Second annual ArtFest coming up

Deena C. Bouknight – Contributing Writer

The second annual ArtFest will be held on June 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, at the Macon County Public Library. This is a free event hosted by the Macon County Art Association (MCAA) and Uptown Gallery on Main Street to benefit Macon County Schools art teachers and programs.

During the Friday-Saturday events are art activities for children, sundry demonstrations, hands-on workshops for adults, face painting, photobooths, food vendors, chalk art, and additional activities outdoors (weather permitting). Art will be for sale, and raffle tickets enable participants to win an original painting by local artist Jean Blackmer.

Carol Conti, MCAA’s events coordinator, was the brainchild behind much of what occurred for the first ArtFest and was boots-on- the-ground to ensure logistics for the event were achieved.

“Last year was a wonderful first year success both in bringing the arts into the community with our free event at the library and raising funds for the art programs in our schools through our concert and raffles,” said Conti. “All three days at the library were well attended with lots of excitement for the children’s make-and-take projects directed by our own Macon County art teachers. Adults who visited the artist demonstrations were surprised to see so much talent in the area and artwork in a wide range of media from photography, watercolors, acrylics, oils, jewelry making, pottery, and so many more.”

Conti added, “Many of the same artists will be showing and demonstrating their work again this year. The Macon County Art Association was very happy to be supported for last year’s event by the Arts Council of Macon County, Macon County, and Franklin Tourism Development, as well as donations from several local businesses. We hope to be supported again by the community by their enthusiastic attendance and be able to raise funds again to support our art programs in the Macon County schools.”