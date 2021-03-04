Saturday structure fire damages Mill Creek condos

West Macon Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire around 12 midnight on Feb. 27 at 45 Mountain View Villas, located in the Mill Creek Subdivision. Clarks Chapel Fire & Rescue, Franklin Fire & Rescue and MCEMS were also dispatched to respond mutual aid. West Macon arrived on scene within six minutes finding a four-living unit condominium, with one of the living units being approx 50 percent involved with heavy fire. Due to unknown occupancy, a search team was formed immediately, and a primary search was conducted on all of the units, with findings showing that all occupants had evacuated safely or were not at home at the time of the fire. Water supply was established by using a hydrant located inside Mill Creek Subdivision. The fire was declared under control within 24 minutes of the first arriving units. The condominium unit of origin suffered significant fire damage and is not occupiable. An adjacent living unit suffered some structural and water damage. The two other units suffered limited damage and the occupants were allowed to return to their residences later that day. There were no reports of any occupant or firefighter injuries while on the scene. The Macon County Fire Marshal’s office is conducting the investigation. Photos by Vickie Carpenter