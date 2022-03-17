Sales tax increase to appear on November ballot

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

Voters in Macon County will decide in November whether or not a sales tax increase earmarked for education should be established. During the March meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, the board unanimously voted to pass a resolution adding language to the November ballot regarding an increase to the county’s sales tax.

Macon County Manager Derek Roland estimates the sales tax referendum would would raise around $1.7 million in additional yearly revenue, would provide funds to assist with ongoing capital improvement needs in the county school system.

From renovations at Highlands School to a new Franklin High School, the district’s capital outlay needs are extensive. Macon County Commission Chairman Jim Tate noted that the needs are essentially required at this point and now it’s up to the county to determine how those projects are going to be funded.

“The question is, how do you pay for it? It’s not a question of whether or not we’re going to do it – we’ve already decided we’re going to do it,” Tate said. “Would you rather pay for it with an increase of property taxes, or would you rather pay for it by letting some of our visitors who pass through this county also help pay for it through a quarter-cent sales tax increase?”

North Carolina offers individual counties the option to increase the 6.75 percent statewide sales tax to an even 7 percent, with all revenues from the extra quarter-cent going back to the county — the base 6.75 percent sales tax is shared between the county and state.

As it stands, funding for the school system, including capital outlay projects and infrastructure needs, are funded out of the county’s general budget, which is funded through the county’s property taxes, meaning Macon County landowners and homeowners pay the bill. Neighboring counties like Jackson County, and Rabun County, Georgia, have taken a different approach to funding school needs by approving an education-specific sales tax that generates revenue for infrastructure needs. Rather than raising property tax rates to generate additional revenue from property owners, a sales tax revenue would mean anyone shopping in Macon County and paying a sales tax, would be funding the school improvements, rather than just residents.

Sales tax is often rounded up to 7 percent already, and those dollars get rolled into the redistribution of sales tax across the state. Out of the 6.75 percent sales tax, less than 3 percent is currently returned to the county. An education-specific 1/4 of a penny tax would be guaranteed to Macon County each year.

In Jackson County, nearly two-thirds of Jackson County voters voted in favor of a referendum question allowing the county to increase the county’s sales tax by one-fourth of a cent in 2016. The measure increased the county’s sales tax from 6.75 to 7 percent and is expected to generate an additional $1.2 million a year for the county.

The referendum will now be appearing on the ballot during the November 8 general election for voters across Macon County to decide.