School Board decides to continue requiring face coverings in school

Diane Peltz – Contributing Writer

The Macon County Board of Education announced, at its continued board meeting on Monday night, that they will continue to require face coverings for teachers and students. Once COVID cases in the community drop to a level that the Macon County Health Department deems safe, the school board will convene and reconsider the face covering mandate.

The decision was based on the fact that the positivity rate here in Macon County is still at a dangerously high rate. Kathy McGaha, Macon County Health Director, stated at the meeting, “although the positivity rate has dropped from 51% last week, to 26%, it is still at a dangerous level.”

In the last week – from Aug. 17-Aug. 24, Macon County Public Health recorded an

average of around 220 active positive cases per day and from 3609 recovered to 3812 recovered and 43 deaths. More than 10,500 tests have been conducted in the county, with 133 pending results on Tuesday.

The School Board also honored the Macon County Teacher of the Year, Thomas Graham, Music/Band Teacher at Macon Middle School; Mark Sutton, Principal of the Year, Macon Early College; and Christina Tallent, Support Person of the Year, Cartoogechaye Elementary School.