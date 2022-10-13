Sanctuary Relief missionary returns from Ukraine with war effort update

Deena C. Bouknight

Contributing Writer

In the July 28 edition, The Macon County News reported on 64-year-old, local missionary Loren Kennedy, who is traveling periodically to Ukraine to deliver food as well as the Biblical Gospel to Ukrainians. At the end of September, he returned to Franklin after traveling in Ukraine for seven weeks.

“The main reasons to come home are to see my wife and family and to provide updates to churches and organizations about what’s happening in Ukraine,” said Kennedy. “There is so much need, physically and spiritually. I’m able to share the Gospel almost daily.”

Following the publishing of the report of Kennedy’s efforts, an increasing number of people donated to Sanctuary Relief, which provides the funds in Ukraine to purchase food, medicine, and – for the winter months – blankets, coats, hats, gloves, socks and more. Through August and September, Kennedy assisted Ukrainian volunteers, many of whom represent churches in the country, to distribute thousands of boxes of non-perishable food.

Kennedy visits churches and villages that were previously occupied by Russian forces. One area of focus is in northeastern Ukraine and is seven miles from front-line fighting. Although many villages and cities in Ukraine are shelled daily by Russian soldiers, Kennedy said most missiles are intercepted. However, the Ukrainian people regularly tell him stories “too graphic to print” of the horrors they have experienced since Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine in February.

Many people look to churches for help, and Kennedy said Ukrainian pastors are overwhelmed and exhausted.

“It’s amazing what the churches are doing in the midst of the chaos. Pastors are burned out with people needing physical and spiritual help. It’s a constant seven-day-a-week job right now.”

One goal, when he visits the country, is to give pastors and church leaders a break. He said anywhere from a few people to hundreds will gather to hear “the encouraging message of the Gospel.”

“The people might come to a gathering looking depressed, not interested in singing or praying. But then I share the hope that is found in a relationship with Jesus – a simple Gospel message and some basic stories from the Bible. And I share my testimony. The change in people’s eyes and countenance … Soon they are smiling, responding, and praying … from total despair to almost joy,” he said.

Two gatherings on the same day included 900 people total. Around 1,800 food boxes were provided to refugees, who are people who have either lost their homes due to shelling and Russian soldiers invading their communities or who have been displaced to other areas in Ukraine for the same reasons. One church that Kennedy assisted “has fed 65,000 families in six months – with food being supplied by various organizations and churches,” he said.

Some of the stories Kennedy has heard include how homes’ windows are blown out due to shelling. Kennedy and volunteers have replaced some homes’ windows in preparation for the approaching winter. Families are having to crowd into surviving homes when their homes are destroyed from shelling.

“We can’t rebuild everyone’s homes or replace windows on everyone’s homes, but they know we care about them and we do what we can,” said Kennedy.

Common reports from Ukrainians are that Russian soldiers who invaded their towns and villages dug holes in back yards to park their tanks. “Can you imagine a tank in your back yard?” asked Kennedy, who shared, “A 90-year-old woman also told me she saw a helicopter fly over her house and it destroyed dozens of homes in her neighborhood within a few minutes. People are also hiding out in root cellars.”

He learned of a married couple that was part of a convoy of 10 cars trying to get away from intense fighting. The convoy of 10 turned into about 100 cars, with all the people in the group “praying constantly” and ultimately getting through intense fighting unscathed.

“I’m seeing and hearing miracles daily.”

Although Kennedy said, “People in Macon County have honestly been so great about supporting Sanctuary Relief and the efforts in Ukraine,” many people are either weary of hearing about the war in Ukraine or they think the war is not very serious.

“We need to keep people informed and help them to realize that the war is still going on and the people there are still suffering and struggling. To see their country damaged, their homes and properties damaged, their friends and loved ones hurt or killed … Many Ukrainians I talk to don’t think people in the United States really care. Communication services are out in many areas, so they don’t know what Americans are doing to help.”

Kennedy will return to Ukraine in November and will be there for a few months. Even after the war is over, he plans to assist – through Sanctuary Relief – in whatever way is needed to help people reclaim their lives.

“There are lots of good sides to why God has me over there,” he commented.

Besides items already mentioned, Sanctuary Relief will also provide some Ukrainians with solid-log-type fuel for wood stoves and small electric or propane heaters.

“We are still trying to purchase as much as possible in the country so that the Ukrainian economy benefits. The economy in the country needs to keep going and it needs to make a comeback.”

Kennedy’s goal is to feed 10,000 families on his next trip.

Anyone interested in donating or assisting Ukrainian refugees can visit the website or contact Kennedy at sanctuaryrelief@gmail.com.