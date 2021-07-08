Search warrant yields stolen firearms, drugs

Brittney Lofthouse – Contributing Writer

In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 1, the Macon County Narcotics Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant on a residence on York Lane in the Skeenah community.

After a lengthy investigation conducted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force and with the assistance of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, covert operations uncovered significant criminal activity in and around the York Lane residence. With the help of community observations and tips, undercover officers were able to complete several street-level drug seizures that led investigators to be able to gain a search warrant for the property.

Upon execution of the search warrant, Efrain Gallardo Guzman, 41, was arrested and charged with the following:

Three counts of felony sell/deliver controlled substance; one count felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine; one count felony maintain dwelling for controlled substance; two counts of felony possession of stolen firearm;

two counts felony possession of firearm by felon; misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule 2 controlled substance. (M)

Guzman was also wanted for failing to appear in court on prior felony drug charges from 2019 and 2020.

“This investigation and subsequent arrest is another example of the importance of citizens and law enforcement’s partnership in fighting drugs in our county,” said Sheriff Robert Holland.

Guzman was booked into the Macon County Detention Center and is being held on a $230,000 secured bond.