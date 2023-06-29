School Board discusses Community Eligibility Provisions

Diane Peltz – Contributing Writer

The Macon County School Board met on Monday night for its regularly scheduled meeting. During the public comment session several residents spoke about the proposed cuts in the music program at Mountain View Intermediate (MVI) for the upcoming school year.

Mr. Parker said that he felt that music is necessary as a coping skill for many students. He expressed to the board that they should not cut music from the curriculum. In her comments, Sarah Johnson said that children benefit from a well rounded band and chorus class. She added that there are many talented children in Macon County schools, and that other than once per week, as they do in elementary school, music class should be held more often at MVI.

Music Teacher Maggie Jennings asked that music not be terminated at MVI. She explained that restructuring chorus and band down to one teacher will result in 5th graders having combined band and chorus only 15 days per year. She went on to explain that one person cannot put on programs and teach music with such a short time span.

Jeremiah Jennings, who is a rising 5th grader, believes that MVI students should have the opportunity to have chorus and theater for more than 15 days per year. Heather Johnson felt that there is no reason to cut chorus as it is relatively inexpensive, as there are no instruments to buy except possibly to pay for music rights. She went on to say it is very cathartic for children. School Board Chairman Jim Breedlove announced that the board was not going to address the matter at this meeting, but would perhaps consider taking it up during July’s meeting.

Community Eligibility Provision

Next up was a discussion regarding Community Eligibility Provision. The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications. Instead, schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance For Needy Families (TANF).

The new rules propose to expand access to the Community Eligibility Provision by lowering the minimum identified student percentage participation threshold from 40 percent to 25 percent, which would give states and schools greater flexibility to choose to invest non-federal funds to offer no-cost meals to all enrolled students. As a result, more students, families, and schools would have an opportunity to experience the benefits of the CEP, including access to meals at no cost, eliminating unpaid meal charges, minimizing stigma, reducing paperwork for school nutrition staff and families, and streamlining meal service operations.

As of now, East Franklin Elementary and Union Academy already offer free breakfast and lunch to all students. Franklin High School (FHS) and Highlands School offer free breakfast. Macon Schools Child Nutrition Director David Lightner explained that if Macon Schools can get 40% of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch to enroll in the program, Macon Schools would be eligible for free breakfast and lunch for all students. That would only be a 5% needed increase. Buncombe County already has a school wide free meals program through CEP.

Lightner stated that those families receiving SNAP, TANF, certain Medicaid programs, or were homeless, foster and runaway are all eligible. They simply have to fill out an application to qualify. These applications are sent home with the students at the beginning of each school year. Students who received free or reduced meals last school year must still fill out a new application for the new school year. A 30-day grace period is in place for those who previously qualified for free meals from last year.

New High School could merge two schools

The Macon School Board is hoping to receive a grant that would be used to help build the new high school in Franklin. One of the criteria for qualifying for this grant is that the county would have to merge two schools on one campus. The school board voted to merge FHS with Union Academy should the grant be received. The board should know if they were awarded this money by sometime in September.

The next School Board meeting will be held on July 24 at the administrative building.