon fiber. This type of go kart is stable and the width of the axle and lower seat makes for reduced likelihood of flipping over. A prototype of the go kart has also been constructed.

Investors Wanted

Since Kirkland has already obtained provisional patents, investors are needed that can help obtain a non-provisional patent. A non provisional patent is more costly and can take two to three years to finalize. Kirkland has been working with patent attorneys from a law firm in Asheville. Anyone with an interest in partnering with Kirkland to take the inventions to the next step, can call (828)524-0261 or email narellekirkland@gmail.com. All the necessary research has been done and now a partner is required.