School projects contingent on state budget

Diane Peltz – Contributing Writer

The Macon County School Board met at Nantahala School to hold its monthly board meeting.

Macon County Schools superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin presented a certificate to Chase McMahan, a freshman student who attends Nantahala School, for placing in the “Voice of Democracy Speech Contest.” Chase took first place in the local district contest and took fourth place in the state contest, which garnered several thousand dollars in scholarship awards.

Gracie Parker gave an update on her Health Rally that she held several weeks ago. She reported that more than 100 people attended her rally and she will meeting with Senator Chuck Edwards in the near future, to speak to him about forwarding her cause.

Macon County Schools Auxiliary Services Director Todd Gibbs gave a rundown on the building and grounds situation. He explained that the East Franklin expansion had to be placed on hold until the state budget is set. The Nantahala wastewater project was moving along and the Macon Middle School vent pipe issue appears to be quashed at the time. He explained that the vent traps were keeping any emitted smell from leaking into the air. The Highlands Middle School Project was also on track, he said.

The board announced the transfer of Brian Moffitt, who is the current principal of Macon Early College, to principal of Union Academy.

Dr. Baldwin announced graduation dates for Macon County Schools. Franklin High School will hold its graduation on Saturday, June 3, at 9 a.m., on the FHS football field. Nantahala School will have its graduation on Friday, June 2, in the school gym, with a reception at 5 p.m. and the graduation at 6 p.m. Highlands School will watch see their seniors graduate on Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m. in their new gym. Union Academy will host their graduates at Holly Springs Baptist Church on Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m. Finally, Macon Early College graduates will walk across the stage at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, June 4, at 2 p.m.

Friday May 26, 2023 is a half day for all students.

The School Board will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday, June 13, at 9 a.m., at the administrative building, for the purpose of swearing in Josh Lynch as the new Macon County Schools Superintendent. This meeting is open to the public.

The next regular school board meeting will be held on June 26, at the central office on Old Murphy Road.