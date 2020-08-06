Scenes fro FHS Graduation Day Class of 2020

Graduation ceremonies were held throughout the Macon County area this past week. Franklin High School held a by appointment drive thru graduation ceremony last Saturday. Every student was given a five minute slot. They walked up onto the decorated front steps of the high school. Principle Woody had each student move their tassel from right to left, then he handed them their diploma and gave families in attendance the chance to take pictures of the special day. Travis Carpenter a 2020 graduate of FHS poses as his family takes his picture. Photo by Vickie Carpenter



