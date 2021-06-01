School board names two new principals

Diane Peltz – Contributing Writer

The Macon County School Board met on Tuesday night and chose two new candidates for the vacant principal positions at Franklin High School (FHS) and Macon Middle School (MMS.) Michael Noe, of Clay County, was chosen as principal of FHS and Dr. Kevin Bailey, of Jackson County, was selected as principal of MMS. Noe has been a principal with the Hayesville school system since 2003. Bailey has been the executive director of Human Resources in Jackson County since 2017. He has also held positions as assistant principal and interim principal.

Field trips resume

As COVID cases are still on the decline in Macon County, school field trips have been reinstated. The FHS Girls Basketball Team will be traveling to Knoxville, Tenn., in June to participate in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Team Camp. The FHS Track and Field Team will be headed to Greensboro, N.C., for a state competition. Four FHS Cheerleaders will attend a leadership retreat in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Thirteen FHS Cheerleaders will be going to Concord, N.C., to participate in a Cheer Camp. And Buddy Huckabee, FHS band director will be accompanying 80 students to various performances throughout the year. Other trips will include students from the Summer Edventure camp who will be traveling to Hayesville and Tallulah Gorge, Tallulah Falls, Ga.

Summer Edventure Camp/Learning

The Macon County Schools-sponsored Summer Edventure Camp to be held at Cartoogechaye Elementary School this year. Edventure Camp will be take place from June 14 through July 31, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The camp is open to students ages 5- 12. Five year old students must have completed kindergarten to be eligible. Students ages 13 and under who have completed any grade are eligible to attend. Counselor-in-Training volunteer program is available for selected students ages 15 up to age 18.

Weekly-themed activities are planned around the interests and needs of the children and include physical activity; arts and crafts; independent and group activities; quiet time for reading, journaling, drawing, coloring, painting; and enrichment opportunities shared by community agencies, businesses, and individuals. Summer Edventure Camp strives to maintain a balance between self-directed and adult-guided activities, periods of play alternated with periods of rest, and opportunities for outdoor play.

On-site activities may include sports, science projects, and guest presenters and performers. Enrichment field trips to local attractions, museums, parks, and recreational facilities are also planned.

Breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks are provided daily at no extra charge and are prepared by the Macon County Schools Child Nutrition Department and served on-site. Boxed lunches and snacks are provided while on field trips.

Parents/Guardians are required to attend a parent information evening on Friday, June 11, drop-in between 5 and 7 p.m., prior to the first day of Summer Edventure Camp. A calendar of activities and field trips will be available at that time as well as on the Summer Edventure Camp website.

Macon County Schools Summer Edventure Camp is licensed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Child Development, and is governed by the Child Care Policies as set forth in the Child Care Handbook. Tuition costs are incurred and subsidies are available.

Students enrolled in Edventure Camp will also have an opportunity to take part in enrichment activities provided by contracts with Nantahala Learning Center, Danny Antione’s Karate Academy, Maggie’s Music Academy, and New Visions Gymnastics.

In addition to the Summer Edventure Camp, a Summer Learning Program will also be offered for students who need a little extra help catching up due to learning challenges surrounding the lockdowns and online school. Students are selected for this program based on academic need. This program will provide students with credit recovery and remediation. Subjects offered for recovery include reading, math and science. Instruction will be provided at no charge to the student.

“We have never served this number of students in a summer program before. Six hundred-plus students will be attending the Summer Learning Program this year,” said Josh Lynch, Macon County Curriculum Director.

The Summer Learning Program will be combined with Summer Edventure Camp activities, to offer students the opportunity to socialize, which had been a missing ingredient for virtual learners during the pandemic. Students will have free transportation to and from school and free breakfast and lunch. Participating schools include South Macon Elementary, Mountain View Intermediate (MVI) and FHS. More information will be forthcoming at a later date.